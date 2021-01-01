« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:11:25 pm
Don't think I've ever heard Klopp be so openly looking forward to the summer transfer window, he's usually pretty dismissive of any sort of transfer business.

Big summer coming up I reckon.

P.s. I'd be throwing a cheeky bid in for Sulemana he impressed me a fair bit.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:14:54 pm
What's he said? I saw he mentioned being busy on the phone or something along those lines?
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:19:27 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 07:55:09 pm
Kelleher making Pickford look like a Lev Yashin Gordon Banks hybrid today wont have helped receiving the stupid money we are allegedly asking for him 25m-30m. It was an all time bad LFC goalkeeping performance that. It was Brad Jones bad. It would be a bigger steal than getting 15m for Ward off Leicester if we somehow got anything approaching 25m for Kelleher. Its similar nonsense to the club asking 12m-15m for Nat Phillips. I suppose it only takes one stupid club to bite but teams are much smarter these days.

I think he's much more valuable than 20 or 30 million.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:23:28 pm
When's the last time Kelleher played a game?  It's no surprise he'll be rusty.  That's the issue with some of our squad.  They're at the age where they need to playing games to get to the next level (they're no longer youth players), but they're not getting ahead of the first-choices.

Kelleher has only played 20 first-team games his entire career and only 5 in the PL.  He's got the Europa (probably) next year, but he's going to be second-choice unless Alisson isn't available.  He's turning 25 in November.  Unless he's happy to wait years for his turn, he needs to playing or risk stagnation.  Likewise Kostas who's 27.

Gomez just turned 26.  Everyone says "he just needs a run of games."  But realistically, he's only getting a run of games if Trent or VVD/Konate are out.  He barely gets a run even when fit.  Unless he can turn himself into the type of footballer who can come in cold, do a job, and then sit on the bench for weeks, he's always going to have up and down performances (top CBs his age are playing week in week out, not just playing dead rubbers or cups while waiting for a chance).

These types of players always risk stagnation just given that they've got very little chance of consistent first-team football.

I'm sure we're happy to keep them around, but are they willing to stick around, and can they do a good job when called upon?  That's the part we'll have to figure out.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:26:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:27:55 pm
De Zerbi: "I think it can be the last game of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. They are two great people and players."

"I think it is right they can leave, change team and play in a higher level."

Get a double deal announced!!

Kinda annoying to see Caicedo at Arsenal.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:29:28 pm
Info I just heard from a friend:

"A source who has good links at the club tells me SZOBOSZLAI"
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:30:32 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:29:28 pm
Info I just heard from a friend:

"A source who has good links at the club tells me SZOBOSZLAI"

Does your friend want to be battered by Killer?
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:33:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:30:32 pm
Does your friend want to be battered by Killer?

Well that's a provacative question.

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:43:05 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:58:23 pm
I dunno, I feel more than comfortable with Matip starting any game. Gomez starting and I'm shitting myself.
Gomez is notorious for needing match fitness. Once he's sharp though, he's outstanding.
He's the type of player that when he's out of form or not matchfit, he's absolutely horrendous, but consistent and outstanding when he is.

He needs gametime.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:49:49 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:29:28 pm
Info I just heard from a friend:

"A source who has good links at the club tells me SZOBOSZLAI"
Prolly heard it from here...
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:50:54 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:29:28 pm
Info I just heard from a friend:

"A source who has good links at the club tells me SZOBOSZLAI"
Maybe he just had something stuck in his throat
