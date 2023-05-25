« previous next »
Just want to comment on Fabinho. His athleticism is what it is. He isnt the fastest and most mobile, and he wasnt those things before this season, when there was no issue with him. So what changed?

The whole midfield entered into a period of dysfunction. Our old timers were being asked to carry it, when it was clear they no longer had the legs to do that. So gaps were opening up all over the place, and we were getting overrun by many teams in the Prem.

It made Fabinho look terrible, coupled with a downturn in form.

During the last part of the season we have mitigated some of the issues, and Fabinho is not looking nearly as bad. If we add two good midfielders this summer there is still a part to play for Fabinho.



The thing is its not black and white...it's about what level is he now at and can we win with that as our first choice

He looked better in our last 8 games with another body in midfield but still struggled whenever we were put under pressure. He looks fine when we're on the front foot (not more than fine but like a squad player, not going to be a big issue but not going to add much on the ball) but just a huge problem when we're caught in transition. He was also still horrible when we were trying to defend in our final third which never used to be the case
If you watched someone else play the season he just has for another club then we were linked with him you'd be perplexed

Ultimately the 6 is a pivotal position for most big teams and I don't really see how you can be an elite team with this version of Fabinho starting most of your games
I'd be moving him on (or at least trying to) and signing a replacement with Bajcetic /Henderson as the rotation cover
Le Parisien (apparently) say we're ready to put in a 60m bid for Ugarte and that he prefers a move to the Premier League over PSG:



Anyone have a link to the article (the screenshot doesnt mention us)?

Also, Tap in Merchant says its between PSG and Chelsea for Ugarte.
Anyone have a link to the article (the screenshot doesnt mention us)?

Also, Tap in Merchant says its between PSG and Chelsea for Ugarte.
I'm trying to get so I can translate here.
Anyone have a link to the article (the screenshot doesnt mention us)?

Also, Tap in Merchant says its between PSG and Chelsea for Ugarte.

Yeah I did translate the text too myself and couldn't find anything about Liverpool.

Quite a few sources are reporting we're preparing a bid, quoting Sports Witness who are quoting Le Parisien: https://sportwitness.co.uk/liverpool-ready-trigger-midfielders-release-clause-klopp-big-decision-make/

I couldn't find the relevant article on the Le Parisien website. I assume it was in print as the image text ends abruptly like there was probably another page.
