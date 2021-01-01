« previous next »
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 11:29:57 am »
Maybe throw in Carvalho to lower the Mac Callister fee?
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 11:32:01 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:22:21 am
Does the irony stretch to your moaning about moaning?

If people could actually use the thread to discuss what the thread is about, that is our rumoured or mooted transfer business and how positive we feel about it that would be great. Posts that are just, 'stop moaning' lead to discussions like this. Carra would never have needed make his entirely reasonable post is Avens hadn't jumped in to the TRANSFER THREAD to complain about people complaining about potential transfers.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:26:57 am
I hope we make our signings early. Three more months of this, and some people in this thread might end up at the funny farm ...

At least you'll have company then.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 11:32:36 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:22:21 am
Does the irony stretch to your moaning about moaning?
Up to you how you judge me mate

So far as I was aware, I haven't been complaining about people's posts in here and generalising people who don't agree with me with the moaners label, but I'm often wrong and happy to admit it
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,487
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 11:36:38 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:29:57 am
Maybe throw in Carvalho to lower the Mac Callister fee?
Carvalho seems like a pretty good example of why it's difficult for us to do what Brighton do. And why a young player might prefer to go to a club like that to be honest. It was still a good signing though considering you'll imagine if he does eventually move on we will profit. Would be nice if he does a Harvey though but on Prem level and the loan puts him in the manager's plans.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:06:38 am
a response to suggest that reaching these conclusions is perhaps a little ahead of time, is perfectly justified.

The tone in here is overwhelmingly negative. I'm suggesting that we might be better off discussing players that might potentially sign for us and debating their merits, rather than being angry at everyone behind the scenes because we've been linked with Lavia.
honestly not sure what your issue is with that poster mate?

for a start, it's nicely written and more than three words - which puts it above a lot of (our) posts in here. then they've set out their view on what kind of player they'd like the club to target. they've acknowledged that nothing is set yet but from the indications, which they are aware can change, they aren't sure that their ideal is going to come about.

if you think that's overwhelmingly negative, i don't know what to say. it's just a discussion about our football team! it doesn't need to be so serious, and lets be honest it's standard fare for pre/post match conversations around the ground too.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,882
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:01 am
If people could actually use the thread to discuss what the thread is about, that is our rumoured or mooted transfer business and how positive we feel about it that would be great. Posts that are just, 'stop moaning' lead to discussions like this. Carra would never have needed make his entirely reasonable post is Avens hadn't jumped in to the TRANSFER THREAD to complain about people complaining about potential transfers.

to be honest if people stuck to what this thread is REALLY about, which is discussing the players we are linked with, rather than trying to talk made up numbers (none of us know what the selling club want, how they want it paying, what wages they want, what agent fees they want, and what we have to spend) - if people could actually do that, and stick to that, then no one would need to complain, or complain about the complainers.

However a huge number seem to not have the ability to separate discussing linked players without having to give an opinion on made up numbers.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:20:07 am
Nailed it, the lack of self awareness is comical.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:38:31 am
honestly not sure what your issue is with that poster mate?

for a start, it's nicely written and more than three words - which puts it above a lot of (our) posts in here. then they've set out their view on what kind of player they'd like the club to target. they've acknowledged that nothing is set yet but from the indications, which they are aware can change, they aren't sure that their ideal is going to come about.

if you think that's overwhelmingly negative, i don't know what to say. it's just a discussion about our football team! it doesn't need to be so serious, and lets be honest it's standard fare for pre/post match conversations around the ground too.

"As it stands we're nowhere near this scenario."

You honestly don't think this is jumping the gun a little on passing judgement on our transfer business this summer? Fair enough if so, but I stand by my point that it's an overly negative way of looking at transfer rumours (again) before the season has even finished.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 11:45:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:41:25 am
to be honest if people stuck to what this thread is REALLY about, which is discussing the players we are linked with, rather than trying to talk made up numbers (none of us know what the selling club want, how they want it paying, what wages they want, what agent fees they want, and what we have to spend) - if people could actually do that, and stick to that, then no one would need to complain, or complain about the complainers.

However a huge number seem to not have the ability to separate discussing linked players without having to give an opinion on made up numbers.

