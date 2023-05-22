Id say most clubs at top level know about those players not many are hiding away now.



Brighton like Brentford have a model / style that not change and target players to fit their needs.



The advantage those clubs hold over the likes of us & Utd are:-



1.More game time likely in top league

2.Not stand in their way of move / release clause

3.Those teams dont have a fanbase who expect to win/challenge for trophies every year so can gamble/bed these players in.



You have to admire them as they have a plan and that gives you a start now compare that to other clubs who do scatter gun approaches and wonder why they are a mess on/off field.



Based down here in Brighton and watching this club closely, you've nailed every point. (1) and (2) are correct, but there's a feeling there are no release clauses. Tony Bloom allows any player or staff person to leave when the right price is met. In contrast to Levy at Spurs and Parish at CPFC, who set values for Kane and Zaha for example, that but no one would meet, because they weren't really prepared to see them leave. With Brighton the one exception was Caicedo where Edu/Arteta arrogantly thought they could deprive Brighton of the brilliant no.4/no.6 at the end of January, when the club had a serious aspiration to make Europe for the first time.It's a virtuous circle. Young starlets join, knowing the club won't stand in their way midway through a contract.