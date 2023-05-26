Currently we have 3 midfielders - Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I'm not including Bajcetic because he should go on loan, and I'm not including Harvey and Carvalho since they are not exactly midfielders and Carvalho is probably moving this summer.



Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. That list is thin as fuck. Take into consideration Thiago's injury record and Hendo's age - yeah, we should invest heavily in midfield.



Since we moved Gini, Mane and now Milner, our list of leaders is getting shorter each year also. How's Mac Allister in terms of leadership?



Why the heck would you send Bajcetic on loan? He has shown he can play at this level and perform. If anything he needs to stay with the team and get more games here. It'd be an insanely dumb idea to loan out a player of that quality.And how come Curtis doesnt exist for you anymore. Another lad who has taken his chance in this run in. Harvey just turned 20. If players could be accurately judged at that sort of age then KDB or Mo Salah would have no careers. We need investment in midfield, that is clear, but we need to bring back some semblance of sanity on where we are at. We need a minimum of 2, and ideally a 3rd in midfield to prepare for Thiago's exit next summer.We also need some turnaround in defence to freshen our options and reduce the overall squad age. Potentially a backup goalkeeper as well.I also think we should be looking for a 6th attacker because next winter AFCON means we potentially lose salah for around 5-6 weeks in a busy domestic period.There's quite a lot of business that needs to happen. midfield is the biggest investment, but we need more than that, so there has to be some balance with regards to getting value for money because all this wont come cheap. I think Klopp would want a squad ready to challenge all fronts and for that, we need quite a few in and also a few more outs. We need good squad planning right now.