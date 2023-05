Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever

6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team would’ve been mostly identified by scouts and even then would’ve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile



If wed wanted him (he would’ve smashed our analytics models) we could’ve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew



Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making

As a result everyone is in for the player and he’ll only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick

It’s just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team