Here here. And if we're being properly linked, we have already discussed with the agents and largely know a deal is possible. So the can we afford his wages/agent fees talk is pointless.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:01 am
If people could actually use the thread to discuss what the thread is about, that is our rumoured or mooted transfer business and how positive we feel about it that would be great. Posts that are just, 'stop moaning' lead to discussions like this. Carra would never have needed make his entirely reasonable post is Avens hadn't jumped in to the TRANSFER THREAD to complain about people complaining about potential transfers.

Hey, I'd love to come in here and see people debating whether or not Lavia would be a decent signing, if only that could come without people criticising the club for signing him ... when they haven't.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:38:31 am
honestly not sure what your issue is with that poster mate?

for a start, it's nicely written and more than three words - which puts it above a lot of (our) posts in here. then they've set out their view on what kind of player they'd like the club to target. they've acknowledged that nothing is set yet but from the indications, which they are aware can change, they aren't sure that their ideal is going to come about.

if you think that's overwhelmingly negative, i don't know what to say. it's just a discussion about our football team! it doesn't need to be so serious, and lets be honest it's standard fare for pre/post match conversations around the ground too.

Yep, a properly snide post to make, Zlen's post was perfectly fine and football based. I've never seen one from Avens, his entire posting history is hammering people on here for "whinging" or "being negative" without the self awareness to realise he's exactly what he complains about.

Football posts like Zlen's with perfectly valid concerns everytime over posters who steam in to whinge about how much whinging is in there.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 11:48:57 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:44:40 am
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan

Jurgen has an ability to be absolutely savage while still being lovely.

To me, losing two attackers in Firmino and Carvalho should necessitate bringing one in.
Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:23:29 am
Ive see more people on this thread moaning about perceived moaning than I have people genuinely moaning   :-X

Stop moaning, everything is okay.  ;) ;D
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,756
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 11:49:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:21:12 am
Without investment I won't expect much more.

Yeah, do agree to be honest. Suppose I'm just going to have to go into the window expecting the bare minimum and hopefully come out on the other end pleasantly surprised. Been through too many of these windows hoping for things that never come. Going to have to limit my time on this thread over the summer for my own benefit. Saying that I'll probably be on it moaning every day  ;)
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 11:52:06 am »
He mostly spoke of a loan for Fab but definitely felt like there might be a bit of letting him go if the right offer was there. Would be a shame as he's a big talent but if there's not a place for him there's not a place. A loan would likely be best though as one good season and that apparently makes you worth at least £60m. Perhaps back to Fulham would be good.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 11:54:24 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:47:10 am
Yep, a properly snide post to make, Zlen's post was perfectly fine and football based. I've never seen one from Avens, his entire posting history is hammering people on here for "whinging" or "being negative" without the self awareness to realise he's exactly what he complains about.

Football posts like Zlen's with perfectly valid concerns everytime over posters who steam in to whinge about how much whinging is in there.

Whingeing about the whingeing about the whingeing  ;D

I don't think it was particularly snide of me, I directed the original post at Zlen themselves and I stand by the original point I made  this post would make a lot more sense if we appeared to be done with our transfer business and we hadn't addressed any of the issues.

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:47 am
Hopefully it turns around, but at the moment our proposed targets look pretty underwhelming in a sense that it is both nowhere near enough to fix what needs fixing and also weight of transfers is misplaced in wrong positions in my opinion. I was hoping and expecting we would sign three first team ready mifdfield players, placing the biggest emphasis (and chunk of money) on a physical, dominant destroyer who can also bring it up the pitch. As it stands we're nowhere near this scenario.

They're hoping that we would sign three first team ready midfielders ... OK, shall we wait and see if that happens? Maybe we could even discuss who some of those midfielders could be? Or should we complain about it not happening now, in May?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »
Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:17:41 am
Klopp on the impact of missing out on the CL:

From a financial point of view, its a big problem.



Is Sander Berge still available?

