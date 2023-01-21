« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3200 on: Today at 05:00:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:51:05 pm
He's a very good player but I'm still not convinced about the price.  There has to better value out there, especially with our limited budget.

Every player I've seen us linked to has been pretty expensive, I don't really understand who these bargains are that people are holding out for.
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3201 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:06 am
Can people stop talking about Bellingham? We are never meeting his £350,000 per week after tax wage demands. The boy and his father are money grabbers, and we don't like people like that anywhere near our club ...

You keep mentioning that Bellingham is demanding £350k a week after taxes, have you actually got anything to back that up Peter. Or have you just plucked a number out of the air.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3202 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm
Not really arsed on how he looks or has looked for Brighton and Argentina, good or bad.

Without sounding like a bore these days I pin expectations on the player becoming potentially amazing down to the fact Klopp wants him and how he can turn decent players into world class superstars or thereabouts. Always a dud or two in there (I think Klopp and the rest of us will always be both confused and gutted about how Naby turned out) but generally they work out incredibly well i.e Mane, Salah, Robbo, Wijnaldum etc, etc.

Hopefully he gets signed asap and we can start looking forward to next season and putting this shite behind us.
IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3203 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:00:36 pm
Every player I've seen us linked to has been pretty expensive, I don't really understand who these bargains are that people are holding out for.

Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3204 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:42:54 pm
I must admit, I'd be very happy with this signing. I haven't paid much attention to him until the World Cup and the first links to us, but since then I've been watching him on quite a few ocassions, and I am very confident that he will be a huge player for us.

I understand why some people don't share my enthusiasm (yet), since Mac Allister is one of those "jack of all trades, master of none" players, but I have a feeling that he will be an absolutely perfect fit for Jurgen's midfield, exactly because of that ...

He is a good all rounder, lets see if we get the deal closed first and what the rest of the business looks like, i think part of the logic is to give us more variation in how we set up our attacks so it doesnt all come through Trent
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3205 on: Today at 05:55:50 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:00:36 pm
Every player I've seen us linked to has been pretty expensive, I don't really understand who these bargains are that people are holding out for.

non PL players not named Bellingham!

But there now seems to be a concerted effort to go for players already settled in this league.
Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3206 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:49:13 pm
As long as its comunicado and not incommunicado or, even worse, excommunicado.

I'm thinking of going incommunicomando
peachybum

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3207 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:51:05 pm
He's a very good player but I'm still not convinced about the price.  There has to better value out there, especially with our limited budget.

But with proven PL experience and already settled in England and knows the language and culture?

Naby Keita looked amazing in Germany and it didn't work. If you can get a proven PL player at that age who's ready to make the next step i think its a safer bet than bringing in someone like Barella who's looked very good in Italy but we don't know how he'd play/settle here.
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3208 on: Today at 06:09:21 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:33:55 pm
César Luis Merlo
@CLMerlo
Alexis Mac Allister's arrival in Liverpool comes at a key moment: everything is well advanced and next week his father and agent will travel to England.
*The contractual offer is up to 2028 and it remains to finish accelerating and close the exit with Brighton.

Looks like next week we get comunicado oficial!
Excellent. When I've seen him his passing (forwards) will be great for us.
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3209 on: Today at 06:17:23 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:04:46 pm
But with proven PL experience and already settled in England and knows the language and culture?

Naby Keita looked amazing in Germany and it didn't work. If you can get a proven PL player at that age who's ready to make the next step i think its a safer bet than bringing in someone like Barella who's looked very good in Italy but we don't know how he'd play/settle here.
That's a bit unfair on Keita mate. It's not like he was Ali Dia. Had loads of talent and sometimes showed it but injuries and other issues did for him.
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3210 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:51:05 pm
He's a very good player but I'm still not convinced about the price.  There has to better value out there, especially with our limited budget.

I think it's lower than we may think.
AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3211 on: Today at 06:39:31 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:04:46 pm
But with proven PL experience and already settled in England and knows the language and culture?

