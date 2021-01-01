« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 108195 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,562
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 09:31:21 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:26:30 am
Personally find Schmadke very short contract a bit strange unless we have a longer term DOF in the pipeline, just wondering whats Edwards up to ?
Its not really that odd is it?

Presumably incomings are pretty much in the pipeline.  But loans and outgoings will need dealing with too.  So for a few months you need someone who knows what theyre doing.  After that you reassess.
Its not ideal that Ward is leaving, but the potentially short term interim makes a lot of sense
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 09:37:35 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

I don't get this suggestion of signing Mac Allister as somehow lazy or unimaginative. He's 24 y/o with 4 years of PL experience, a world cup winner and use to playing in a possession pressing based system. He's the Gini replacement we've needed. He absolutely fits the bill. Just like Keita seemed to 5 years ago but Mac Allister is even better suited as he knows the league.

I'd take Mac Allister over nearly all the names from France, Portugal, German or Italy. Bellingham and Rice are clearly the best available but the finances for those will be insane.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,491
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.
What midfielders did we sign on the cheap? I guess Gini was a snip for what we got for him. Fab was a great signing but definitely not cheap. We paid a hell of a lot for Keita and Ox certainly wasn't cheap either.

We paid huge fees for Alisson and Van Dijk. Salah and Mane ended up being fantastic signings but we paid pretty much the market rate at the time. Salah being our record signing and Mane a little less. Market inflated so much more since then

We're definitely paying a Brighton premium for MacAllister, no denying it. But I would say we paid the market rate for most of our best signings if not a premium for some of them.  The successful ones just ended up being great value because they were successful.

If Mac is who it takes to be successful he will be a great signing too.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 09:40:23 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:26:30 am
Personally find Schmadke very short contract a bit strange unless we have a longer term DOF in the pipeline, just wondering whats Edwards up to ?

We must have. It only makes sense if we have someone lined up but just need someone to help get through the summer transfer window.

If we don't have anyone lined up and are unable to pull the trigger on someone perminant then it doesn't look good for the leadership under Hogan.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,834
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:21 am
Its not really that odd is it?

Presumably incomings are pretty much in the pipeline.  But loans and outgoings will need dealing with too.  So for a few months you need someone who knows what theyre doing.  After that you reassess.
Its not ideal that Ward is leaving, but the potentially short term interim makes a lot of sense
Just surprised not a longer contract if we have a lot of faith in Schmadke or as I said someone else long term in mind
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,827
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 09:40:52 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.
The reported Mac Allister fee is way lower than Bellingham's, and I would think the wages are too. There's a huge difference between the two, to be honest.
In our minds, we're going for the best alternative, I suppose- and the fee sounds about right in that context.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:41 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,562
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 09:42:18 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:12:13 am
An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?

To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.
Hes just won the World Cup.  Hes had two really good seasons in the PL (so hes not a flash in the pan)
Sounds like he will be under £60m and less than half the wages.  Over a five year contract thats £50m less in wages alone.
Hes much cheaper.
Besides.  If Bellingham didnt want to come to us, he wasnt worth any money at all.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,812
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
As long as signing Mac Allister doesn't stop us from signing other players we want/need, I personally couldn't give a shit how much he'll cost.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,827
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:23:25 am
No club was going to do their business before the season ended, whether buying or selling. Its clear the last few weeks has been journalists having to fill column inches without much actual material.
I expect the transfer stories to hit overdrive starting tomorrow when players and agents will start leaking news of where they could be heading. I expect a lot of clubs to be signing players they are not yet linked with. Making any assumptions now on what the ins and outs will be over the summer is way too early.
Well, Liverpool and Madrid seem to have the drop on everyone else! ;)
We're so brazen, there's even been rumors of "tapping up"! ;D

This early wrap-up of a critical signing from us is more like the competent Liverpool we've seen these past few seasons. The fact that we even risked a short-term SD, shows that we mean business- wrap up early in time for pre-season, then deal with the sales.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:03 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 09:53:46 am »
Need a Joycey or Orny drop tonight to get the transfer party started. Get it done!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 