Haha thats hilarious. Broke even when we were in the champions league due to FSG being tight fisted c*nts and now due to underinvestment in the squad, we miss out on top 4 and now money is tight for transfers :lmao

Really hope thats klopp trying to bluff potential selling clubs into thinking were broke and dont have the funds to pay a premium on what we think theyre worth. Then again you look at our list of targets and its as depressing as it gets.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 11:57:28 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:44:40 am
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan

I always looked at him as a committee signing.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 11:59:19 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:54:24 am
Maybe we could even discuss who some of those midfielders could be?

Go for it, would be awesome to see a football post from you instead of just complaining about other posters.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:01 am
If people could actually use the thread to discuss what the thread is about, that is our rumoured or mooted transfer business and how positive we feel about it that would be great. Posts that are just, 'stop moaning' lead to discussions like this. Carra would never have needed make his entirely reasonable post is Avens hadn't jumped in to the TRANSFER THREAD to complain about people complaining about potential transfers.

That fella tries too hard sometimes to be the mini El Lobo  :D
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:36:38 am
Carvalho seems like a pretty good example of why it's difficult for us to do what Brighton do. And why a young player might prefer to go to a club like that to be honest. It was still a good signing though considering you'll imagine if he does eventually move on we will profit. Would be nice if he does a Harvey though but on Prem level and the loan puts him in the manager's plans.

It's difficult for us to do what Brighton do but can we make better use of the loan system? Surely we could work with Europa League level teams in Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Portugal, and Belgium. They'd get access to talent they wouldn't otherwise be able to whilst we share the cost involved. Caicedo and Mitoma both had loans in Belgium before returning to Brighton. Maybe there is another step if we did it like a loan to Germany or Italy, but it would help with their development and prepare them for a crack at the PL. Minamino is an example of player we could have looked to loan out to a decent German club after 6 months training with us and a pre-season. I wonder if it's something our new Director of Football could look at. His record for shopping in that sort of market is quite good. Maybe he could focus on signing cheap talents and developing them for a year or two through the loan market before Jurgen gets his hands on them.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 12:00:37 pm »
I can't keep up with this thread. It's grown 20+ pages since I last checked ;D Anything happening?
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:59:19 am
Go for it, would be awesome to see a football post from you instead of just complaining about other posters.

What about Lavia? I've seen him linked  ;)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:00:37 pm
I can't keep up with this thread. It's grown 20+ pages since I last checked ;D Anything happening?

Haha sorry, no. Partly my fault  ;D

But we haven't signed anyone yet, which has lots of people very annoyed. And there have been rumours that we might try to sign Lavia and that Southampton might want 40m for him, which has us all fuming at FSG.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 12:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:38:26 am
I'm sure Kovacic only has a year left on his contract at Chelsea, Could pick him up for something like £15m maybe. They need to sell so.
City were linked to him the other day.
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 12:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 11:59:35 am
That fella tries too hard sometimes to be the mini El Lobo  :D

There is an El Lobo shaped hole in this forum at the moment, unfortunately. I'm not the man to fill it, so I'll leave you all to it  :D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 12:09:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:38:50 am
That is way to sensible for this thread.  :)

Shame it will get ignored  ;D
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,756
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm »
Thought Kovacic was older than 29 to be honest. If we could have him cheap as a third option I'd be all for that, really good player on his day, experienced, a winner. Would suit coming into this team too, I think. Don't see it happening but wouldn't be against it as I say if there's a couple coming in ahead of him.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 12:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:02:46 pm
What about Lavia? I've seen him linked  ;)

I like him and think he'll be excellent in the future but he's the sort of player I'd rather sign when our midfield is sorted and we are looking at what can happen in 1, 2, 3 years when others get old not for a win now thing. If Fabinho was still amazing then Lavia is perfect to sign and maybe take over over the next 18 months or whatever but with the current Fabinho I'd rather someone further along in their development come in and took over from the off or pretty quickly after, Rice for example, doesn't have to be him, just someone at that stage in their career. Obviously if Jurgen etc still think Fab has got it then that won't happen so we may as well do Lavia and hope he takes another leap very quickly if Fab is ropey next season.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 12:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:24:28 am
Far from the most encouraging words from Klopp here.

Midfield rebuild on a strict budget perhaps then.

