we need to be smart & stay away from the PL unless we get a cheap deal. The prices are crazy.



That's generally been true for years now. But the Premier League has been becoming better and better for years too. Players who have done well in the Premier League (whether English, French, South American it doesn't matter) are almost certainly guaranteed to be quality. You get famous exceptions, as you always do. But we are now entering a period when the premium on Premier League players makes sense. It's successful players from the French, German, Dutch and Italian leagues that carry a risk. Your Anthonys and Sanchos. Again, there are famous exceptions, but not enough to suggest that overseas buying makes better sense.To take a Liverpool example. Jota was guaranteed to do well here at Liverpool. And do well immediately. The jury is still out on Darwin.It's why I'm personally keen on Eze over all the overseas midfield players who've been mentioned. Maybe all the others are great players and will do well in the Premier League, but Eze already is, and already has done.