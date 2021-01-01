« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 81811 times)

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 11:59:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:50:23 am
Speak for yourself Shabba.
People have casual sex, it's not a big deal. This isn't 1960.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 12:00:53 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:59:50 am
People have casual sex, it's not a big deal. This isn't 1960.

There was a lot more casual sex back then, that's when the hippy movement started.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:49:29 am
Another thing other people seem to be into is wrongly describing others being justifiably disappointed with our club making blatantly obvious errors as a meltdown.

I think it's how you (the generalised 'you') describe them. People tend to use extremes when it isn't justified. However I see so much of the negativity expressed with massively inflated vitriol that it makes my head spin.

For me there are ways of expressing doubt and disappointment that is conversational and not presenting opinion as fact. Both sides do it and this thread is 99.9% the results of that.
I'm far more laid back and pragmatic about things. I do get bored sometimes though and pull the pins out of the hand grenades some are juggling.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,578
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 12:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:57:55 am
If I was a footballer in my early 20s and I was single I'd be like a dog with two dicks ffs.

Yeah ... the insane thing is how many footballers get married in their early 20s
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 12:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:50:23 am
Speak for yourself Shabba.
"Remember fun is the key, but please remain seated at all times or you may die.......SHABBA!".
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 12:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:00:53 pm
There was a lot more casual sex back then, that's when the hippy movement started.
I meant the idea that we should be up in arms about it. Who cares honestly? If you don't think our players are up to the same kind of stuff you're naïve in the extreme.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,337
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:41:43 am
But that's what people do these days, isn't it?
You're not allowed to meet someone off instagram/twitter/dating sites anymore without being branded?

More the partying elements, like when half the City squad got "escorts" back to a post league title win party.

Wasn't it the Chelsea squad with Cole who spent half their time cheating on their wives?

Bellend mentality.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 12:04:30 pm »
Plus it's good cardiovascular work.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
If I were single, mid twenties, minted and moderately famous, I'd probably shag everyone I could.

Except KH. She's probably already got a phone or two to be mental with ;D
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:03:45 pm
More the partying elements, like when half the City squad got "escorts" back to a post league title win party.

Wasn't it the Chelsea squad with Cole who spent half their time cheating on their wives?

Bellend mentality.
Yeah, they should sit at home waiting for the next game.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 12:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:03:45 pm
More the partying elements, like when half the City squad got "escorts" back to a post league title win party.

Wasn't it the Chelsea squad with Cole who spent half their time cheating on their wives?

Bellend mentality.

Paying for escorts and cheating on partners is a fair bit different from casual hook ups though, isn't it?
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:02:32 pm
I meant the idea that we should be up in arms about it. Who cares honestly? If you don't think our players are up to the same kind of stuff you're naïve in the extreme.

Yep, I'd be more worried about the young girl who has mental issues and is stalking them. 

Anyway, back to transfer talk, or the lack of it. 
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 12:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:05:40 pm
Paying for escorts and cheating on partners is a fair bit different from casual hook ups though, isn't it?

Not in the eyes of Jesus.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
Bringing up a legal case in which Mount is a victim and hasnt been accused of anything untoward really isnt necessary in a transfer discussion.

He met and had a relationship with a girl he met on social media, thats not a stain on his character.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:06:29 pm
Not in the eyes of Jesus.

Voyeuristic weirdo!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 