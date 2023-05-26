« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 98983 times)

Offline Elblanco twatto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm
Mac #8 don't rule it out.  8)
Peter has mentioned about living through the Bosnia war, full credit and respect to him. No offense implied or intended but surely his age would make your suggestion a no-go?
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
I don't see why Bajcetic should, or needs, to go out on loan. He's young enough to not need 1000s minutes next season and we'll have 6 Europa + at least 2 domestic cup matches for him. He was also trusted over senior players this year until he got injured. He'll get plenty opportunities next year if he's fit. And Elliott played pretty much exclusively in midfield, although fans have some weird thing about not wanting to call him midfielder Klopp clearly does see him as an option there.

Some young players are so good they simply dont need that.  StevieG, Trent, didnt go out on loan.

Bajcetic looks the real deal.  In games where we were being blitzed by packed opposition midfields in their athletic prime, on several occasions he stood out as the business, beyond his years.

We very much need him next season.  Thursday - Sunday fixtures will come thick and fast.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Currently we have 3 midfielders - Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I'm not including Bajcetic because he should go on loan, and I'm not including Harvey and Carvalho since they are not exactly midfielders and Carvalho is probably moving this summer.

Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. That list is thin as fuck. Take into consideration Thiago's injury record and Hendo's age - yeah, we should invest heavily in midfield.

Since we moved Gini, Mane and now Milner, our list of leaders is getting shorter each year also. How's Mac Allister in terms of leadership?

Why the heck would you send Bajcetic on loan? He has shown he can play at this level and perform. If anything he needs to stay with the team and get more games here. It'd be an insanely dumb idea to loan out a player of that quality.

And how come Curtis doesnt exist for you anymore. Another lad who has taken his chance in this run in. Harvey just turned 20. If players could be accurately judged at that sort of age then KDB or Mo Salah would have no careers. We need investment in midfield, that is clear, but we need to bring back some semblance of sanity on where we are at. We need a minimum of 2, and ideally a 3rd in midfield to prepare for Thiago's exit next summer.

We also need some turnaround in defence to freshen our options and reduce the overall squad age. Potentially a backup goalkeeper as well.
I also think we should be looking for a 6th attacker because next winter AFCON means we potentially lose salah for around 5-6 weeks in a busy domestic period.

There's quite a lot of business that needs to happen. midfield is the biggest investment, but we need more than that, so there has to be some balance with regards to getting value for money because all this wont come cheap. I think Klopp would want a squad ready to challenge all fronts and for that, we need quite a few in and also a few more outs. We need good squad planning right now.
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Currently we have 3 midfielders - Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I'm not including Bajcetic because he should go on loan, and I'm not including Harvey and Carvalho since they are not exactly midfielders and Carvalho is probably moving this summer.

Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. That list is thin as fuck. Take into consideration Thiago's injury record and Hendo's age - yeah, we should invest heavily in midfield.

Since we moved Gini, Mane and now Milner, our list of leaders is getting shorter each year also. How's Mac Allister in terms of leadership?

Wow, completely disagree with that. He was our best midfielder in the majority of games he played this season. No way should we be loaning him out, especially given the extra opportunities the Europa League should offer.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm
As I suspected you are just bullshitting as usual.  ;D

Come on you have definitively stated that Bellingham wants £350k after Tax. So either put up or shut up.

Show us a scrap of evidence for your assertions.  ;)

Al, we both know that you have already Googled it, and found the articles from Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo from few weeks ago, reporting the 400,000 per week after tax wages of Bellingham. You have also found the newer articles from Marca and AS, where they are back-peddling, under obvious instructions from Real Madrid. You are just trying to involve me into an endless exchange on what links are more valid, inevitably ending into more criticism of FSG. So please, fuck off back to the FSG thread, since we don't need yet another serial moaner in the Transfer Thread ...
Offline Juan Kerr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm
Al, we both know that you have already Googled it, and found the articles from Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo from few weeks ago, reporting the 400,000 per week after tax wages of Bellingham. You have also found the newer articles from Marca and AS, where they are back-peddling, under obvious instructions from Real Madrid. You are just trying to involve me into an endless exchange on what links are more valid, inevitably ending into more criticism of FSG. So please, fuck off back to the FSG thread, since we don't need yet another serial moaner in the Transfer Thread ...
Heres a thought though maybe thats what he is being offered and not what he is demanding like you keep repeatably stating as if hes some sort off money grabber.
 Fact is we wouldn't pay the required fee to get him thats no reason to make him out to be a money grabber none of us know either way what his "wage demands" where or are so to state otherwise is dumb.
Strange how you would take for gospel tabloid reports with regards to Bellingham but when tabloids say we want Mount you dismiss them out of hand.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
Rick Rude would be ashamed of you.

Come, dance with me Samie

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
Youve missed out Jones. Still thin though.

Oh yeah, totally forgot about him.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Currently we have 3 midfielders - Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I'm not including Bajcetic because he should go on loan, and I'm not including Harvey and Carvalho since they are not exactly midfielders and Carvalho is probably moving this summer.


Apart from completely ignoring one of our 2 best midfielders of the last few months of the season and wanting the other one out of the door thats an excellent post.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Currently we have 3 midfielders - Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I'm not including Bajcetic because he should go on loan, and I'm not including Harvey and Carvalho since they are not exactly midfielders and Carvalho is probably moving this summer.

Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. That list is thin as fuck. Take into consideration Thiago's injury record and Hendo's age - yeah, we should invest heavily in midfield.

Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm
Apart from completely ignoring one of our 2 best midfielders of the last few months of the season and wanting the other one out of the door thats an excellent post.

 ;D

Maybe trying too hard to be controversial.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm

Dude, that rug Jones really tied the room midfield together
Offline Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm
Al, we both know that you have already Googled it, and found the articles from Marca, AS and Mundo Deportivo from few weeks ago, reporting the 400,000 per week after tax wages of Bellingham. You have also found the newer articles from Marca and AS, where they are back-peddling, under obvious instructions from Real Madrid. You are just trying to involve me into an endless exchange on what links are more valid, inevitably ending into more criticism of FSG. So please, fuck off back to the FSG thread, since we don't need yet another serial moaner in the Transfer Thread ...

How about posting credible sources that Bellingham is demanding £350k after taxes as you have continually stated?

I mean you stated this.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:33 am
Nope, I won't criticize my club for Bellingham and his father becoming greedy. I love my club, and despise those money grabbing bastards ...

Surely if you are going to call someone a money grabbing bastard you will have at least some semblance of evidence.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Come, dance with me Samie



Nah, I'd rather dance with the Honky Tonk Man.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 12:00:40 am »
Al, how the fuck did you find the Transfer thread?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Quote
Klopp revealed that young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is on course to return to action in pre-season. His breakthrough campaign was ended prematurely in March due to an adductor injury.

Theres progress. Yesterday talking to the doc, around the start of pre-season there will be parts of re-integration, not full training, Klopp said.

He is completely pain free but we are talking about a very young player so we have to be careful. Like we had to be super careful with Curtis (Jones). It is annoying for the player, train two days and then two days off not to take any risks - that might be the plan with Stefan.

I hope he can come with us to the training camp and then be fine for the start of the season. With these kind of injuries there is no real timeline behind it. We have to wait for the next assessments and go from there, but it is positive. By the end of the pre-season I think he will have hopefully been in full training for a week or two.

https://theathletic.com/4556109/2023/05/26/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-champions-league/
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 12:09:29 am »
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 12:11:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm
Wow, completely disagree with that. He was our best midfielder in the majority of games he played this season. No way should we be loaning him out, especially given the extra opportunities the Europa League should offer.

He's 18yr old, we really shouldn't rely on him just yet, but i'm not against it if he stays and gets some Europa experience.

Even with Bajcetic staying and Jones that I've forgot, we're still very thin, considering Hendo's age, Thiago's injury record, Milly leaving etc
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 12:13:46 am »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp admits Fabio Carvalho could be loaned out next season as he praised the young midfielders attitude and application.

The 20-year-old has found his opportunities limited since his £7.7million move from Fulham last summer. The last of his eight starts in all competitions came in Januarys FA Cup defeat to Wolves and Liverpool are considering whether a temporary spell away would help his development.

Theres a possibility that he will go on loan, well see, Klopp said.

This was not Fabios best year in his career but it might have been his most important. No player has impressed me more than Fabio. It is true. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations. It was okay in the beginning but didnt work out (later in the season). His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.

He trained and got nothing (in terms of team selection). His reactions in a row, I never saw before.

https://theathletic.com/4554659/2023/05/26/fabio-carvalho-liverpool-transfer-loan-news/
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 12:14:41 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:09:29 am
Good news, but not transfer news.

It is very much transfer related news ...
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 12:18:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:14:41 am
It is very much transfer related news ...

It's what we knew in March, that he'd be back for pre-season. Unless you think we're waiting for him to get fit and then we'll sell him I don't see how it's transfer news.
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 12:31:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:04 pm
Currently we have 3 midfielders - Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I'm not including Bajcetic because he should go on loan, and I'm not including Harvey and Carvalho since they are not exactly midfielders and Carvalho is probably moving this summer.

Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. That list is thin as fuck. Take into consideration Thiago's injury record and Hendo's age - yeah, we should invest heavily in midfield.

Since we moved Gini, Mane and now Milner, our list of leaders is getting shorter each year also. How's Mac Allister in terms of leadership?

Im not disagreeing on investing in midfield, but the boss clearly doesnt agree with your thought on Bajcetic and Elliott.

 and you forgot Jones.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 01:58:08 am »


I don't agree with our strategy when it comes to young players. If he is a world class talent like Trent fine but if not why keep him. Carvalho could have played a full season with Fulham on loan and this apply to others let them play with teams under no pressure for their own good. For squad players get old players until the on loan young players are mentally and physically ready.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 02:01:38 am »
Barnes' take on our current situation (Start from 53:20). Very interesting indeed.

https://youtu.be/askNva8TR34
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 02:05:03 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:58:08 am

I don't agree with our strategy when it comes to young players. If he is a world class talent like Trent fine but if not why keep him. Carvalho could have played a full season with Fulham on loan and this apply to others let them play with teams under no pressure for their own good. For squad players get old players until the on loan young players are mentally and physically ready.

I dont agree. Players show they have it very early, Bajcetic for instance. No need to send them out on loan if they really do have it. Or at least no more than a loan early on.

Not writing off Carvalho BUT, I get the feeling the problem is a) they cant really fit him in and b) he isnt getting it. Some players just dont. Plenty of naturally talented players just dont prove to be capable mentally of taking it all in. Speculating of course, but there has to be more than just ability reasons as to why he barely saw the light of day for months.

He was available on the cheap, worth a punt I suppose, but maybe combing all those punts into a player ready would be better. I dont think project players is the way this club needs to go now.
