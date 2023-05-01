« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3120 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:56:33 pm
We don't seem to value him at £50m.

Because we're high? .. or broke? ... ... or have fired our analytics team?  .. or hate players who own jazz mags?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3121 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm
An article on Lavia by someone who's actually watch him consistently this season...

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/why-sky-is-the-limit-for-lfc-target-romeo-lavia-he-has-all-the-tools/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3122 on: Today at 01:02:23 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:54:34 pm
If Ugarte ends up at Chelsea it'll be frustrating.. PSG I can rationalise .. but no real idea why we're not buying him (and please don't say payment terms because no one cares)

I believe its due to payment terms.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3123 on: Today at 01:03:08 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:02:23 pm
I believe its due to payment terms.

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3124 on: Today at 01:09:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:03:08 pm
:)

In all seriousness Im not too sure, I reckon hed be perfect but it seems were going for different profiles of midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3125 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:59:18 pm
An article on Lavia by someone who's actually watch him consistently this season...

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/why-sky-is-the-limit-for-lfc-target-romeo-lavia-he-has-all-the-tools/


From what Ive seen of Lavia I completely agree with this. I hope we sign him, top talent already capable of performing at a good level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3126 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm
Those quotes arent the most encouraging, but they were to be expected.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3127 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm
with Ugarte maybe it is lack of english why we dont want him
Nunez by all accounts hasnt settled perfectly due to lack of english
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:19:41 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:13:48 pm
Those quotes arent the most encouraging, but they were to be expected.

Local journos in full excuses mode now saying how much money we're going to be losing out on. If you can't see what's coming next them you haven't been paying attention to how FSG operate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:23:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:19:41 pm
Local journos in full excuses mode now saying how much money we're going to be losing out on. If you can't see what's coming next them you haven't been paying attention to how FSG operate.

It'll be the nail in the FSG coffin if they don't spend properly this summer. The squad is end of cycle. It was fine not to spend that much when we were focussed on keeping the squad together and wages sky rocketed as a result. But now...  4 players leaving on frees, another 3 senior CMs no longer good enough/ fit enough to be in the first 11. 2 CBs into their 30s and potentially declining. We absolutely have to sort this squad out now or we'll be very fortunate to be top 4 next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:23:00 pm
It'll be the nail in the FSG coffin if they don't spend properly this summer. The squad is end of cycle. It was fine not to spend that much when we were focussed on keeping the squad together and wages sky rocketed as a result. But now...  4 players leaving on frees, another 3 senior CMs no longer good enough/ fit enough to be in the first 11. 2 CBs into their 30s and potentially declining. We absolutely have to sort this squad out now or we'll be very fortunate to be top 4 next year.

Bascombe is even questionning if "such" players will want to join us  ;D. "Jurgen Klopp will have to be at his most charming to convince such players that the Anfield exile will be brief."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3131 on: Today at 01:29:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:27:55 pm
Bascombe is even questionning if "such" players will want to join us  ;D. "Jurgen Klopp will have to be at his most charming to convince such players that the Anfield exile will be brief."
Chelsea with Frank Lampard as their manager can still attract players. Not buying this shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3132 on: Today at 01:29:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:19:41 pm
Local journos in full excuses mode now saying how much money we're going to be losing out on. If you can't see what's coming next them you haven't been paying attention to how FSG operate.
100%. We still have some great pieces, but a rebuild is needed which requires a decent amount of spending. We should easily spend £100m+ but well see how that goes.

Im in full wait and see mode.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3133 on: Today at 01:30:20 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:23:00 pm
It'll be the nail in the FSG coffin if they don't spend properly this summer. The squad is end of cycle. It was fine not to spend that much when we were focussed on keeping the squad together and wages sky rocketed as a result. But now...  4 players leaving on frees, another 3 senior CMs no longer good enough/ fit enough to be in the first 11. 2 CBs into their 30s and potentially declining. We absolutely have to sort this squad out now or we'll be very fortunate to be top 4 next year.
Nobody can force them to go, there are here for as long as they like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3134 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:23:00 pm
It'll be the nail in the FSG coffin if they don't spend properly this summer. The squad is end of cycle...
In general I've been supportive of FSG, despite them making some clear errors in their time here. I think you're right there, though. This summer is crucial for both us and them. If they mess it up again I think much of any remaining good will towards them will definitely wane, possibly fatally.

