New day, new obscure talent I would like us to sign -
Federico Redondo, 20 yr old no.6 from Argentinos Junior, son of the legendary fernando redondo. Lad's 6'3" and looks very similar in style to Busquets. Looks after the ball well, reads the game well. Not the fastest but well composed on the ball. He should be very cheap right now as he has only started off as a senior pro but does look the part. If we want to take a punt on Fabinho's eventual replacement, he could be absolutely worth it and more. Currently playing in the U20 world cup for argentina.