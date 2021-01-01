No doubt but it seems Mount was a player we were looking to sign so in that respect, it's a bit of a negative. Like you say, hopefully, we'll get on with signing the rest of our targets. The links to Mac Allister are strong too, that may go through next week.
Yeah.. a little bit of a negative sign.. Some might not like the idea of him, but we're losing out on another first choice, which- leaving aside our petty individual preferences, is worrying.
I really hope City, or Newcastle don't decide to piss on our chips by making a last-ditch effort for Mac Allister.
The life of a supporter, eh?... Always another thing to get upset about!