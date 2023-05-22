Wouldn't mind Enciso you know. Think he'll probably be a 60m+ signing for a top six side in the next couple of years. And no, I'm not just saying that because of the absolute filth he pulled off last night.
Mitoma, Caicedo, Enciso, Mac Allister, Ferguson, Estupinan, Buonanotte. All look extremely decent.
Where the hell are Brighton finding these gems? Can we please make them our new Southampton? Or alternatively, take their entire scouting department because they've been on the button for the last 3-4 years whereas we've massively regressed in that department.
Id say most clubs at top level know about those players not many are hiding away now.
Brighton like Brentford have a model / style that not change and target players to fit their needs.
The advantage those clubs hold over the likes of us & Utd are:-
1.More game time likely in top league
2.Not stand in their way of move / release clause
3.Those teams dont have a fanbase who expect to win/challenge for trophies every year so can gamble/bed these players in.
You have to admire them as they have a plan and that gives you a start now compare that to other clubs who do scatter gun approaches and wonder why they are a mess on/off field.