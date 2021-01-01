« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 108899 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 09:31:21 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:26:30 am
Personally find Schmadke very short contract a bit strange unless we have a longer term DOF in the pipeline, just wondering whats Edwards up to ?
Its not really that odd is it?

Presumably incomings are pretty much in the pipeline.  But loans and outgoings will need dealing with too.  So for a few months you need someone who knows what theyre doing.  After that you reassess.
Its not ideal that Ward is leaving, but the potentially short term interim makes a lot of sense
Offline peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 09:37:35 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

I don't get this suggestion of signing Mac Allister as somehow lazy or unimaginative. He's 24 y/o with 4 years of PL experience, a world cup winner and use to playing in a possession pressing based system. He's the Gini replacement we've needed. He absolutely fits the bill. Just like Keita seemed to 5 years ago but Mac Allister is even better suited as he knows the league.

I'd take Mac Allister over nearly all the names from France, Portugal, German or Italy. Bellingham and Rice are clearly the best available but the finances for those will be insane.
Offline B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.
What midfielders did we sign on the cheap? I guess Gini was a snip for what we got for him. Fab was a great signing but definitely not cheap. We paid a hell of a lot for Keita and Ox certainly wasn't cheap either.

We paid huge fees for Alisson and Van Dijk. Salah and Mane ended up being fantastic signings but we paid pretty much the market rate at the time. Salah being our record signing and Mane a little less. Market inflated so much more since then

We're definitely paying a Brighton premium for MacAllister, no denying it. But I would say we paid the market rate for most of our best signings if not a premium for some of them.  The successful ones just ended up being great value because they were successful.

If Mac is who it takes to be successful he will be a great signing too.
Offline peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 09:40:23 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:26:30 am
Personally find Schmadke very short contract a bit strange unless we have a longer term DOF in the pipeline, just wondering whats Edwards up to ?

We must have. It only makes sense if we have someone lined up but just need someone to help get through the summer transfer window.

If we don't have anyone lined up and are unable to pull the trigger on someone perminant then it doesn't look good for the leadership under Hogan.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:21 am
Its not really that odd is it?

Presumably incomings are pretty much in the pipeline.  But loans and outgoings will need dealing with too.  So for a few months you need someone who knows what theyre doing.  After that you reassess.
Its not ideal that Ward is leaving, but the potentially short term interim makes a lot of sense
Just surprised not a longer contract if we have a lot of faith in Schmadke or as I said someone else long term in mind
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 09:40:52 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.
The reported Mac Allister fee is way lower than Bellingham's, and I would think the wages are too. There's a huge difference between the two, to be honest.
In our minds, we're going for the best alternative, I suppose- and the fee sounds about right in that context.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 09:42:18 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.
Hes just won the World Cup.  Hes had two really good seasons in the PL (so hes not a flash in the pan)
Sounds like he will be under £60m and less than half the wages.  Over a five year contract thats £50m less in wages alone.
Hes much cheaper.
Besides.  If Bellingham didnt want to come to us, he wasnt worth any money at all.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
As long as signing Mac Allister doesn't stop us from signing other players we want/need, I personally couldn't give a shit how much he'll cost.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:23:25 am
No club was going to do their business before the season ended, whether buying or selling. Its clear the last few weeks has been journalists having to fill column inches without much actual material.
I expect the transfer stories to hit overdrive starting tomorrow when players and agents will start leaking news of where they could be heading. I expect a lot of clubs to be signing players they are not yet linked with. Making any assumptions now on what the ins and outs will be over the summer is way too early.
Well, Liverpool and Madrid seem to have the drop on everyone else! ;)
We're so brazen, there's even been rumors of "tapping up"! ;D

This early wrap-up of a critical signing from us is more like the competent Liverpool we've seen these past few seasons. The fact that we even risked a short-term SD, shows that we mean business- wrap up early in time for pre-season, then deal with the sales.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 09:53:46 am »
Need a Joycey or Orny drop tonight to get the transfer party started. Get it done!!
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 10:13:13 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:52:23 am
New day, new obscure talent I would like us to sign -
Federico Redondo, 20 yr old no.6 from Argentinos Junior, son of the legendary fernando redondo. Lad's 6'3" and looks very similar in style to Busquets. Looks after the ball well, reads the game well. Not the fastest but well composed on the ball. He should be very cheap right now as he has only started off as a senior pro but does look the part. If we want to take a punt on Fabinho's eventual replacement, he could be absolutely worth it and more. Currently playing in the U20 world cup for argentina.

