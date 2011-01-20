No. Its about having a proper strategy and knowing what we're scouting. The talent is there but you can't sign players and wonder why they don't tactically fit in once you get them. Same applies with Nunez.



So why weren't you saying this when we originally failed to sign him? Do I need to remind you how you actually reacted?It was literally a no brainer to get him. He either works out, or we sell him for a huge profit. But as per usual, we can never win with you. We don't sign him you have a meltdown, we do sign him and you say we shouldn't have.He was also a teenager. It's hardly out of the realms that we thought and still think that he could be trained to fit in with us tactically.