I mentioned four players earlier, but just want to agree with the viewpoint that if Kone and Lavia are going for similar money, Kone would be the one Id go for. Kone and MacAllister could go straight into the team.



Im not altogether sure what to make of Gravenberch. I think his ceiling is extremely high, and he could be molded to play a couple of midfield roles. I suspect Bayern Munich know theyve got a player, which is why they will want to keep him, but on the other hand, he hasnt been playing much and they will strengthen their midfield this summer too.



Some might be underwhelmed with his signing, but in a couple of years he might prove to be the best of the lot.