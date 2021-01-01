« previous next »
Offline royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 253,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,142
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Gotta say, Im not feeling too happy.

Bit of a kick in the nuts really, but again was never a certainty.
Offline royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 253,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
Let it go Roy, he was never coming here. LFC dont do those sorts of footballers.

As Ive said before, me being fucked off has nothing to do with the player. Its an FSG complacency clusterfuck compounded by a managerial/coaching hubris clusterfuck.

Oh and its why were 5th. We chose not to fix an obvious problem because we were waiting to buy Bellingham.
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm
Sebastian Kehl has stated there isn't even an offer yet only yesterday

Well they is.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 39,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm »
Its mad some of the shit you lot believe on here. Its like being in a fucking cartoon
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
Well they is.

Alrite Ali G, lets wait and see.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
As Ive said before, me being fucked off has nothing to do with the player. Its an FSG complacency clusterfuck compounded by a managerial/coaching hubris clusterfuck.

Oh and its why were 5th. We chose not to fix an obvious problem because we were waiting to buy Bellingham.

I still think the maddest thing to come out of all this was the club putting out there, on record, that we cant afford him. 2nd highest revenue in the world, CL final last year, close to break even on signings and expenditure last summer, and yet that statement.
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
As Ive said before, me being fucked off has nothing to do with the player. Its an FSG complacency clusterfuck compounded by a managerial/coaching hubris clusterfuck.

Oh and its why were 5th. We chose not to fix an obvious problem because we were waiting to buy Bellingham.

Well said. I agree with you 100%.
Online RK7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm »
£100m seems a bit low for Bellingham
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2849 on: Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm
£100m seems a bit low for Bellingham

Dont forget he is getting £1m a week, his dad is getting £250k a week and his mum gets an unlimited supply of Ferraris.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2850 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm
£100m seems a bit low for Bellingham

100 million plus 30 million in add-ons. They are getting 100 million in one lump sum.

Plus he will be the second highest paid player at Madrid.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Dont forget he is getting £1m a week, his dad is getting £250k a week and his mum gets an unlimited supply of Ferraris.

And his brother is being sent to Sunderland to balance it all out.
Online RK7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
100 million plus 30 million in add-ons. They are getting 100 million in one lump sum.

Plus he will be the second highest paid player at Madrid.

And probably worth that and some.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm »
He is not worth being the second highest player at Real Madrid at age 19. We're not talking about a phenomenon like Ronaldo age 19 here for fucks sakes.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
A transfer fee of £100 million upfront, plus £30 million in add-ons. Wages of £109 million over 6 years, after tax. We were never going to pay that, even with CL football.

Now, lets focus on the players who actually want to play for LFC ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
A transfer fee of £100 million upfront, plus £30 million in add-ons. Wages of £109 million over 6 years, after tax. We were never going to pay that, even with CL football.

Now, lets focus on the players who actually want to play for LFC ...

Which ones are those then, considering you told us Jude was definitely one of them?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm »
Times saying us and Chelsea are in for Lavia.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1661817232291143680

Quote
Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Southampton's Roméo Lavia, with the relegated club valuing the 19-year-old midfielder at over £40million
Offline Redman78

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 11:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
BVD and Real reach an agreement for Bellingham -100m plus add ons.

Will join next week.

So thats done.

They're gonna have quite the midfield next season aren't they?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm »
Ha, £40m. Makes sense now why we are getting some retiree to look at the German market, this english one is fucking mad.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 11:48:41 pm »
We play Southampton on Sunday. LFC officials always go to games. It's not out of the realms we talk about Lavia post game.  :D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 11:45:16 pm
They're gonna have quite the midfield next season aren't they?

Tchoo Tchoo already wants to leave.  We should be back on that rain.  :D
Online RK7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2861 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
He is not worth being the second highest player at Real Madrid at age 19. We're not talking about a phenomenon like Ronaldo age 19 here for fucks sakes.
He's a £100m+ player, he's going to demand a salary based on that so what 300-350k a week?  If its more than that then agreed, that's excessive.
I imagine we thought we'd get him for £70m and £180k a week, which is mad.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2862 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:18 pm
Times saying us and Chelsea are in for Lavia.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1661817232291143680

This part is really good ;D

Quote
Liverpool will add at least one midfielder to their ranks this summer due to the departures of James Milner and Naby Keita.
Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,747
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
Ha, £40m. Makes sense now why we are getting some retiree to look at the German market, this english one is fucking mad.

Sign a teenager who's never played a minute of first team football for 15 million, fail miserably and all of a sudden he's 40 million  ;D

I'm sure they're asking for that knowing they won't get that much but even if he went for 30 it'd still be insane.

Move on from this one if that's true. I think we do need three in but of course one will be a younger/cheaper alternative and Lavia obviously doesn't tick both of those boxes.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
This part is really good ;D


Are you sure you didnt write that article 6 months ago?
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2865 on: Yesterday at 11:52:46 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm
He's a £100m+ player, he's going to demand a salary based on that so what 300-350k a week?  If its more than that then agreed, that's excessive.
I imagine we thought we'd get him for £70m and £180k a week, which is mad.

