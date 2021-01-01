« previous next »
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3600 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm
Moving Trent into midfield has been good for an already improving attack, but has made a poor team defense even worse IMO.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3601 on: Today at 06:52:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:47:13 pm
But Matip is good, and any fee for him would be pretty minimal at this point. We got him on a free, no harm in letting him go on a free too.

But a long way off what he was and declining.

In an ideal world, you could make an argument for selling all of Matip, Gomez and Tsimikas this summer and freshening up the defence with a couple of younger signings who challenge the regular starers. That won't happen, but it's a big drop-off now from VVD and Konate to Matip and Gomez.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3602 on: Today at 06:57:12 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:51:41 pm
Moving Trent into midfield has been good for an already improving attack, but has made a poor team defense even worse IMO.

Not sure its made us worse, we were bad anyway.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3603 on: Today at 06:57:30 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:35:29 pm
Can't believe anyone still thinks we can rely on Fabinho as a starting CD next season

If either him or hendo start our first few league games next season, can definitely see another long and painful season coming our way. I know weve already lost 3 senior midfielders but we should be doing everything we can to get Fabinho out the door. Hes well past his best and will never get back to the level we need him to get to in order to challenge for the big trophies.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3604 on: Today at 06:58:23 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:52:04 pm
But a long way off what he was and declining.

In an ideal world, you could make an argument for selling all of Matip, Gomez and Tsimikas this summer and freshening up the defence with a couple of younger signings who challenge the regular starers. That won't happen, but it's a big drop-off now from VVD and Konate to Matip and Gomez.

I dunno, I feel more than comfortable with Matip starting any game. Gomez starting and I'm shitting myself.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3605 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:51:41 pm
Moving Trent into midfield has been good for an already improving attack, but has made a poor team defense even worse IMO.
We were poor before he moved there. The difference is that we're profiting more from his passes.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3606 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:57:30 pm
If either him or hendo start our first few league games next season, can definitely see another long and painful season coming our way. I know weve already lost 3 senior midfielders but we should be doing everything we can to get Fabinho out the door. Hes well past his best and will never get back to the level we need him to get to in order to challenge for the big trophies.

Yep, should be pushing him out the door, if he has a big comeback and looks great again it's a shame for us but always better to lose someone slightly early than slightly or extremely late. More likely he gets another contract than gets sold though I think, Jurgen would keep him forever.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3607 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:58:23 pm
I dunno, I feel more than comfortable with Matip starting any game. Gomez starting and I'm shitting myself.
Gomez is at an age where he'd fetch a decent transfer fee, and then move van den Berg into his squad place, he literally can't be any worse, big season for young Ramsay too, see if he can stay injury free.
Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3608 on: Today at 07:03:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:50:41 pm
Plenty in here happy with Fab at 6 next season so I think there were a few things that the collective 'we' don't know.

Speak for yourself.

No way should he be the starting 6, if we want to challange for the big trophies.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3609 on: Today at 07:05:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:29:31 pm
Nonsense
Its the exact opposite he brings in players to play roles
Yeah just one example to nullify that argument- if that were the case, we wouldn't have Fabinho in the first place.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3610 on: Today at 07:13:18 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:50:41 pm
Plenty in here happy with Fab at 6 next season so I think there were a few things that the collective 'we' don't know.
Nope. I'd love a Kante or Mascherano destroyer type of DM but I'm being realistic as I don't think Klopp wants that type of player and I don't think Fabinho will be going anywhere.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3611 on: Today at 07:13:38 pm
We need another DM, but I dont wanna sell Fabinho. We would get pennies for him.  Also, we will get so many new players in CM anyway
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3612 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:13:38 pm
We need another DM, but I dont wanna sell Fabinho. We would get pennies for him.  Also, we will get so many new players in CM anyway

Whats the point in keeping him? Let him go for a free? Just sell for any sort of fee.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3613 on: Today at 07:15:32 pm
Fabinho still has a role to play in the squad, but guaranteed starter isn't it.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3614 on: Today at 07:16:18 pm
A really busy period starts now says Klopp, alluding to transfers.
