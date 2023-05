Can't believe anyone still thinks we can rely on Fabinho as a starting CD next season



If either him or hendo start our first few league games next season, can definitely see another long and painful season coming our way. I know weve already lost 3 senior midfielders but we should be doing everything we can to get Fabinho out the door. Hes well past his best and will never get back to the level we need him to get to in order to challenge for the big trophies.