He will be on £350,000 per week after tax at Real Madrid. I doubt that anyone at the club has expected that Bellingham and his father will demand that much ...
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm »
Lavia is talented and with Kloppo's guidance he can become a monster #6 in a couple of years.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2867 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
100 million plus 30 million in add-ons. They are getting 100 million in one lump sum.

Plus he will be the second highest paid player at Madrid.
The Marca report says he won't be one of the highest paid players, and that the fee is 100 million euros (ie. £87 million going up to £113 million). If that's true it seems like it would have been doable. Pity we couldn't even be bothered to try, eh? Too busy dithering about finding as cheap a sporting director as possible.
Online JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,584
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 11:54:56 pm »
Quote
Times saying us and Chelsea are in for Lavia.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1661817232291143680


Anyone know why :)
I mean what's the point of signing Lavia ... unless we don't rate Bajcetic
Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm »
Man what a waste of time all these posts and arguing about Bellingham. We even reached a point where we were analyzing his personality  :lmao
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 11:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
The Marca report says he won't be one of the highest paid players, and that the fee is 100 million euros (ie. £87 million going up to £113 million). If that's true it seems like it would have been doable. Pity we couldn't even be bothered to try, eh? Too busy dithering about finding as cheap a sporting director as possible.

The Marca who are a Madrid mouthpiece? They'll downplay everything if they could about them.   ;D

His dad is getting paid off too.  :D
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2871 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
The Marca report says he won't be one of the highest paid players, and that the fee is 100 million euros (ie. £87 million going up to £113 million). If that's true it seems like it would have been doable. Pity we couldn't even be bothered to try, eh? Too busy dithering about finding as cheap a sporting director as possible.

The same Marca who have reported the 150 million fee and the 400,000 per week after tax wages? They seem to be changing their story pretty rapidly. Than again, Real Madrid need to cook their books once again.

What is next? Bellingham has rejected far superior offers from Man City and PSG? :lmao
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:54:56 pm
Anyone know why :)
I mean what's the point of signing Lavia ... unless we don't rate Bajcetic
Pointless signing when we need players that can walk into our midfield. Not like we have unlimited funds anyway.  This is Liverpool FFS but we're not acting like the most successful club in England. Not improving when doing well only to settle when not doing well.
Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 12:07:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm
I still think the maddest thing to come out of all this was the club putting out there, on record, that we cant afford him. 2nd highest revenue in the world, CL final last year, close to break even on signings and expenditure last summer, and yet that statement.

His wage grossed up for UK taxes, equates to £34m a year.  Liverpool cannot afford that.  The club annually breaks even with CL football.  Total income before costs without CL football will be £525m, they havent the funds to devote a large chunk of that to a single players wages.

Weve seen this many times before, Barca/Real able to somehow pay astonishing wages to overseas players.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 12:08:55 am »
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 12:09:41 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
The Marca report says he won't be one of the highest paid players, and that the fee is 100 million euros (ie. £87 million going up to £113 million). If that's true it seems like it would have been doable. Pity we couldn't even be bothered to try, eh? Too busy dithering about finding as cheap a sporting director as possible.

We simply aren't at the table for these sorts of deals, not that it stops the club wilfully letting the narrative run amok to fuel excitement before invariably we are asked to lower our expectations.

I imagine wages will have been the issue in the end, as it seems we have no qualms paying 2/3 of that fee for vastly inferior player(s) but who will be on lower money. Have to say though, whilst the decision to "step away" (if we were ever truly in) from Bellingham because we needed more surgery than anticipated seemed fair enough at face value, if we go on to spend £100m+ on Mac Allister and Lavia then it feels a bit of a strategic failure.

Cannot understand the Lavia links at all - I've not seen much of him, but by all accounts he's an inexperienced, project kind of player. You know, a bit like the one we already have on our books in Bajcetic. Looking at our midfield issues and concluding that the issue of a massively declined Fabinho and inexperienced teenager is solved by... adding an inexperienced teenager, feels a bit like pissing £40m down the drain. We already have plenty of talented but inexperienced kids, we need peak age proven performers.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2876 on: Today at 12:14:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:08:55 am
https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1661838086639067150?s=20

No excuses.

They were not making any excuses when they were signing Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, or when they were giving Salah his massive wage increase, so I don't see why would they make any excuses now ...
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2877 on: Today at 12:16:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:14:16 am
They were not making any excuses when they were signing Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, or when they were giving Salah his massive wage increase, so I don't see why would they make any excuses now ...
The net is not a lot for a team like us.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2878 on: Today at 12:16:58 am »
Just pointing it out there even though the Premier League finishes on Sunday, the football season is not finished for another 2 weeks around Europe.   ;D
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2879 on: Today at 12:18:14 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:09:41 am
Cannot understand the Lavia links at all - I've not seen much of him, but by all accounts he's an inexperienced, project kind of player. You know, a bit like the one we already have on our books in Bajcetic. Looking at our midfield issues and concluding that the issue of a massively declined Fabinho and inexperienced teenager is solved by... adding an inexperienced teenager, feels a bit like pissing £40m down the drain. We already have plenty of talented but inexperienced kids, we need peak age proven performers.

I will never understand why people are making posts like this ...
