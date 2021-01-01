Lavia all depends. If we are keeping Fabinho, it makes sense. In time one will usurp the other. If we are looking to replace Fabinho, we need someone who is a bit further along. The athletic gifts are there with Lavia, and I can see his plus points, but the nous and experience is not there yet, much less the consistency that comes with more maturity.



Lavia for tomorrow, plus two midfielders for today, would be more than fine by me.



Plus a left sided central defender - Colwill, Inacio, Van de Ven, Guehi - have all been linked.



After Salahs comments after missing out on CL football, I think thats one to watch, too.