I mentioned four players earlier, but just want to agree with the viewpoint that if Kone and Lavia are going for similar money, Kone would be the one Id go for. Kone and MacAllister could go straight into the team.
Im not altogether sure what to make of Gravenberch. I think his ceiling is extremely high, and he could be molded to play a couple of midfield roles. I suspect Bayern Munich know theyve got a player, which is why they will want to keep him, but on the other hand, he hasnt been playing much and they will strengthen their midfield this summer too.
Some might be underwhelmed with his signing, but in a couple of years he might prove to be the best of the lot.