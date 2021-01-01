« previous next »
I think he wanted Madrid now if that's true. Surely you don't save up for 2 years then shocked at that price. We would have known what his dad wanted too as the agent fee.
Apparently, "the plan" was to play for us for a few seasons, then make the jump to Real Madrid. I really think he's a boyhood Liverpool fan, BUT when Real came knocking, his dad prolly advised him to take it. Then there's also the new ruling on agents coming in, so his dad would've seen it as a last chance to make some good money.
If we actually want him then I imagine the biggest financial obstacle would be that release clauses are usually paid up front and we won't want to do that. Not necessarily the amount.

I dont think its the release clause, his ownership rights are a mess, theres another few parties involved, so trying to clear all that up so a deal can get done is more of an obstacle than his price, Sporting are pragmatic and we have a good relationship with them, he will end up at PSG or Chelsea, we are just being used because everyone knows we need midfielders, expect us to sign a few from the lower end of the premier league rather than a sexy signing from abroad
Apparently, "the plan" was to play for us for a few seasons, then make the jump to Real Madrid. I really think he's a boyhood Liverpool fan, BUT when Real came knocking, his dad prolly advised him to take it. Then there's also the new ruling on agents coming in, so his dad would've seen it as a last chance to make some good money.

His dad would get paid wherever he went and we wouldve known this last summer
Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever
6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team wouldve been mostly identified by scouts and even then wouldve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile

If wed wanted him (he wouldve smashed our analytics models) we couldve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew

Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making
As a result everyone is in for the player and hell only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick
Its just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team
Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever
6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team wouldve been mostly identified by scouts and even then wouldve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile

If wed wanted him (he wouldve smashed our analytics models) we couldve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew

Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making
As a result everyone is in for the player and hell only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick
Its just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team

It's both harder and we're doing a worse job. Not a great mix.
I don't like his father either. Everytime when family members get involved in footballer's career, everyone should stay away from that shite. We don't need grown men with pacifier.
Mac Allister's agent is his Dad  :D
Mac Allister's agent is his Dad  :D
"Well..." there are always exceptions. ;)
Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever
6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team wouldve been mostly identified by scouts and even then wouldve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile

If wed wanted him (he wouldve smashed our analytics models) we couldve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew

Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making
As a result everyone is in for the player and hell only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick
Its just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team

Yep, so the arguments that we shouldnt be paying 60-70m for Mac Allister (I actually think itll be 50-60 region but anyway) or for Caicedo as there are other, cheaper alternatives doesnt really add up. Once the Bellingham deal goes through, thatll be 2 midfielders in last 6 months gone for 100m+.

We paid close to 40m for Ox 5 years ago with 1 year left on his deal. 50-80m for a midfielder will be going range for next 1-2 seasons I reckon for.
The biggest problem we've had this season is the lack of athleticism in the midfield. The first midfielder we are supposedly buying is Alexis Mac Allister whose biggest weakness is his lack of athleticism and he definitely lacks pace. If we do buy him i hope the next two or three midfielders we buy are all tall and athletic and have pace similalr to the likes of - Gravenberch, Kone and E Thuram. If we don't i can just see the same problems we've had in midfield this season re-occurring again next season.
Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever
6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team wouldve been mostly identified by scouts and even then wouldve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile

If wed wanted him (he wouldve smashed our analytics models) we couldve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew

Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making
As a result everyone is in for the player and hell only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick
Its just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team

Yep and his selling club will hold out for the full fee up front which only a few teams can afford to do these days.

Like or hate our model, but weve structured deals typically which allows us to be more flexible. 3 years ago wed be able to negotiate and pay the release clause in instalments, not anymore.
The biggest problem we've had this season is the lack of athleticism in the midfield. The first midfielder we are supposedly buying is Alexis Mac Allister whose biggest weakness is his lack of athleticism and he definitely lacks pace. If we do buy him i hope the next two or three midfielders we buy are all tall and athletic and have pace similalr to the likes of - Gravenberch, Kone and E Thuram. If we don't i can just see the same problems we've had in midfield this season re-occurring again next season.

Id say its a combination of lack of athleticism alongside the inability to keep the ball, which as a combination is horrific. Wed continually lose the ball, resulting in a single straight pass through our team leaving the opponent one on one with the defence typically leading to a chance.

