Incoming sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, will target the German market once installed at Liverpool and an impressive four-signing spree has been touted.



Schmadtke, 59, will take the transfer reins at Anfield upon succeeding the outbound Julian Ward. Schmadtke will be appointed initially on a short-term basis, with the i newspaper claiming his deal will run for the length of the summer window.



However, there is scope to extend the relationship if he, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in general are pleased with the arrangement.



Sky Germany claimed Schmadtke will take a close look at the Bundesliga and its Germany where much of Liverpools attention may lay this summer.



The Daily Express recently listed four players Liverpool could turn to in that regard. The quartet in question have all drawn links of varying strength to Liverpool in recent times.



The quartet are centre-back Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), and midfielders Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).



The Express report was picked up by German outlet BILD who have run the rule over whether any of those four moves are actually viable. According to their report, two of them are, while a third would require Liverpool to act immediately.



Firstly, BILD reiterate Bayern Munich have no intention of parting ways with Ryan Gravenberch.



The Dutch international only arrived in Bavaria last year and Bayern want to give the 20-year-old more time to prove his worth.



Gravenberch has publicly voiced his displeasure at his lack of opportunities thus far, though Bayern dont appear receptive to an exit, irrespective of whether its a loan or permanent affair.



However, theres more positive news for Liverpool on the other three fronts.



Liverpool can hijack AC Milan agreement



The deal that would require immediate attention is that of Japan international, Daichi Kamada.



The 26-year-old will become a free agent this summer and Fabrizio Romano reported an agreement to join AC Milan is close.



BILD leave the door ajar for Liverpool to pull off a late hijack, reporting Kamadas secret goal is actually to play in the Premier League where he can emulate his idol, Shinji Kagawa. Kagawa previously played for Man Utd between 2012-14.



Kamada operates in more of an attacking midfield role and has notched 16 goals and six assists across all competitions for Frankfurt this term.



Elsewhere a swoop for world class centre-back, Josko Gvardiol, and classy midfielder, Florian Neuhaus, are analysed.



Gvardiols current contract with Leipzig contains a gargantuan release clause worth 112m (approx. £97m) that activates in 2024.



The Croatian has courted interest from Chelsea and Man City as well as Liverpool and previously declared Liverpool to be his dream club when the time comes to leave Germany.



When asked about his dream club from childhood, Gvardiol said (via BILD) That would definitely be Liverpool.



Ive watched a lot of Liverpool games with my dad since I was little and we covered every season in depth. Its a club that has stayed in my heart.



Liverpool are known to be hunting a new centre-back this summer, though midfield additions will take precedent.



As such, a Gvardiol move may have to wait until 2024 given the sky high cost of the move would cut into their budget for new midfielders over the coming months.



The final option BILD have run the rule over is 26-year-old Germany international, Florian Neuhaus.



BILD claim a Liverpool bid of just 10m-15m would be enough to spring Neuhaus signing this summer thanks in large part to his contract situation. Neuhaus is poised to enter the final year of his deal and Monchengladbach dont want to lose him for nothing 12 months from now.



BILD voice concerns over his physicality and suggest he may be swallowed whole in the rougher and tougher Premier League.



That is a concern Klopp and Schmadtke must address if acting on their interest in what does appear a very achievable transfer.