MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3320 on: Today at 12:14:46 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:14:52 am
Simon Jordan is such a penis. Talking about Klopp not being sacked in his first couple of seasons because of his personality even though he didn't win anything. He got to two finals in his first season you fool.
Ignore him. Barnesy made some good points. We're a bit lost atm between a technical or physical midfield.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3321 on: Today at 12:14:50 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:32:33 am
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Young Liverpool attacker Elijah Gift set to join Athletic Bilbao this summer.
Understand the fee is set to be around £1 million. #LFC
£1m for a 16 year old attacker that even the most fervent of Liverpool fans wouldn't know existed, he might well be a talent, but the money in the game now is ludicrous.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3322 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 10:40:09 am
Yeah because saying a 18yr old kid is better than Fabinho who has won everything with this club, is similar to being angry and disappointed after the CL final.  :D

Your skis are going too fast mate, slow them down a little bit.  ;)

Dalglish has won even more than Fabinho. Doesn't mean I want to see Dalglish in the team.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3323 on: Today at 12:35:09 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:14:50 pm
£1m for a 16 year old attacker that even the most fervent of Liverpool fans wouldn't know existed, he might well be a talent, but the money in the game now is ludicrous.
To be fair this has been true for a long time now. We paid £2m for a teenage Mark Kennedy in 1995 (27 years ago!)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3324 on: Today at 12:38:54 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:35:09 pm
To be fair this has been true for a long time now. We paid £2m for a teenage Mark Kennedy in 1995 (27 years ago!)
Kennedy had played in Millwalls first team though.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3325 on: Today at 12:41:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:33:15 am
No. Its about having a proper strategy and knowing what we're scouting. The talent is there but you can't sign players and wonder why they don't tactically fit in once you get them. Same applies with Nunez.

So why weren't you saying this when we originally failed to sign him? Do I need to remind you how you actually reacted?

It was literally a no brainer to get him. He either works out, or we sell him for a huge profit. But as per usual, we can never win with you. We don't sign him you have a meltdown, we do sign him and you say we shouldn't have.

He was also a teenager. It's hardly out of the realms that we thought and still think that he could be trained to fit in with us tactically.
Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3326 on: Today at 12:43:04 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:32:33 am
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Young Liverpool attacker Elijah Gift set to join Athletic Bilbao this summer.
Understand the fee is set to be around £1 million. #LFC

Keeps on giving.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:53:15 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:41:42 pm
So why weren't you saying this when we originally failed to sign him? Do I need to remind you how you actually reacted?

It was literally a no brainer to get him. He either works out, or we sell him for a huge profit. But as per usual, we can never win with you. We don't sign him you have a meltdown, we do sign him and you say we shouldn't have.

He was also a teenager. It's hardly out of the realms that we thought and still think that he could be trained to fit in with us tactically.
Carvalho is an outstanding young talent, as you say it was a no brainier to sign him Fulham must hate us, Elliot and Carvalho for £10m in todays game is daylight robbery for players of their ability.
