Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever

6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team wouldve been mostly identified by scouts and even then wouldve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile



If wed wanted him (he wouldve smashed our analytics models) we couldve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew



Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making

As a result everyone is in for the player and hell only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick

Its just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team