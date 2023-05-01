« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80] 81   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 95549 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:18:21 pm
It seems pretty on the money from the early reports.

In fairness he probably would have if we werent buying him after that achilles injury where he was progressing well. Mind-boggling decision to buy, we were lucky to get most of our money back by flipping him to Palace 12 months later.

He would have been better but I don't think he would have been a huge success, just didn't really suit our set up. He would have been quicker which would have helped but I don't think he would have been the world class level striker Villa fans thought he was
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,813
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:55:32 pm
MacAllister (soon)
Lavia (soon)
Gravenberch (after a 6 week tussle)
Inacio or Van de Ven (soon)

Something like that would be my best guess, as things look to be shaping up. Mind you, its impossible to tell what will happen, as there are so many variables.

Nothing wrong with that as long as the fees are sensible. We will scream desperate if Lavia and Mac Allister combined cost us £100m and more.

Also it would help us get top four. People should forget about City, we are not putting out an 11 anywhere close to what they will put out. Our challenge is to improve, get into the top four and if we are serious about a title challenge hope to see significant improvements in the performances of Diaz and Nunez.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,740
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 02:25:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:11 pm
Thing is the FSG fans who are admitting right now they have to back Klopp and believe they will (Avens and co) this summer will be on here in August coming up with excuses for them when they don't. 

"We are self sustaining"
"We didn't have UCL money"
"We aren't owned by a state"
"They saved us"

Stop calling people who don't follow your tune FSG fans, it is so irritating for people to dress it up in this pathetic manner.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 02:27:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:25:23 pm
Stop calling people who don't follow your tune FSG fans, it is so irritating for people to dress it up in this pathetic manner.
Are FSG fans "Top Reds"?, it's all so confusing nowadays.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 02:28:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:24:34 pm
Nothing wrong with that as long as the fees are sensible. We will scream desperate if Lavia and Mac Allister combined cost us £100m and more.

Also it would help us get top four. People should forget about City, we are not putting out an 11 anywhere close to what they will put out. Our challenge is to improve, get into the top four and if we are serious about a title challenge hope to see significant improvements in the performances of Diaz and Nunez.

I would imagine those 4 would cost us about £160 million, although I think beyond Lavia that's decent value.

With the £40 million being quoted for Lavia I just think we can get better for that amount, or similar for cheaper.

I think for that price you may as well go for Kone - I don't think k he is the finished article, far from it, but he seems more established and apparently about £10 million cheaper than Lavia.

In any event such signings would help for top 4. I don't think they guarentee it, far from it, but they help
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,889
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:25:23 pm
Stop calling people who don't follow your tune FSG fans, it is so irritating for people to dress it up in this pathetic manner.

Absolutely fucking tiring is what it is.

I don't watch a whole lot of football outside of Liverpool games, and we're being linked with a hell of a lot of players. It would be good to have a thread I could go and read posts from some of the genuinely knowledgeable, wider footballing watching members (and Samie) about these players without having to go through the shitloads of posts going on about the financial terms (which they know fuck all about) or the owners (go and do that in their thread).
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,813
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 02:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:28:50 pm
I would imagine those 4 would cost us about £160 million, although I think beyond Lavia that's decent value.

With the £40 million being quoted for Lavia I just think we can get better for that amount, or similar for cheaper.

I think for that price you may as well go for Kone - I don't think k he is the finished article, far from it, but he seems more established and apparently about £10 million cheaper than Lavia

I havent seen Ignacio play and I am a big fan of Gravenberch but if we invest £160m on that then it would be absolutely mad. Whats the point having a supposedly excellent analytics department and then saying here you are, heres a list anyone could have made at home.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 02:32:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:30:30 pm
Care to elaborate who exactly the FSG fans are in people?
I'm not accusing anyone of being either of the top groups I mentioned, I'm merely trying to ascertain if FSG fans actually are what shoppers refer to as "Top Reds" is all.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 02:35:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:30:45 pm
I havent seen Ignacio play and I am a big fan of Gravenberch but if we invest £160m on that then it would be absolutely mad. Whats the point having a supposedly excellent analytics department and then saying here you are, heres a list anyone could have made at home.

Gravenberch and Ignacio do seem a bit more out there so in need of the analytics, I think they'll costs about £60 mill for the two but that doesn't seem outrageous.

I think £60 million for Mac Allister isn't bad with the running rate - for a midfielder performing very well for club and country (in the PL for the club) in today's market that seems fine when you consider midfielders from lower leagues or midfielders doing poorly cost £50 million.