Hopefully we know who we want and we go out and get them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3135 on: Today at 01:32:53 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:45 pm
Chelsea with Frank Lampard as their manager can still attract players. Not buying this shit.

it's total bollocks. Players would be dying to play for LFC and Klopp. The only reason we won't sign what's required is ambition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3136 on: Today at 01:33:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:29:45 pm
Chelsea with Frank Lampard as their manager can still attract players. Not buying this shit.

Lampard hasnt bought anyone for Chelsea though.

What players will like is the fat yank paying them daft wages on 6-8 year contracts !

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3137 on: Today at 01:34:06 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:33:14 pm
Lampard hasnt bought anyone for Chelsea though.

What players will like is the fat yank paying them daft wages on 6-8 year contracts !
João Félix confirms he wants to stay at Chelsea: I dont know yet on my future, but I loved these months. I would really like to be here.
 
Also, they have a realistic chance of signing Ugarte. This is a team in 12th place.

With Jürgen, attracting players shouldn't be an excuse. The journos should come up with a better one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3138 on: Today at 01:34:58 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:59:18 pm
An article on Lavia by someone who's actually watch him consistently this season...

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/why-sky-is-the-limit-for-lfc-target-romeo-lavia-he-has-all-the-tools/

And Everton fans think Onana would fit in at any top club in the league. They thought Richarlison would be good enough to start for Madrid and Barca. Villa fans thought Benteke would score 30 a season for us.

Sometimes it isn't always the best to speak to the fans of the selling club - they tend to think their best player is top level when in fact they are just good in a very bad team.

We need someone who can be a starting defensive Midfielder in the Champions League, I have serious doubts Lavia is that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3139 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:30:20 pm
Nobody can force them to go, there are here for as long as they like.
They are, but they really won't want to get on the wrong side of this fanbase. They saw how that went when we ousted the cowboys.

They have to step up and support the manager fully this summer. It's a pivotal time for the club and for their ownership too.


Edit: Apologies for talking FSG in here. I actually thought I was in the FSG thread.  :odd
« Last Edit: Today at 01:47:07 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3140 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:54:34 pm
If Ugarte ends up at Chelsea it'll be frustrating.. PSG I can rationalise .. but no real idea why we're not buying him (and please don't say payment terms because no one cares)
Isn't the most likely reason he still rates Fabinho highly and so we aren't going to spend big on someone to play in his role?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3141 on: Today at 01:36:47 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:13:48 pm
Those quotes arent the most encouraging, but they were to be expected.

Our midfield of Lavia, Alex Scott, and Sander Berge will get us into the CL with close to 0 net spend, FSG wet dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3142 on: Today at 01:37:38 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:12:41 am
This new WM system has the 8's as basically free 8's where we need more attacking output than we would want in the older more rigid setup. Bajcetic so far has not indicated that would be a role suited for him. So again, how does Lavia make any sense unless you're already giving up on Bajcetic?

Loads of posts since this, but I will give my answer.

If Bajcetic is seen as a 6, and thats the focus, then there is no need, or much less need for Lavia.

Im not so sure Bajcetic will be viewed in that way though. Its only a small sample size but he started to get up the pitch more and even offered some goalscoring threat. Im not saying he will be an attacking midfielder, but my guess, at this early stage, is he will be more of an 8 for us, though probably tactically disciplined enough as he matures to also cover the 6 role if needed.

It will be interesting to see how it pans out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3143 on: Today at 01:41:51 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:34:06 pm
João Félix confirms he wants to stay at Chelsea: I dont know yet on my future, but I loved these months. I would really like to be here.
 
Also, they have a realistic chance of signing Ugarte. This is a team in 12th place.

With Jürgen, attracting players shouldn't be an excuse. The journos should come up with a better one.

