An awful lot of money for Mac Allister seeing as we supposedly pulled out of the Bellingham deal because it was too much money. Have we just stopped scouting altogether? Did we use up a decades worth of incredible signings between 2016 and 2018 and now it's all levelling out?



To be fair pretty much whoever we sign to play in midfield will be an upgrade on this season's shitshow. Just seems odd how we've gone from picking out these huge talents on the (relative) cheap and turned them every quickly into superstars to the players we're signing now. Not "superstars" but obvious choices for superstar money.



What midfielders did we sign on the cheap? I guess Gini was a snip for what we got for him. Fab was a great signing but definitely not cheap. We paid a hell of a lot for Keita and Ox certainly wasn't cheap either.We paid huge fees for Alisson and Van Dijk. Salah and Mane ended up being fantastic signings but we paid pretty much the market rate at the time. Salah being our record signing and Mane a little less. Market inflated so much more since thenWe're definitely paying a Brighton premium for MacAllister, no denying it. But I would say we paid the market rate for most of our best signings if not a premium for some of them. The successful ones just ended up being great value because they were successful.If Mac is who it takes to be successful he will be a great signing too.