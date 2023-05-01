An article on Lavia by someone who's actually watch him consistently this season...



https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/why-sky-is-the-limit-for-lfc-target-romeo-lavia-he-has-all-the-tools/



No real meat on the bone here other than saying he was our best player and £40m is a bargain.I'm not going to sit here and say I've seen him every game. Maybe I've seen 3 or 4 Southampton games? So if we go by what his coaches say and other scouts say, he's physically impressive but no where near ready for the parts of the actual game where he has to use the ball but hopefully he can develop there in 2-3 years time. If so then he's probably one of the best in the league at that point which would be great. It just doesn't seem like he's what we need at the moment is what I think most are saying.