Can we sign his dad as well
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 10:13:45 am »
Been asked before but any good players we can pick up from the relegated sides? Hoping for Tom Davies for the no. 6 role.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 10:17:06 am »
Has Schm......schmma. him, actually been given a formal title yet? He might come in as a window cleaner yet
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:13:45 am
Been asked before but any good players we can pick up from the relegated sides? Hoping for Tom Davies for the no. 6 role.

Lavia is the number one choice.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
So the Bellingham deal is an initial payment of £86m with 21m+ in add ons.  When you look at the other midfielders we have been linked with and their price tag, I'm surpsied we couldn't just pay Dortmund's price. Personally I think there is more to it than that. I'm actually of the belief that Bellingham turned us down and would prefer to sign for Madrid. I don't believe we were blown out of the water with his wage demands. Everything you read about him, listening to his interviews, he doesn't come across as a money grabbing merchant. I think the fact that it was looking increasingly unlikely we would make top 4 and the pull of Real Madird is the reason he won't be joining us imo.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:13:45 am
Been asked before but any good players we can pick up from the relegated sides? Hoping for Tom Davies for the no. 6 role.

Lavia and Bella-Kotchap.

Livramento is coming back from a really bad injury but he's got a really good future ahead of him if he can stay fit.

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 10:50:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:18 am
Hes just won the World Cup.  Hes had two really good seasons in the PL (so hes not a flash in the pan)
Sounds like he will be under £60m and less than half the wages.  Over a five year contract thats £50m less in wages alone.
Hes much cheaper.
Besides.  If Bellingham didnt want to come to us, he wasnt worth any money at all.

I agree, sound points.
Online paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:28:34 am
Lavia is the number one choice.

If MacAllister is thought to be expensive then this lad exceeds that.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:47:22 am
So the Bellingham deal is an initial payment of £86m with 21m+ in add ons.  When you look at the other midfielders we have been linked with and their price tag, I'm surpsied we couldn't just pay Dortmund's price. Personally I think there is more to it than that. I'm actually of the belief that Bellingham turned us down and would prefer to sign for Madrid. I don't believe we were blown out of the water with his wage demands. Everything you read about him, listening to his interviews, he doesn't come across as a money grabbing merchant. I think the fact that it was looking increasingly unlikely we would make top 4 and the pull of Real Madird is the reason he won't be joining us imo.

I think he wanted Madrid now if that's true. Surely you don't save up for 2 years then shocked at that price. We would have known what his dad wanted too as the agent fee.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 11:02:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:18 am
Hes just won the World Cup.  Hes had two really good seasons in the PL (so hes not a flash in the pan)
Sounds like he will be under £60m and less than half the wages.  Over a five year contract thats £50m less in wages alone.
Hes much cheaper.
Besides.  If Bellingham didnt want to come to us, he wasnt worth any money at all.

Under £60m sounds very good business , just wondering where your getting that figure from as all Ive seen is £70m
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 11:05:55 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:02:32 am
Under £60m sounds very good business , just wondering where your getting that figure from as all Ive seen is £70m
Numerous rumours that his buyout in under £60m .. also its not a buyout as such
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 11:17:15 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:43:27 am
As long as signing Mac Allister doesn't stop us from signing other players we want/need, I personally couldn't give a shit how much he'll cost.

Too right.

Good player, experienced, yet young enough.

Plus no one knows our budget. Plus, let him open
up the whole Argentina market for us😀🤞
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:47:55 am
Lavia and Bella-Kotchap.

Livramento is coming back from a really bad injury but he's got a really good future ahead of him if he can stay fit.



Yeah I was thinking Bella-Kotchap as well and I know we've been linked but I don't the sauce is very good?
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 11:20:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:05:55 am
Numerous rumours that his buyout in under £60m .. also its not a buyout as such

Nice if it is true
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 11:24:44 am »
It's imperative we sign Ugarte, he's another Masch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LAX1Jn7nb5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LAX1Jn7nb5k</a>
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 11:29:21 am »

Joking aside if Everton did get relegated are there any players wed want to sign?
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 11:30:16 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:29:21 am
Joking aside if Everton did get relegated are there any players wed want to sign?
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.

Im not sure where I stand on Mac Allister, but theres a big cost difference to Bellingham. The difference in wages over a 5 year deal are probably £25m-£50m and the overall transfer fee is going to be £50m-£70m less too. No point talking resale value at this point