Lavia for £40 million seems like a bad deal right now, that's the one I would be questioning
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 02:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:32:41 pm
I'm not accusing anyone of being either of the top groups I mentioned, I'm merely trying to ascertain if FSG fans actually are what shoppers refer to as "Top Reds" is all.

I read your post  as being a bit tongue in cheek, bit like Are FSG the baddies now?.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,889
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 02:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:32:41 pm
I'm not accusing anyone of being either of the top groups I mentioned, I'm merely trying to ascertain if FSG fans actually are what shoppers refer to as "Top Reds" is all.

FSG's home strip is mauve shirt and shorts with yellow socks. So I think, technically, FSG fans would be "Top Mauves".
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:55:32 pm
MacAllister (soon)
Lavia (soon)
Gravenberch (after a 6 week tussle)
Inacio or Van de Ven (soon)

Something like that would be my best guess, as things look to be shaping up. Mind you, its impossible to tell what will happen, as there are so many variables.
Hope not. If we're signing three midfielders you'd hope more than one can go straight into the first team.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 02:56:39 pm »

Is the thought process in not replacing Fabinho that we will simply have more bodies in midfield with the new system? if this is the case then i can see us sticking with only 2 midfielders, one defender and a forward since Carvalho could go on loan
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,813
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:56:39 pm
Is the thought process in not replacing Fabinho that we will simply have more bodies in midfield with the new system? if this is the case then i can see us sticking with only 2 midfielders, one defender and a forward since Carvalho could go on loan

Not sure compromising on footballers is the best approach.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,808
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:51:26 pm

Lavia would be a good signing. He's probably not ready to play all the games but he's 19 and looks like Fabinho isn't going anywhere.

What is good about him other than (hidden) potential? What have you seen in his games this season that makes you think it would be a good signing? Even his coach said that he hasn't been good.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,455
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
The analysts is to determine if they fit within our system. Scouts are the ones that identify hidden gems.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:33:06 am
Can people stop talking about Bellingham? We are never meeting his £350,000 per week after tax wage demands. The boy and his father are money grabbers, and we don't like people like that anywhere near our club ...

Why all of a sudden have they become money grabbers? A month ago he was loved and everyone thought it was great that he had virtually chosen us.

Cue FSG saying you're not having the money for him if you want others as well. He then goes to another elite team who are willing to pay him a massive wage. I doubt he held Madrid to ransom over the exact amount, but they were willing to pay whatever. Why not make a few bob?

Typical Rawk. We love him. He's not coming to us. Oh, hes a c*nt then.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:08:53 pm
I hope we don't sign Lavia because it'd signal that we're pushing for a top 4 place and not the title. This strategy of signing young players with potential reminds me of Wenger's Arsenal when they went 9 years without a trophy. They only started winning again after they signed the likes of Ozil and Sanchez.

People will defend anything on here anyway but Lavia is not at the level required (right now) if we want to compete.

Not necessarily true, with us only being in the EL, we will have more playing time to allow a player that was slightly more of a project the time they needed to settle in. Obviously, this would need to be in addition to two midfield signings that were ready to start right away.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:55:32 pm
MacAllister (soon)
Lavia (soon)
Gravenberch (after a 6 week tussle)
Inacio or Van de Ven (soon)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 03:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:32:09 am
At least you'll have company then.

When I didn't go to the funny farm after the war in Bosnia, I am certainly not going there after a transfer window ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:16:44 pm
A couple of pages ago an agreement seemed to be reached about discussing the attributes of players we are interested in/suit our style.

Yet again its degenerated into an FSG knocking thread, when one of them exists.

To be honest, some people are on this forum just to criticize FSG, and don't have much clue about football in general ...
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 03:50:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:42:54 pm
We can't sign anyone transfer window hasn't opened.

Aren't we currently IN a We-can't-sign-anyone transfer window?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 04:05:21 pm »
Am I the only one that admires Peter's flat out reluctance to be taken the piss out of ? I don't know if he's right, you're righter nobody is right, but he bats it all down like a pro.  God speed Peter, your opinion is as valid as anyones (although no more valid).
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:59:18 pm
An article on Lavia by someone who's actually watch him consistently this season...

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/why-sky-is-the-limit-for-lfc-target-romeo-lavia-he-has-all-the-tools/

No real meat on the bone here other than saying he was our best player and £40m is a bargain.

I'm not going to sit here and say I've seen him every game. Maybe I've seen 3 or 4 Southampton games? So if we go by what his coaches say and other scouts say, he's physically impressive but no where near ready for the parts of the actual game where he has to use the ball but hopefully he can develop there in 2-3 years time. If so then he's probably one of the best in the league at that point which would be great. It just doesn't seem like he's what we need at the moment is what I think most are saying.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 04:08:56 pm »
TNT Sports Argentina
@TNTSportsAR

Alexis Mac Allister will say goodbye to the Brighton fans after the game against Aston Villa, on Sunday for the Premier League

✅ The world champion is close to joining Liverpool, only final details remain

.....

