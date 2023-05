I think a lot of people agree mate, but I'm wondering what it's based on. IMO there has been very little visible, tangible proof of it, at least this season. If we get him I'll just assume I'm wrong as usual and support him fully and wait for Kloppo to drag that potential out of him.



I don't really see it in him either.I'd argue he is a surprisingly good passer of the ball but as a DM lacks the dynamism,pace,is positionally suspect from what little i've seen of him and he'd cost a lot for what we'd get immediately for the money i feel.I'd rather maybe get Alex Scott for less if we bring in a HG project.But i really know nothing and like you will support him fully if we sign the lad of course.