thats fucking 4d chess from our new sporting director then



just have a feeling mount will be sancho v2 for them. high wages low input. no fancy haircuts, no stepovers and shitty dance moves since beans is not there as choreographer.



I live in hope we're on the ball this window and not faffing around like amateurs like last summer.I rate Mount but I also think there are similar quality players around so he's not a player to "wait" for, ala Alisson, Van Dijk etc. This window there must be 15 or so midfielders of a quality to improve our midfield short and long term so we must move on quickly and get them sorted.