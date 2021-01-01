I think the club definitely see #6 as less of a priority than we do. We're targeting more technically capable midfielders to play further up the pitch, but we clearly still seem to want players who can cover a lot of ground too, rather than trading athleticism for technical ability. We're probably willing to spend more of our budget there as that type of player is typically more expensive.



Fabinho looked a lot better recently when the midfield around him has had a bit more athleticism, I'd bet the coaches think that if we can fix the midfield in front of him and perfect Trent in that inverted role, then we'll see the best of Fabinho again, which is why we're targeting a project player rather than a replacement. That's not to say a clear upgrade in that position wouldn't be ideal, but we seem happy to sacrifice in that area so we can pour more funds into the positions further forward.