Might be able to get Gallagher and Berge for £40 million, and then a returning Morton's going to be like a new signing  :lmao
We would have to sell someone first
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:11:37 pm
Thought Kovacic was older than 29 to be honest. If we could have him cheap as a third option I'd be all for that, really good player on his day, experienced, a winner. Would suit coming into this team too, I think. Don't see it happening but wouldn't be against it as I say if there's a couple coming in ahead of him.

He's a strange one. When he's good he's unplayable, when he's shit he's really shit. As a cheap third option i wouldn't mind though. But i think we should be looking first options first and foremost since our midfield is a mess.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:43:01 am
"As it stands we're nowhere near this scenario."

You honestly don't think this is jumping the gun a little on passing judgement on our transfer business this summer? Fair enough if so, but I stand by my point that it's an overly negative way of looking at transfer rumours (again) before the season has even finished.
Of course it'd be jumping the gun, if they leapt to a conclusion, but they don't - they said "as it stands" and "hopefully it turns around". Short of shutting the thread until 1 September, any discussion on this upcoming summer transfer window is going to be jumping the gun.

People are different. Everyone is different degrees of optimistic/pessimistic, and have different preferences for how they predict (eg some will talk about what they hope for, some about what they want to avoid). There's no chance us posters in this thread can redress this so everyone is fully in agreement.

Boring tangent here, and not related to you/anyone in this thread, but my old line manager used to be extremely defensive and unpleasant with me when we worked on projects where she was the Lead. I'd ask questions about things, including negative scenarios, to try and find out if the team had considered various risks - thinking I was helping out, so we could make plans to try to avoid negative outcomes. Instead, she took it to mean I didn't have 'faith' and was told I needed to be more optimistic for the project to work out. She couldn't see past me raising scenarios which weren't the perfect outcome, and then made things unpleasant for me and others in the team because she didn't want to consider/plan for 'the worst' - but she thought she was in the right because she was always positive about the work.

This isn't an analogy for here - none of us have any input on our transfers ;D - more just an example of how our different make-ups can rub each other up the wrong way. Instead of all of us knocking heads trying to change each others approach to posting, time here is probably better spent staying on the topic of our transfers. And if people don't enjoy how the thread's going, either try to improve it or try to avoid it/not make it worse [have accidentally moved onto preaching here, and I know I have definitely not followed this suggestion on several occasions myself]
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 12:23:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:13:59 pm
I like him and think he'll be excellent in the future but he's the sort of player I'd rather sign when our midfield is sorted and we are looking at what can happen in 1, 2, 3 years when others get old not for a win now thing. If Fabinho was still amazing then Lavia is perfect to sign and maybe take over over the next 18 months or whatever but with the current Fabinho I'd rather someone further along in their development come in and took over from the off or pretty quickly after, Rice for example, doesn't have to be him, just someone at that stage in their career. Obviously if Jurgen etc still think Fab has got it then that won't happen so we may as well do Lavia and hope he takes another leap very quickly if Fab is ropey next season.

Fair enough, I disagree with any of that. Rice is going to be too expensive and is probably Arsenal-bound. I think signing someone like Lavia, given the stage of his career, blocks Bajcetic unnecessarily. I also think Schmadtke is likely to bring options from Germany to the table, which is why I think worrying about who we've been linked to so far is jumping the gun  we haven't had many links from the Bundesliga, aside from Gravenberch (who I'd love us to sign) and I imagine there will be a few once we have SD in place and the football bit of the season has actually finished  ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:22:57 pm
snip

But "as it stands"? It doesn't stand! It hasn't even got legs yet  ;D

Appreciate the conciliatory tone of the post and I'm happy to leave it there. Hopefully a win on the weekend and then we can all pile in here to complain about the links to Ward-Prowse for the next 3 months... jesus.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:27:58 pm
But "as it stands"? It doesn't stand! It hasn't even got legs yet  ;D

Appreciate the conciliatory tone of the post and I'm happy to leave it there. Hopefully a win on the weekend and then we can all pile in here to complain about the links to Ward-Prowse for the next 3 months... jesus.
Haha ;D [note to self, in future i'm gonna have to say "at present" instead of "as it stands"!]

cheers mate, likewise. yep we're all after the same outcome of the club doing as well as it can!
