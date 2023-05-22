« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2720 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:59:29 pm
Wouldn't mind Enciso you know. Think he'll probably be a 60m+ signing for a top six side in the next couple of years. And no, I'm not just saying that because of the absolute filth he pulled off last night.

Mitoma, Caicedo, Enciso, Mac Allister, Ferguson, Estupinan, Buonanotte. All look extremely decent.

Where the hell are Brighton finding these gems? Can we please make them our new Southampton? Or alternatively, take their entire scouting department because they've been on the button for the last 3-4 years whereas we've massively regressed in that department.

Id say most clubs at top level know about those players not many are hiding away now.

Brighton like Brentford have a model / style that not change and target players to fit their needs.

The advantage those clubs hold over the likes of us & Utd are:-

1.More game time likely in top league
2.Not stand in their way of move / release clause
3.Those teams dont have a fanbase who expect to win/challenge for trophies every year so can gamble/bed these players in.

You have to admire them as they have a plan and that gives you a start now compare that to other clubs who do scatter gun approaches and wonder why they are a mess on/off field.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2721 on: Today at 02:46:02 pm
Interesting fact about Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

Capon once flung him across a bar.
BigRedFeetBed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2722 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:19:28 pm
#The hands that do dishes can feel soft as your face...#

Hairy Liquid!

Sorry, not sorry  8)

On another note. I see various tenuous links with Real Madrid looking at Robbo which could be bollocks, but do you think Robbo would see this as an opportunity he would like to pursue? He's got to be worth 55-60m at least right?

Dont get me wrong, Robbo is a beast but as others have said, it may be a chance to get some funds in and replace with a younger player who loves Liverpool..Gvardiol maybe?

AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2723 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:07:50 pm
Unless it's against us.  :D

Hopefully we've gone past that transfer strategy of a player playing well against us so that means he must be signed immediately.
Tobez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2724 on: Today at 02:55:13 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:46:02 pm
Interesting fact about Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

Capon once flung him across a bar.

He also owns my local team, USG

Are the two facts related? You may well ask.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2725 on: Today at 02:57:38 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Hopefully we've gone past that transfer strategy of a player playing well against us so that means he must be signed immediately.

We'd have had a squad of 63 players if this season was anything to by.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2726 on: Today at 02:58:44 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:42:54 pm
Id say most clubs at top level know about those players not many are hiding away now.

Brighton like Brentford have a model / style that not change and target players to fit their needs.

The advantage those clubs hold over the likes of us & Utd are:-

1.More game time likely in top league
2.Not stand in their way of move / release clause
3.Those teams dont have a fanbase who expect to win/challenge for trophies every year so can gamble/bed these players in.

You have to admire them as they have a plan and that gives you a start now compare that to other clubs who do scatter gun approaches and wonder why they are a mess on/off field.

Based down here in Brighton and watching this club closely, you've nailed every point.  (1) and (2) are correct, but there's a feeling there are no release clauses.  Tony Bloom allows any player or staff person to leave when the right price is met.  In contrast to Levy at Spurs and Parish at CPFC, who set values for Kane and Zaha for example, that but no one would meet, because they weren't really prepared to see them leave.  With Brighton the one exception was Caicedo where Edu/Arteta arrogantly thought they could deprive Brighton of the brilliant no.4/no.6 at the end of January, when the club had a serious aspiration to make Europe for the first time.

It's a virtuous circle.  Young starlets join, knowing the club won't stand in their way midway through a contract.         
Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2727 on: Today at 02:59:29 pm
Are we really missing out on Ugarte?
Damn.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2728 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm
Abola are reporting we're gonig in for Inacio.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2729 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:00:06 pm
Abola are reporting we're gonig in for Inacio.

Is that the Leicester player?
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2730 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Completely different model.

Mitoma, MacAllister and Caciedo have all been out on loan to minor leagues (Belgium or Argentina) after being bought by Brighton.

They dont necessarily buy players who are all plug and play when bought.

Equally they buy a lot of players. Its not a 100% success rate. Its clever recruitment with a high level of risk. They mitigate some of that risk by loaning players out to give them experience and potentially increase/retain value.

Im not sure how transferable this type of transfer approach is to a Top6 club. Should be the blueprint for teams in the bottom half of table with less resources.

Levy's going to attempt to replicate it.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/22/tottenham-hold-talks-with-betting-experts-transfer-market/
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2731 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm
 ;D

Inacio, as in the young Centre Back/Left Back of Sporting Lisbon.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2732 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:59:29 pm
Are we really missing out on Ugarte?
Damn.

Yes, never thought it was a serious link to begin with
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2733 on: Today at 03:05:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:03:29 pm
;D

Inacio, as in the young Centre Back/Left Back of Sporting Lisbon.

Oh ok thanks  ;D
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2734 on: Today at 03:06:16 pm
IF we are going for Ignacio & Mac Allister we are prioristing ball possesion.
Looking at Brighton apart from Caicedo they dont have that much pace & are overachieving with the box midfield.

Perhaps we are taking some ideas from them with 2 6s & an inverted full back.

We really do still need a duel winning midfield player or an athlete than can cover space.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2735 on: Today at 03:06:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:00:06 pm
Abola are reporting we're gonig in for Inacio.

I do like him. Reminds me of the young Daniel Agger ...
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2736 on: Today at 03:09:13 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Completely different model.

Mitoma, MacAllister and Caciedo have all been out on loan to minor leagues (Belgium or Argentina) after being bought by Brighton.

They dont necessarily buy players who are all plug and play when bought.

Equally they buy a lot of players. Its not a 100% success rate. Its clever recruitment with a high level of risk. They mitigate some of that risk by loaning players out to give them experience and potentially increase/retain value.

Im not sure how transferable this type of transfer approach is to a Top6 club. Should be the blueprint for teams in the bottom half of table with less resources.
Isn't that what Chelsea was doing under Abramovich?
They'd buy tonnes of potential and young players, then loan them out to leagues in Europe. That way they got to pick and choose when they came good and sell the rest off for profit? (effed up with De Bruyne though)
It's a strategy that worked extremely well for them.

Always boggled my mind that we never looked at such a strategy. It seems so common-sensical.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2737 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm
If we do get Inacio if we 're gonig to use this new 3-4-3 formation more often he takes Robbo's place and in the 4-3-3 he can cover Left Back as well.