Naby Keita looked amazing in Germany and it didn't work. If you can get a proven PL player at that age who's ready to make the next step i think its a safer bet than bringing in someone like Barella who's looked very good in Italy but we don't know how he'd play/settle here.

Naby was not a bargain by any means... We cannot be looking to buy loads of PL proven lads just because the premium is going to be mad. Macallister should be enough for that. We need to look outwards, there are players. City got Perrone done last january for pretty good value from south america and now the dont have to worry about gundogan leaving. This is where we have been poor. The planning has to be like when we got Diaz done 6 months before Mane left. Thats how it is supposed to work.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3212 on: Today at 06:48:23 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:01:31 pm
You keep mentioning that Bellingham is demanding £350k a week after taxes, have you actually got anything to back that up Peter. Or have you just plucked a number out of the air.

Al, we have enough resident bitching and moaning drama queens in this thread. Please go back to the FSG thread ...
HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3213 on: Today at 07:15:59 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:54:12 pm
We're spending big this summer mate. Just wait and see.

Nah summer 2024 will be the big one. You wait and see!
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3214 on: Today at 07:24:34 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:49:13 pm
As long as its comunicado and not incommunicado or, even worse, excommunicado.
I'd have preferred it to be bombazo to be honest
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3215 on: Today at 07:27:26 pm
I mentioned four players earlier, but just want to agree with the viewpoint that if Kone and Lavia are going for similar money, Kone would be the one Id go for. Kone and MacAllister could go straight into the team.

Im not altogether sure what to make of Gravenberch. I think his ceiling is extremely high, and he could be molded to play a couple of midfield roles. I suspect Bayern Munich know theyve got a player, which is why they will want to keep him, but on the other hand, he hasnt been playing much and they will strengthen their midfield this summer too.

Some might be underwhelmed with his signing, but in a couple of years he might prove to be the best of the lot.
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3216 on: Today at 07:33:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:09:49 am
Get in! We can wait til deadline day to miss out on our targets! Love it.
As long as we have the money for said signing.. I'm okay with it. That was our issue last time out. Le money.
Seems the player Klopp is hinting at, isn't currently "available" so... we either f* him off and go for next in line, or wait.
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3217 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:03 am
Watched this compilation of his time at Bolton the other day and I'm not sure where he fits in, he would've been perfect as backup to Trent in our previous formation.  I'm going to whisper this under my breath, but watching this there were shades of Bale when he was a fullback.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JxE6Pm8aDog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JxE6Pm8aDog</a>
Wow! This lad is quality!
He's a bit of a hard man too... and a sneaky bastard with those elbows, the sneaky handball, and leaving the boot in. Proper player the opposition will absolutely hate with a passion.
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3218 on: Today at 08:29:32 pm
I've found the lack of links this season to Asensio quite surprising. Every window without fail he's linked, then the one in which he'll be leaving Madrid for free and there's just ... nothing about it. Strange one.
paisley1977

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3219 on: Today at 08:34:54 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:29:32 pm
I've found the lack of links this season to Asensio quite surprising. Every window without fail he's linked, then the one in which he'll be leaving Madrid for free and there's just ... nothing about it. Strange one.

CaughtOffside linked him with Arsenal he rejects final contract offer...
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3220 on: Today at 08:51:39 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:29:32 pm
I've found the lack of links this season to Asensio quite surprising. Every window without fail he's linked, then the one in which he'll be leaving Madrid for free and there's just ... nothing about it. Strange one.

Ascencios stock has descensciod off a cliff
Djozer

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3221 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:03 am
Watched this compilation of his time at Bolton the other day and I'm not sure where he fits in, he would've been perfect as backup to Trent in our previous formation.  I'm going to whisper this under my breath, but watching this there were shades of Bale when he was a fullback.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JxE6Pm8aDog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JxE6Pm8aDog</a>
Don't think he's got the searing pace Bale had (but who has?) and I've no idea whether he can hit a ball like Bale can, but after watching that I completely get where you're coming from. I know it's just a youtube compilation but he looks like he could end up a very, very good player. As you say, don't quite know where he'd fit in but I'd love to see us give him a decent shot in the near future.
