I know people are desperate for us to be back at the top, but that's not where I see this window taking us and I don't necessarily think that's an issue.



Realistically, I don't think there's any level of business we can do that'll get us competing for the title again immediately. City are at their peak right now and will continue to spend to stay there, whereas we have been wildly off the pace and like it or not will likely be going through a transition season. We're at a point where the amount of signings needed to get us competing would likely lead to us struggling to integrate so many players at once.



With that in mind, the goal of the summer at the minimum will be to break back into the top four, try to win the Europa and develop the squad so they can compete on multiple fronts the season after. Signing players who are still developing (but of a good standard) is less of a concern as realistically in that scenario I think we can bridge the gap to top four very easily.



What I'm trying to say is I don't really have a problem with us targeting players like Lavia and Gravenberch. I said last summer (and possibly the one before) that while Bellingham would be incredible, we've been desperately short of actual depth in midfield for a long time and I think we could get a lot more from 2-3 cheaper signings than one statement one. If we do get Mac Allister I think we could end up signing 1-2 projects alongside him, then another 1-2 over the next couple of windows.