The Marca report says he won't be one of the highest paid players, and that the fee is 100 million euros (ie. £87 million going up to £113 million). If that's true it seems like it would have been doable. Pity we couldn't even be bothered to try, eh? Too busy dithering about finding as cheap a sporting director as possible.



We simply aren't at the table for these sorts of deals, not that it stops the club wilfully letting the narrative run amok to fuel excitement before invariably we are asked to lower our expectations.I imagine wages will have been the issue in the end, as it seems we have no qualms paying 2/3 of that fee for vastly inferior player(s) but who will be on lower money. Have to say though, whilst the decision to "step away" (if we were ever truly in) from Bellingham because we needed more surgery than anticipated seemed fair enough at face value, if we go on to spend £100m+ on Mac Allister and Lavia then it feels a bit of a strategic failure.Cannot understand the Lavia links at all - I've not seen much of him, but by all accounts he's an inexperienced, project kind of player. You know, a bit like the one we already have on our books in Bajcetic. Looking at our midfield issues and concluding that the issue of a massively declined Fabinho and inexperienced teenager is solved by... adding an inexperienced teenager, feels a bit like pissing £40m down the drain. We already have plenty of talented but inexperienced kids, we need peak age proven performers.