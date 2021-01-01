« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 91816 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 10:39:39 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:38:26 am
I'm sure Kovacic only has a year left on his contract at Chelsea, Could pick him up for something like £15m maybe. They need to sell so.

Hasn't he had a lot of injury problems the last few years?
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Every other top 6 club manages to spend when they haven't qualified for CL. If FSG can't or won't then it's time for them to actually get investment in to enable that or leave altogether.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:35:40 am
I do think Mac Allister will happen. With the news of Mount wanting Utd I think it could well have been Mac Allister or Mount rather than both and Mac Allister is cheaper.

I think will be Mac Allister, one young midfielder like Scott and that Wolfsburg defender now.

£100m then sales to bring it back down to around £50m/£60m net in fees but significant savings in wages.
7 we will still have people defending FSG
Online B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 10:40:29 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:30:30 am
But we haven't signed anyone anyway, nor has Bellingham signed for anyone, as far as I know? So we "cut our losses" by not signing him nor - as yet - anyone else? Makes no sense. Then it seems we chased Mount, who ... has chosen a CL club (and massive wages) by most reports, anyway. I mean, what are we doing? It looks like a never-ending mess from the outside. We could still have gone after other players whilst our CL fate became clear, surely?

I'm sorry but this paragraph sums up why this thread and transfer speculation is a load of shite

We've heard Mount might be a target = we've been chasing him

We've heard United might be his preference = United have signed him and We've embarrassingly failed in our chase and are therefore a never ending mess.

Literally nothing has happened and the season isn't even over yet FFS
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 10:41:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:18 am
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
I think the club definitely see #6 as less of a priority than we do. We're targeting more technically capable midfielders to play further up the pitch, but we clearly still seem to want players who can cover a lot of ground too, rather than trading athleticism for technical ability. We're probably willing to spend more of our budget there as that type of player is typically more expensive.

Fabinho looked a lot better recently when the midfield around him has had a bit more athleticism, I'd bet the coaches think that if we can fix the midfield in front of him and perfect Trent in that inverted role, then we'll see the best of Fabinho again, which is why we're targeting a project player rather than a replacement. That's not to say a clear upgrade in that position wouldn't be ideal, but we seem happy to sacrifice in that area so we can pour more funds into the positions further forward.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 10:44:40 am »
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan
Online Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 10:44:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:35:40 am
I do think Mac Allister will happen. With the news of Mount wanting Utd I think it could well have been Mac Allister or Mount rather than both and Mac Allister is cheaper.

I think will be Mac Allister, one young midfielder like Scott and that Wolfsburg defender now.

£100m then sales to bring it back down to around £50m/£60m net in fees but significant savings in wages.

Was always going to be around a 50 million net spend, I feel.  History doesn't lie.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:39:39 am
Hasn't he had a lot of injury problems the last few years?

Not nothing major, I don't think Chelsea have offered him a new contract so we could pick him up on the cheap.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 10:47:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:44:43 am
Was always going to be around a 50 million net spend, I feel.  History doesn't lie.

Well if thats the case and we dont improve the Klopp wont be here the season after.

FSG need to back him this summer.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:35:40 am
I do think Mac Allister will happen. With the news of Mount wanting Utd I think it could well have been Mac Allister or Mount rather than both and Mac Allister is cheaper.

I think will be Mac Allister, one young midfielder like Scott and that Wolfsburg defender now.

£100m then sales to bring it back down to around £50m/£60m net in fees but significant savings in wages.

I'll genuinely lose my head if this happens. Saying that nothing would really surprise me.

Two starting quality centre mids, minimum. And a third on top of that would be nice even if he's more of a 'project' player. I actually think if we could guarantee fitness from the four central defenders we'd fare OK in that department, especially if the CM signings work out and lift us, but think another centre back who could challenge for a place would be more than welcomed.

On the midfielders, I'm amazed that the idea of signing three is seemingly 'out there' - We're losing three senior players this summer in that position, and while their contributions this season have been minimal, the idea that we can actually go down numbers wise while retaining injury prone players like Henderson and Fabinho, and an extremely injury prone player like Thiago is baffling, especially with two into their 30s now.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:44:40 am
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan

:(
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:44:40 am
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan

Haha he doesn't half talk some bollocks sometimes.  No player has impressed him more than Carvalho but he won't play him in any matches and he's sending him out on loan.  The fantastic career comment suggests he's not really got a future with us.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 10:50:35 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:44:40 am
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan

Weird as place I read the quote has it as...

This was not Fabios [Carvalho] best season of his career but it may be his most important. No player has impressed me more. He hasnt played much but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. His reaction was unbelievable. We will see if he goes on loan.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 10:51:19 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:45:36 am
Not nothing major, I don't think Chelsea have offered him a new contract so we could pick him up on the cheap.

Hmmm fair enough. Just seen he had missed 13 games last year in the PL and 11 games so far this year, so thought it was a bit of injury troubles
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 10:51:21 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:44:40 am
Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho:

"No player has impressed me more than Fabio. This boy came here with big dreams it didn't work out but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. I think theres a possibility that Carvalho will go on loan
Blunt.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 10:51:30 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:23:29 am
Ive see more people on this thread moaning about perceived moaning than I have people genuinely moaning   :-X

That's simply not true though is it. I've just read a string of 5 or 6 posts moaning about Klopp's latest interview, interspersed with moaning about not signing Bellingham, topped off with some moaning about us not signing anyone yet (seriously). The people who are agreeing with you are some of the biggest moaners going.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 10:53:02 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:50:35 am
Weird as place I read the quote has it as...

This was not Fabios [Carvalho] best season of his career but it may be his most important. No player has impressed me more. He hasnt played much but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career. His reaction was unbelievable. We will see if he goes on loan.

See that makes a lot more sense as a quote
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 10:53:25 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:51:30 am
That's simply not true though is it. I've just read a string of 5 or 6 posts moaning about Klopp's latest interview, interspersed with moaning about not signing Bellingham, topped off with some moaning about us not signing anyone yet (seriously). The people who are agreeing with you are some of the biggest moaners going.

Have you got any actual football opinions?
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:40:12 am
7 we will still have people defending FSG

We won't, but I'm not gonna get pissed off with FSG because one of the most pessimistic posters to ever grace this fine forum has declared that's what will happen. IF it does, fine, it won't be enough, but for fucks sake, the window hasn't opened yet. Clinical providing his valuable insight is not a reason to kick off about our transfer activity.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:25 am
Have you got any actual football opinions?

I have loads but I'm not sure this is the thread for them  ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 10:57:08 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:51:30 am
That's simply not true though is it. I've just read a string of 5 or 6 posts moaning about Klopp's latest interview, interspersed with moaning about not signing Bellingham, topped off with some moaning about us not signing anyone yet (seriously). The people who are agreeing with you are some of the biggest moaners going.
Difference is the people who are talking about Klopp's interview or transfer targets are following the threads topic (with some OTT moaning, in a small number of cases).

Whereas the people who open this thread, read comments that they think constitute moaning, and then make posts only to moan about those people. Well let's just say the irony isn't lost on the rest of us
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 10:59:38 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:38:50 am
That is way to sensible for this thread.  :)

Thanks Jill  nice to know that I'm not simply shouting into the void.
