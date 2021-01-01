Can't believe anyone still thinks we can rely on Fabinho as a starting CD next season



If either him or hendo start our first few league games next season, can definitely see another long and painful season coming our way. I know weve already lost 3 senior midfielders but we should be doing everything we can to get Fabinho out the door. Hes well past his best and will never get back to the level we need him to get to in order to challenge for the big trophies.