Not much new but hopefully we get the Orny or Joycey banger on Sunday night.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,889
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3185 on: Today at 04:09:35 pm »
But Pep hugged him.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3186 on: Today at 04:11:18 pm »
But Klopp will have to be at his most charming
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3187 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:11:18 pm
But Klopp will have to be at his most charming

He will. I mean, he doesn't knew his Claret from his Beaujolais for one thing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,125
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3188 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:15:20 pm
He will. I mean, he doesn't knew his Claret from his Beaujolais for one thing.

I got that one, obvs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3189 on: Today at 04:27:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:11 pm
Thing is the FSG fans who are admitting right now they have to back Klopp and believe they will (Avens and co) this summer will be on here in August coming up with excuses for them when they don't. 

"We are self sustaining"
"We didn't have UCL money"
"We aren't owned by a state"
"They saved us"

I think most of 'us' see FSG as good owners that could be better and having had the cowboys, are content with them.
When what you say happens, most of us accept the reality and see how we go from there.

Too much about the FSG question is the black and white extremes, usually hurled by one side at the other and then reciprocated.

Personally I don't see Transfers=success and no transfers=failure. Transfers can be a success but they can also fail. Players can step up, regain form and also not do any of that. Football is a complex weave of questions and answers and I enjoy that. Seeing the journey along the way is why I support and why I watch. As it says above, we'll climb the hill in our own way.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3190 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm »
César Luis Merlo
@CLMerlo
Alexis Mac Allister's arrival in Liverpool comes at a key moment: everything is well advanced and next week his father and agent will travel to England.
*The contractual offer is up to 2028 and it remains to finish accelerating and close the exit with Brighton.

Looks like next week we get comunicado oficial!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,921
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3191 on: Today at 04:38:31 pm »
CL Merlo is Argie players Joyce. So it's done.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3192 on: Today at 04:42:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:08:56 pm
TNT Sports Argentina
@TNTSportsAR

Alexis Mac Allister will say goodbye to the Brighton fans after the game against Aston Villa, on Sunday for the Premier League

✅ The world champion is close to joining Liverpool, only final details remain

.....

Not much new but hopefully we get the Orny or Joycey banger on Sunday night.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:33:55 pm
César Luis Merlo
@CLMerlo
Alexis Mac Allister's arrival in Liverpool comes at a key moment: everything is well advanced and next week his father and agent will travel to England.
*The contractual offer is up to 2028 and it remains to finish accelerating and close the exit with Brighton.

Looks like next week we get comunicado oficial!

I must admit, I'd be very happy with this signing. I haven't paid much attention to him until the World Cup and the first links to us, but since then I've been watching him on quite a few ocassions, and I am very confident that he will be a huge player for us.

I understand why some people don't share my enthusiasm (yet), since Mac Allister is one of those "jack of all trades, master of none" players, but I have a feeling that he will be an absolutely perfect fit for Jurgen's midfield, exactly because of that ...
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3193 on: Today at 04:48:28 pm »
Mac Allister can't be the worst place to start this summer, surely. Interested to find out who the next one is who can come into that midfield and take it up a level from the start of next season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3194 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:33:55 pm
César Luis Merlo
@CLMerlo
Alexis Mac Allister's arrival in Liverpool comes at a key moment: everything is well advanced and next week his father and agent will travel to England.
*The contractual offer is up to 2028 and it remains to finish accelerating and close the exit with Brighton.

Looks like next week we get comunicado oficial!

As long as its comunicado and not incommunicado or, even worse, excommunicado.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,125
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3195 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
He's a very good player but I'm still not convinced about the price.  There has to better value out there, especially with our limited budget.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3196 on: Today at 04:51:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:49:13 pm
As long as its comunicado and not incommunicado or, even worse, excommunicado.

I read that in Lovejoy's voice.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3197 on: Today at 04:54:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:51:05 pm
He's a very good player but I'm still not convinced about the price.  There has to better value out there, especially with our limited budget.
We're spending big this summer mate. Just wait and see.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3198 on: Today at 04:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:54:12 pm
We're spending big this summer mate. Just wait and see.

If we get the external investment it changes things.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3199 on: Today at 05:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:54:12 pm
We're spending big this summer mate. Just wait and see.

 ;D That warchest will finally reveal itself.. about time!!!
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80] 81   Go Up
« previous next »
 