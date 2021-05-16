« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 09:41:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:57:05 pm
Where's the Elijah Gift money, John?

He's in Cannes spending it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:41:09 pm
He's in Cannes spending it.
It's a Scandal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 09:51:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
It's a Scandal.

£1m won't go far. He'll have to sell Mo to get that mega yacht.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm
Anyway, on to some brighter topics ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
Our dear leader is in Monaco this weekend.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm
Anyway, on to some brighter topics ...
He got the new top really early!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
If we get Ugarte Ill eat my bile duct.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:08:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
Our dear leader is in Monaco this weekend.



Announce midfielder that replaced Tchouameni that we'll end up having to pay 100 million for if he has one more good season there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
Our dear leader is in Monaco this weekend.



We are signing Mohamed Camara?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 10:10:02 pm
Looks like Mac Allister is a done deal. Any links to any right backs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Crikey, havent seen him for a while, looking old.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3411 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Glad were not getting Bellingham, the fucking loser. Bring me World Cup winner Mac Allister any day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3412 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Crikey, havent seen him for a while, looking old.
The man is 73, he's hardly going to look like he's in his peak years of manhood.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3413 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
kodas all around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3414 on: Yesterday at 10:26:03 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Crikey, havent seen him for a while, looking old.

Be careful now, you might upset a few on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3415 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
Our dear leader is in Monaco this weekend.



Resigning Minamino for the europa league 😎
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3416 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm
The man is 73, he's hardly going to look like he's in his peak years of manhood.

Hes thumbing in a softy as we speak.

Will happen to us all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3417 on: Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
Hes thumbing in a softy as we speak.

Will happen to us all.

Hopefully ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3418 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:10:53 pm
I am a big fan of Carvalho and think we will almost certainly make money on him. The issue that means it wasn't a no-brainer is that we shouldn't really be buying players for stock to sell on at a later date.

At the start of the season, we had a hugely imbalanced squad with old established centre mids and kids. There was nothing in between.

In hindsight, we may well have been better served to combine the Carvalho money with the Melo money and bring in a mid-twenties centre mid with the athleticism to improve our resilience to counterattacks.
We had enough money to do both. We just chose not to. I really dont see what Carvalho has to do us not signing midfielder,  just complaining about a signing for the sake of it. After we failed to not get Tchouaméni, we could have targeted someone else. We chose not to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3419 on: Today at 12:04:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:50:29 pm
Dortmund definitely protecting their 100m.
Its something no one will ever know but you would imagine it was solely down to injury, surely? I know money talks but today was so big for both club and player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3420 on: Today at 12:05:13 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm
We had enough money to do both. We just chose not to. I really dont see what Carvalho has to do us not signing midfielder,  just complaining about a signing for the sake of it. After we failed to not get Tchouaméni, we could have targeted someone else. We chose not to.


It is about taking up spaces in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3421 on: Today at 12:14:05 am
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:04:02 am
Its something no one will ever know but you would imagine it was solely down to injury, surely? I know money talks but today was so big for both club and player.

It was an injury he hasnt trained for 2 weeks.

Loads of whoppers saying he refused to play and its bollocks he is clearly injured.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3422 on: Today at 12:23:58 am
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 12:04:02 am
Its something no one will ever know but you would imagine it was solely down to injury, surely? I know money talks but today was so big for both club and player.

Of course it was. Hes been injured most of the month.

Some of the conspiracy shite written on here is hilarious mind!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3423 on: Today at 12:37:44 am
Agree with both. Of course I wanted him here but no hard feelings coz were just not in that space at the moment when the big clubs come in unfortunately, whether thats CL or money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3424 on: Today at 12:44:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:05:13 am
It is about taking up spaces in the squad.
Carvalho would have been an U21 though wouldn't he? At least for the league, CL fair enough. And Arthur, fair enough also, seems like a ridiculous signing in hindsight, although maybe if he'd been injured less he'd have been able to contribute. I don't know. I don't think anyone could have foreseen Henderson and Fabinho's respective dropoffs, though I could be wrong.

I can sort of understand why the club went the way it did though I too wish we'd have signed a midfielder or two last couple of seasons. Some sort of succession plan would have made sense at the very least. And yeah, probably FSG could have dug a little deeper into their pockets, but it's not really their thing ey. More's the pity. Let's see what happens this window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3425 on: Today at 01:04:10 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:05:13 am
It is about taking up spaces in the squad.
He doesn't need to be registered. It was a total and logical risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3426 on: Today at 04:52:23 am
New day, new obscure talent I would like us to sign -
Federico Redondo, 20 yr old no.6 from Argentinos Junior, son of the legendary fernando redondo. Lad's 6'3" and looks very similar in style to Busquets. Looks after the ball well, reads the game well. Not the fastest but well composed on the ball. He should be very cheap right now as he has only started off as a senior pro but does look the part. If we want to take a punt on Fabinho's eventual replacement, he could be absolutely worth it and more. Currently playing in the U20 world cup for argentina.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3427 on: Today at 05:22:15 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:52:23 am
New day, new obscure talent I would like us to sign -
Federico Redondo, 20 yr old no.6 from Argentinos Junior, son of the legendary fernando redondo. Lad's 6'3" and looks very similar in style to Busquets. Looks after the ball well, reads the game well. Not the fastest but well composed on the ball. He should be very cheap right now as he has only started off as a senior pro but does look the part. If we want to take a punt on Fabinho's eventual replacement, he could be absolutely worth it and more. Currently playing in the U20 world cup for argentina.

Don't let Hazell see this.
