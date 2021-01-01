« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 89228 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,584
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:19:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:14 am
I will never understand why people are making posts like this ...

Are we allowed to post this under your relentless macallister heat maps or Bellingham's tax free wage posts?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:20:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:23 am
The net is not a lot for a team like us.

What about the wage bill? Or that is not important, because it doesn't suit your agenda ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:21:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:20:25 am
What about the wage bill? Or that is not important, because it doesn't suit your agenda ...
Are we obliged to let out-of-favour players run down their contracts?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 12:24:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:21:15 am
Are we obliged to let out-of-favour players run down their contracts?

Of course we are. You do understand that contracts work both ways, don't you?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
It is okay to dream, Dream as much as you want.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:24:37 am
Of course we are. You do understand that contracts work both ways, don't you?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 12:26:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:43 am
Are we allowed to post this under your relentless macallister heat maps or Bellingham's tax free wage posts?

You can always ignore me, like I am ignoring you most of the time ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 12:27:24 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:42 am
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Well, I suppose on Football Manager you can sell players without their consent ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 12:27:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:24 am
Well, I suppose on Football Manager you can sell players without their consent ...
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 12:43:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:42 am
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Obliged is maybe a stretch, but he has a point. If a player wants to see out their contract they can. I can see why someone would want to stick around for as long as possible to be honest.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 01:07:25 am »
Lavia all depends. If we are keeping Fabinho, it makes sense. In time one will usurp the other. If we are looking to replace Fabinho, we need someone who is a bit further along. The athletic gifts are there with Lavia, and I can see his plus points, but the nous and experience is not there yet, much less the consistency that comes with more maturity.

Lavia for tomorrow, plus two midfielders for today, would be more than fine by me.

Plus a left sided central defender - Colwill, Inacio, Van de Ven, Guehi - have all been linked.

After Salahs comments after missing out on CL football, I think thats one to watch, too.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,236
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 01:12:41 am »
This new WM system has the 8's as basically free 8's where we need more attacking output than we would want in the older more rigid setup. Bajcetic so far has not indicated that would be a role suited for him. So again, how does Lavia make any sense unless you're already giving up on Bajcetic?
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 01:36:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:12:41 am
This new WM system has the 8's as basically free 8's where we need more attacking output than we would want in the older more rigid setup. Bajcetic so far has not indicated that would be a role suited for him. So again, how does Lavia make any sense unless you're already giving up on Bajcetic?

We probably need 4 DMs for playing in the Europa and domestic cups next season. Lavia and Baj to rotate with Fabinho and Trent. We'll need their legs to do a lot of defensive work.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 01:46:13 am »
Fuckin' Hell! 4 DM's now.  ;D
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,807
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 01:51:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
Times saying us and Chelsea are in for Lavia.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1661817232291143680

40 million, get to fuck.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,346
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 01:59:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:13 am
Fuckin' Hell! 4 DM's now.  ;D
Just make a buddy list. You can block everyone from messaging ya cept ya closest friends on here

You might not get as many women as Mason Mount sliding in anymore but lets keep you safe buddy first and foremost

Also, theres always Onlyfans if ya wanna give ya Fans content
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,445
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 05:16:01 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:51:20 am
40 million, get to fuck.

Of course its going to be 40 million. If its lower Southampton may as well wait a year and sell back to City.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 06:09:20 am »
The mooted prices of pretty average players continue to make our cheap skate backing out on Bellingham look bizarre.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,309
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 06:15:56 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:07:25 am
Lavia all depends. If we are keeping Fabinho, it makes sense. In time one will usurp the other. If we are looking to replace Fabinho, we need someone who is a bit further along. The athletic gifts are there with Lavia, and I can see his plus points, but the nous and experience is not there yet, much less the consistency that comes with more maturity.

Lavia for tomorrow, plus two midfielders for today, would be more than fine by me.

Plus a left sided central defender - Colwill, Inacio, Van de Ven, Guehi - have all been linked.

After Salahs comments after missing out on CL football, I think thats one to watch, too.

Yeah, I would expect something like this:

Left sided central defender - Inacio
Defensive midfielder - Lavia
Central midfielder - Mac Allister
Attacking midfielder/forward - Szoboszlai

That would improve all the areas of the team, as Jurgen suggested the other day, at a reasonable price in terms of transfer fees and wages ...
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 06:18:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:15:56 am
Yeah, I would expect something like this:

Left sided central defender - Inacio
Defensive midfielder - Lavia
Central midfielder - Mac Allister
Attacking midfielder/forward - Szoboszlai

That would improve all the areas of the team, as Jurgen suggested the other day, at a reasonable price in terms of transfer fees and wages ...

I'll ask again, as nobody responded last time ;D have there been any links to Szoboszlai at all?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 