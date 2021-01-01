But Matip is good, and any fee for him would be pretty minimal at this point. We got him on a free, no harm in letting him go on a free too.
Moving Trent into midfield has been good for an already improving attack, but has made a poor team defense even worse IMO.
Can't believe anyone still thinks we can rely on Fabinho as a starting CD next season
But a long way off what he was and declining.In an ideal world, you could make an argument for selling all of Matip, Gomez and Tsimikas this summer and freshening up the defence with a couple of younger signings who challenge the regular starers. That won't happen, but it's a big drop-off now from VVD and Konate to Matip and Gomez.
If either him or hendo start our first few league games next season, can definitely see another long and painful season coming our way. I know weve already lost 3 senior midfielders but we should be doing everything we can to get Fabinho out the door. Hes well past his best and will never get back to the level we need him to get to in order to challenge for the big trophies.
I dunno, I feel more than comfortable with Matip starting any game. Gomez starting and I'm shitting myself.
Plenty in here happy with Fab at 6 next season so I think there were a few things that the collective 'we' don't know.
Nonsense Its the exact opposite he brings in players to play roles
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
We need another DM, but I dont wanna sell Fabinho. We would get pennies for him. Also, we will get so many new players in CM anyway