Mac Allister is elite at ball retention so its straight away a huge improvement, I also see Jones as adding much needed athleticism alongside excellent ball retention.

Im sure people with an axe to grind will say its a lack of backing the manager calling Jones like a new signing, but he is exactly what weve lacked all season and already at the club.
Yep and his selling club will hold out for the full fee up front which only a few teams can afford to do these days.

Like or hate our model, but weve structured deals typically which allows us to be more flexible. 3 years ago wed be able to negotiate and pay the release clause in instalments, not anymore.

I think it's further complicated by the fact that Famalicao also own some of his rights, been talk of that being settled but not sure it has been. As a result, Sporting can demand payment in full especially when Tap in Merchant says PSG and Chelsea are willing to do so.
I think it's further complicated by the fact that Famalicao also own some of his rights, been talk of that being settled but not sure it has been. As a result, Sporting can demand payment in full especially when Tap in Merchant says PSG and Chelsea are willing to do so.

Yep, two clubs who along with City have broken the game.
His dad would get paid wherever he went and we wouldve known this last summer

There's new regulations with regards to agents coming in and his dad is not a licensed one so the amount of money would be reduced without cashing in this summer.
There's new regulations with regards to agents coming in and his dad is not a licensed one so the amount of money would be reduced without cashing in this summer.

Yeah remember reading that - the deal had to happen this summer basically.
Ugarte is a great example of how the transfer market has changed forever
6 or 7 years ago an outstanding player for a decent Portuguese team wouldve been mostly identified by scouts and even then wouldve struggled to be high on the list of big CL clubs recruitment due to a lack of profile

If wed wanted him (he wouldve smashed our analytics models) we couldve negotiated the fee down with Sporting knowing we were buying a potentially world class performer before everyone else knew

Now everyone has the same models and - critically - uses them to back their decision making
As a result everyone is in for the player and hell only move for the release clause amount with the player having their pick
Its just much harder now than when we built our first Klopp team
What models though, sort by tackles and interceptions? This is a semi-serious question as I get he stands out there (and not really read or seen people say he stands out more than elsewhere), but that's something people were doing with Whoscored a decade ago
Apparently, "the plan" was to play for us for a few seasons, then make the jump to Real Madrid. I really think he's a boyhood Liverpool fan, BUT when Real came knocking, his dad prolly advised him to take it. Then there's also the new ruling on agents coming in, so his dad would've seen it as a last chance to make some good money.

I don't know, I guess I am still naively old-fashioned but any player that doesn't see Liverpool as a destination is probably not the right fit for a team managed by Jurgen Klopp. Sure he could have moved to Real or Barca 5-6 years down the line without much angst after winning a lot of silverware, but to be so blatantly planning a future big money move before even joining his next club suggests that his head isn't on straight. Or maybe it is and I have been left behind. It strikes me as egotism in keeping with footballers such as Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo. That kind of personality has rarely fit in well at Liverpool.
The biggest problem we've had this season is the lack of athleticism in the midfield. The first midfielder we are supposedly buying is Alexis Mac Allister whose biggest weakness is his lack of athleticism and he definitely lacks pace. If we do buy him i hope the next two or three midfielders we buy are all tall and athletic and have pace similalr to the likes of - Gravenberch, Kone and E Thuram. If we don't i can just see the same problems we've had in midfield this season re-occurring again next season.

I'd be very surprised if he couldn't cover more ground than these versions of Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho. He may or may not be quicker than Henderson over 10 yards (no way he's slower than Fabinho/Thiago) but if he's in the team instead of Thiago, Henderson or Elliot I suspect he's an athletic upgrade.
Reckon we'll have the Joyce crew jumping on the Mac Allister train tomorrow.
It's both harder and we're doing a worse job. Not a great mix.

thats the same for all teams and we have advantages other teams dont have

top 3 in terms of club revenues
global world brand
european royalty
premier league is one of the best in the world
we pay well
one of the worlds best coaches

We should stop trying to compete with Madrid for the top talent, the model for us is
clear

Mane @ Southampton
Suarez @ Ajax
Firmino @ Hoffenheim

not Bellingham @ Dortmund or Tchouameni @ Monaco

The club has been far too conservative when its come to pulling the trigger and weve waited and waited until proven becomes obvious or weve signed players without a fucking clue in how they will fit into the side

we have to stop using the excuse of signing the perfect player or the mindless bullshit of there not being anyone better out there we can afford



