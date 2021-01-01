When's the last time Kelleher played a game? It's no surprise he'll be rusty. That's the issue with some of our squad. They're at the age where they need to playing games to get to the next level (they're no longer youth players), but they're not getting ahead of the first-choices.



Kelleher has only played 20 first-team games his entire career and only 5 in the PL. He's got the Europa (probably) next year, but he's going to be second-choice unless Alisson isn't available. He's turning 25 in November. Unless he's happy to wait years for his turn, he needs to playing or risk stagnation. Likewise Kostas who's 27.



Gomez just turned 26. Everyone says "he just needs a run of games." But realistically, he's only getting a run of games if Trent or VVD/Konate are out. He barely gets a run even when fit. Unless he can turn himself into the type of footballer who can come in cold, do a job, and then sit on the bench for weeks, he's always going to have up and down performances (top CBs his age are playing week in week out, not just playing dead rubbers or cups while waiting for a chance).



These types of players always risk stagnation just given that they've got very little chance of consistent first-team football.



I'm sure we're happy to keep them around, but are they willing to stick around, and can they do a good job when called upon? That's the part we'll have to figure out.