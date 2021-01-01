I don't see why Bajcetic should, or needs, to go out on loan. He's young enough to not need 1000s minutes next season and we'll have 6 Europa + at least 2 domestic cup matches for him. He was also trusted over senior players this year until he got injured. He'll get plenty opportunities next year if he's fit. And Elliott played pretty much exclusively in midfield, although fans have some weird thing about not wanting to call him midfielder Klopp clearly does see him as an option there.



Some young players are so good they simply dont need that. StevieG, Trent, didnt go out on loan.Bajcetic looks the real deal. In games where we were being blitzed by packed opposition midfields in their athletic prime, on several occasions he stood out as the business, beyond his years.We very much need him next season. Thursday - Sunday fixtures will come thick and fast.