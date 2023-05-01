This new WM system has the 8's as basically free 8's where we need more attacking output than we would want in the older more rigid setup. Bajcetic so far has not indicated that would be a role suited for him. So again, how does Lavia make any sense unless you're already giving up on Bajcetic?



Loads of posts since this, but I will give my answer.If Bajcetic is seen as a 6, and thats the focus, then there is no need, or much less need for Lavia.Im not so sure Bajcetic will be viewed in that way though. Its only a small sample size but he started to get up the pitch more and even offered some goalscoring threat. Im not saying he will be an attacking midfielder, but my guess, at this early stage, is he will be more of an 8 for us, though probably tactically disciplined enough as he matures to also cover the 6 role if needed.It will be interesting to see how it pans out.