LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2680 on: Today at 01:03:04 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2681 on: Today at 01:05:32 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:00:53 pm
There was a lot more casual sex back then, that's when the hippy movement started.

he means with other people mate not your right hand
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2682 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:55:54 am
Self sustaining doesn't mean you immediately downsize if you have a bad year. This was always going to be a big summer for us to make sure we protect our position as an elite CL club. Maybe the pot is slightly reduced but FSG aren't going to sabotage the years to.come ability to get CL money either.

they will invest the minimum to get back in, not to challenge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2683 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm
If we're not getting Mount we should try for Colwill. No way Chelsea were going to sell us two players, and I still think it's unlikely they let Colwill go, but we should give it a go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2684 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm
Incoming sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, will target the German market once installed at Liverpool and an impressive four-signing spree has been touted.

Schmadtke, 59, will take the transfer reins at Anfield upon succeeding the outbound Julian Ward. Schmadtke will be appointed initially on a short-term basis, with the i newspaper claiming his deal will run for the length of the summer window.

However, there is scope to extend the relationship if he, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in general are pleased with the arrangement.

Sky Germany claimed Schmadtke will take a close look at the Bundesliga and its Germany where much of Liverpools attention may lay this summer.

The Daily Express recently listed four players Liverpool could turn to in that regard. The quartet in question have all drawn links of varying strength to Liverpool in recent times.

The quartet are centre-back Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), and midfielders Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).

The Express report was picked up by German outlet BILD who have run the rule over whether any of those four moves are actually viable. According to their report, two of them are, while a third would require Liverpool to act immediately.

Firstly, BILD reiterate Bayern Munich have no intention of parting ways with Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch international only arrived in Bavaria last year and Bayern want to give the 20-year-old more time to prove his worth.

Gravenberch has publicly voiced his displeasure at his lack of opportunities thus far, though Bayern dont appear receptive to an exit, irrespective of whether its a loan or permanent affair.

However, theres more positive news for Liverpool on the other three fronts.

Liverpool can hijack AC Milan agreement

The deal that would require immediate attention is that of Japan international, Daichi Kamada.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent this summer and Fabrizio Romano reported an agreement to join AC Milan is close.

BILD leave the door ajar for Liverpool to pull off a late hijack, reporting Kamadas secret goal is actually to play in the Premier League where he can emulate his idol, Shinji Kagawa. Kagawa previously played for Man Utd between 2012-14.

Kamada operates in more of an attacking midfield role and has notched 16 goals and six assists across all competitions for Frankfurt this term.

Elsewhere a swoop for world class centre-back, Josko Gvardiol, and classy midfielder, Florian Neuhaus, are analysed.

Gvardiols current contract with Leipzig contains a gargantuan release clause worth 112m (approx. £97m) that activates in 2024.

The Croatian has courted interest from Chelsea and Man City as well as Liverpool and previously declared Liverpool to be his dream club when the time comes to leave Germany.

When asked about his dream club from childhood, Gvardiol said (via BILD) That would definitely be Liverpool.

Ive watched a lot of Liverpool games with my dad since I was little and we covered every season in depth. Its a club that has stayed in my heart.

Liverpool are known to be hunting a new centre-back this summer, though midfield additions will take precedent.

As such, a Gvardiol move may have to wait until 2024 given the sky high cost of the move would cut into their budget for new midfielders over the coming months.

The final option BILD have run the rule over is 26-year-old Germany international, Florian Neuhaus.

BILD claim a Liverpool bid of just 10m-15m would be enough to spring Neuhaus signing this summer thanks in large part to his contract situation. Neuhaus is poised to enter the final year of his deal and Monchengladbach dont want to lose him for nothing 12 months from now.

BILD voice concerns over his physicality and suggest he may be swallowed whole in the rougher and tougher Premier League.

That is a concern Klopp and Schmadtke must address if acting on their interest in what does appear a very achievable transfer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2685 on: Today at 01:10:00 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:05:32 pm
he means with other people mate not your right hand

Why do people want to use my right hand to have sex?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2686 on: Today at 01:12:18 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:10:00 pm
Why do people want to use my right hand to have sex?

Maybe you have soft hands?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2687 on: Today at 01:13:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:46:32 pm
This is all redundant
The issue with Bellingham isnt his wages or that we didnt sign him its that we didnt sign other players last summer because we were waiting for him

With the binary thinking it's Tchouameni or no one ridiculous strategy.  This can be said with hindsight, because after the Community Shield anyone could see we were being blitzed in centre-midfield by pace and power.  The club could still have acted by 1 Sept.  Melo was never a player to match that intensity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2688 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm
So, we've got someone onboard as sporting director who only wants to sign from one league? Even by recent FSG standards, that can't possibly be true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2689 on: Today at 01:13:55 pm
Imagine getting someone to run the rule over Bundesliga players, and then come out with a list of Gravenberch, Neuhaus and Kamada :lmao

Like, WOW, how did you spot those hidden gems!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2690 on: Today at 01:14:07 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:12:18 pm
Maybe you have soft hands?

I did wash a lot of dishes in my youth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2691 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:10:00 pm
Why do people want to use my right hand to have sex?

Because you have no left hand?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2692 on: Today at 01:15:52 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:14:07 pm
I did wash a lot of dishes in my youth.

You big tease  :-*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2693 on: Today at 01:15:54 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:13:55 pm
Imagine getting someone to run the rule over Bundesliga players, and then come out with a list of Gravenberch, Neuhaus and Kamada :lmao

Like, WOW, how did you spot those hidden gems!

Neuhaus was like, soo last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2694 on: Today at 01:17:36 pm
Is Daichi Kamada any good?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2695 on: Today at 01:18:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Because you have no left hand?

I have a hook for a left hand, so that would be painful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2696 on: Today at 01:18:23 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:17:36 pm
Is Daichi Kamada any good?

Kamada Dragons are cool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2697 on: Today at 01:18:42 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:18:22 pm
I have a hook for a left hand, so that would be painful.

And there you have it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2698 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:14:07 pm
I did wash a lot of dishes in my youth.

#The hands that do dishes can feel soft as your face...#
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2699 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:18:22 pm
I have a hook for a left hand, so that would be painful.

How is Smee these days?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2700 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm
Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Gvardiol would be an acceptable window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2701 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:17:36 pm
Is Daichi Kamada any good?

Im more of a Versace man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2702 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:29:55 am
That's pretty standard behaviour for early 20s folk, surely.  If he's single, why would it matter?

No one told me this.