Yeah I get you but Lampard wont be there.

I think we both know we and Klopp can attract players to the club the problem is budget.

I might be wrong but listening to Klopp it seems certain players are out of our price range.

If the worst happens we will all be able to chill & have stress free season as we not challenge for anything major.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3144 on: Today at 01:42:54 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:04:40 pm
Haha sorry, no. Partly my fault  ;D

But we haven't signed anyone yet, which has lots of people very annoyed. And there have been rumours that we might try to sign Lavia and that Southampton might want 40m for him, which has us all fuming at FSG.
We can't sign anyone transfer window hasn't opened. People get annoyed by odd things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3145 on: Today at 01:45:05 pm
It is a bit of a worry like. The quotes (without context mind) do sound like we are shopping with about £70 million total perhaps when we need to buy 4 players probably.

Our local briefed journalists also playing down our size going into next season, I worry we are going to settle in nicely for a 7th place finish and hope we are happy with that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3146 on: Today at 01:47:11 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:42:54 pm
We can't sign anyone transfer window hasn't opened. People get annoyed by odd things.

Thing is the FSG fans who are admitting right now they have to back Klopp and believe they will (Avens and co) this summer will be on here in August coming up with excuses for them when they don't. 

"We are self sustaining"
"We didn't have UCL money"
"We aren't owned by a state"
"They saved us"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3147 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:11 pm
Thing is the FSG fans who are admitting right now they have to back Klopp and believe they will (Avens and co) this summer will be on here in August coming up with excuses for them when they don't. 

"We are self sustaining"
"We didn't have UCL money"
"We aren't owned by a state"
"They saved us"

I'm just waiting for 'We have bills to pay'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3148 on: Today at 01:55:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:11 pm
Thing is the FSG fans who are admitting right now they have to back Klopp and believe they will (Avens and co) this summer will be on here in August coming up with excuses for them when they don't. 

"We are self sustaining"
"We didn't have UCL money"
"We aren't owned by a state"
"They saved us"

I've not seen the phrase "shiny new toy" this year yet  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3149 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm
MacAllister (soon)
Lavia (soon)
Gravenberch (after a 6 week tussle)
Inacio or Van de Ven (soon)

Something like that would be my best guess, as things look to be shaping up. Mind you, its impossible to tell what will happen, as there are so many variables.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #3150 on: Today at 01:56:18 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:04 pm
I'm just waiting for 'We have bills to pay'.

The window isn't open. It's only June/July. It's only August we have a month of the window left. Well we clearly had bills to pay and that stand didn't pay for itself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:49:32 am
Haha he doesn't half talk some bollocks sometimes.  No player has impressed him more than Carvalho but he won't play him in any matches and he's sending him out on loan.  The fantastic career comment suggests he's not really got a future with us.
Sometimes I wonder what the moral is when we sign a player who clearly doesn't fit into any roles in the system we play. They end up underused and eventually get loaned out or sold. Why don't we focus on buying the right players for our system and stop daydreaming of converting them into something they are not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 01:59:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:11 pm
Thing is the FSG fans who are admitting right now they have to back Klopp and believe they will (Avens and co) this summer will be on here in August coming up with excuses for them when they don't. 

"We are self sustaining"
"We didn't have UCL money"
"We aren't owned by a state"
"They saved us"
"We can't attract players without CL football" (forgetting that we barely spend when we're in it)
"We'll go big next year"
"We're keeping our powder dry for a big signing"
"Very few players would improve us"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:55:32 pm
MacAllister (soon)
Lavia (soon)
Gravenberch (after a 6 week tussle)
Inacio or Van de Ven (soon)

Something like that would be my best guess, as things look to be shaping up. Mind you, its impossible to tell what will happen, as there are so many variables.

I mean, it's Klopp, so maybe he can turn that into gold, but that as a summer would be thought of as good for say, Aston Villa or (if they ever got their act together), Spurs. For a team that's recently been in 3 CL finals, topped 90 points three times, and won everything going, it's pretty hard to be wowed by, isn't it?
