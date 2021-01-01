« previous next »
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 10:24:34 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:12:07 am
I wonder with it looking very unlikely we'll get CL football, we might revisit the idea of spreading the budget on multiple midfielders.

Do we really need multiple £60m CMs when most of the EL games are going to be against poor opposition? Maybe instead of Mount and Mac we should go back in for Bellingham. I'd be much happier with that and let Bajectic, Elliott, Morton etc play in the EL.

Our form and general play is much better with Jones in the midfield, which shows what a difference one player can make. And Bellingham is a whole lot better than Jones.
i agree
but as shown no one really knows what is going on
Does Bellingham want to join us?
Online AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 10:25:31 am »
Just fucking sign Bellingham and fuck all of the other average midfielders off. Not arsed about quantity over quality just sign the quality and fuck the other bums off.
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:11:15 am
I think our new number 6 will be Lavia.

not convinced with him as a no 6 now. too young and just not good enough positionally and technically. may be in the future if klopp does his magic. think he will do a better job pressing a bit higher up the pitch. but then he doesn't contribute much in terms of attacking play. for now a rather neither here nor there kind of player. interesting why we are even in for him unless the coaches see something that could be improved upon massively.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:29:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:25:31 am
fuck the other bums off.

🤣🤣Thanks for this it's my first laugh of the day
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 10:30:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:06:37 am
PSG triggering Ugartes release clause.

Well, we were never going to pay the 60 million upfront for Ugarte, so there you have the reason why we have pulled out of that deal. I would have liked him at LFC, but not at such conditions ...
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:11:15 am
I think our new number 6 will be Lavia.

I don't think so myself. I think it will either be someone not heavily linked at the moment, or we won't be getting a 6 and instead we will have our deepest players be Gravenberch and Trent in some fashion.

Lavia very much feels like a waste of a signing - may as well just use Bajcetic there about the same level of skill and his experience over Bajcetic is pretty minimal because both of them have minimal experience (both have less than 50 professional game under their belt, hard to say either are anything beyond new prospects)
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:25:31 am
Just fucking sign Bellingham and fuck all of the other average midfielders off. Not arsed about quantity over quality just sign the quality and fuck the other bums off.

This is actually the smartest approach I think. Warm bodies are of no value to this team, it needs an injection of elite level midfieldership and Im not seeing it in almost any other player were linked to. MacAllister, Lavia, Ugarte, Gravenberch, Mount or whoever else Im seeing wont get this team back to challenging for the league title. Might get us top 4 but were not here for that. Swing for the fences.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 10:33:06 am »
Can people stop talking about Bellingham? We are never meeting his £350,000 per week after tax wage demands. The boy and his father are mobey grabbers, and we don't like people like that anywhere near our club ...
Online slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 10:34:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:33:50 am
Mason Mount wanting Utd over us just proves that he's all about the cash. Bullet dodged. I know certain posters will be gutted but hopefully him favouring Utd shows them what he's all about. I think it's brilliant news. We can get just as good for much cheaper


Utd fans will hate him by October

I dont think it does really. That' something people say far too often if someone doesn't want to come and play for us. Like that Jude someone or other. They're a shower of c**ts like but they're a big club, CL football to play next season.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 10:34:33 am »
If Leicester go down, what about Ndidi on cheap?

Not sure how he has been for a bit but I know for a while he was rather highly regarded
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 10:36:57 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:15:47 am
we need to be smart & stay away from the PL unless we get a cheap deal. The prices are crazy.

That's generally been true for years now. But the Premier League has been becoming better and better for years too. Players who have done well in the Premier League (whether English, French, South American it doesn't matter) are almost certainly guaranteed to be quality. You get famous exceptions, as you always do. But we are now entering a period when the premium on Premier League players makes sense. It's successful players from the French, German, Dutch and Italian leagues that carry a risk. Your Anthonys and Sanchos. Again, there are famous exceptions, but not enough to suggest that overseas buying makes better sense.

To take a Liverpool example. Jota was guaranteed to do well here at Liverpool. And do well immediately. The jury is still out on Darwin.

It's why I'm personally keen on Eze over all the overseas midfield players who've been mentioned. Maybe all the others are great players and will do well in the Premier League, but Eze already is, and already has done.
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 10:37:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:13:29 am
Loose keeper link.

Hope he doesn't go to united, it is clearly destiny for them to make Pickford their replacement for De Gea.  ;D
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 10:39:21 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:34:33 am
If Leicester go down, what about Ndidi on cheap?

Not sure how he has been for a bit but I know for a while he was rather highly regarded
Would be like sginig another Thiago based on availability/minutes the last 2 seasons so would stay well clear just for that
