Nah Ugarte isnt coming. If he ends up at Villa or Spurs it means theres something wrong with him.

Could be Matheus Nunes all over again.
This new SD only here for 3 months? It'll take that long to sort his passwords and IT. Job should be backfilled by Timothy in procurement
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:47:16 pm
Nah Ugarte isnt coming. If he ends up at Villa or Spurs it means theres something wrong with him.

Could be Matheus Nunes all over again.

I watched Nunes live at a few PL games this season, each game passed him by.

I hope we dont sign him.
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:07:21 pm
I watched Nunes live at a few PL games this season, each passed him by.

I hope we dont sign him.

Hed better hope its not a long hot summer or before he knows it the whole year will have passed him by.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:36:21 pm
Wages and their history. They've still got pulling power, they're still a huge club

Obviously far from over but I did feel there was something off about the Mount move.
Really the only time in recent history that a signing has chosen United over us. Since Jurgen's been here, we would win that battle 9/10.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:41:47 pm
Lets face it, we do our best business on options 2 or 3..Mount is overpriced for what hed bring.
Yeah. Would've liked Mount here since Klopp wanted him, but I'm salivating over the alternative. Hope this turns out to be another Salah-type signing.
Worth pointing out that just because the Mount-United broke tonight doesnt mean we havent known for a while. Also think Mount was very much an opportunistic target so I reckon weve always known there was a decent chance hed go elsewhere (or renew at Chelsea).

Really intrigued to see who we go for. Orkun Kocku has been linked in Dutch media and he looked very much like a Mount alternative, although I read that he refused to wear the rainbow armband which puts me off him.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:16:54 pm
No doubt but it seems Mount was a player we were looking to sign so in that respect, it's a bit of a negative. Like you say, hopefully, we'll get on with signing the rest of our targets. The links to Mac Allister are strong too, that may go through next week.
Yeah.. a little bit of a negative sign.. Some might not like the idea of him, but we're losing out on another first choice, which- leaving aside our petty individual preferences, is worrying.
I really hope City, or Newcastle don't decide to piss on our chips by making a last-ditch effort for Mac Allister.

The life of a supporter, eh?... Always another thing to get upset about! ;D
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:05:03 pm
Strange decision by him, especially considering how limited they are under ten Hag.  :D

Money and CL football next season will be key drivers if he prefers moving to them.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:12:11 pm
Really the only time in recent history that a signing has chosen United over us. Since Jurgen's been here, we would win that battle 9/10.
Yeah. Would've liked Mount here since Klopp wanted him, but I'm salivating over the alternative. Hope this turns out to be another Salah-type signing.

This is first time in a full Klopp season we havent made CL and United have.

We not be able to outbid them on wages/fees we know that.

We tend to do better with lower profile players and that is what we are likely to go for as our budget probably not be that big.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:32:14 pm
Money and CL football next season will be key drivers if he prefers moving to them.
We effed ourselves with our complacency. And that's the result.
If the player doesnt want to break the door down to sign for us, they probably arent the ones you want in the trenches with you

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:32:14 pm
Money and CL football next season will be key drivers if he prefers moving to them.

Also, it wouldn't be the first time a footballer turned out to be quite thick  ;)
This Mount thing happened with Ox before he signed for us. Was meant to be signing for Chelsea for 50 mil then we snapped him up for what, 35mil ?
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:47:03 pm
This Mount thing happened with Ox before he signed for us. Was meant to be signing for Chelsea for 50 mil then we snapped him up for what, 35mil ?

Yeah Chelsea tried to get him but he said no because he wanted us. Sounds like Mount is saying he'd prefer United to us...

Anyway, just saw Guardiola hugging Mac Allister so I'm much more worried about that than Mount!
Mac Allister just waved at someone!!!!  ;D He does look a bit emosh, not crying though.
Mac isn't crying, I don;t want him now.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:04:33 pm
Mac isn't crying, I don;t want him now.

Who'd cry when they know they're signing for us!?
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:22:18 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1661437017165627399

🚨 Mason Mount leaning towards joining Manchester United if Chelsea agree to sell. Talks expected between the clubs in due course. Other sides who have been pursuing 24yo England international are aware of his preference @TheAthleticFC
 #CFC #MUFC #LFC #AFC

That's probably the end of that then. Ornstein gets proper scoops on transfers. Unlike the Liverpool journos, who get no scoops and just mass report whatever the club leaks to them.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:56:40 pm
Yeah Chelsea tried to get him but he said no because he wanted us. Sounds like Mount is saying he'd prefer United to us...

Anyway, just saw Guardiola hugging Mac Allister so I'm much more worried about that than Mount!

I think Ox snubbed Chelsea as they wanted to play him as a wing back under Conte and Klopp wanted him as a CM which he wanted or that is what was said at the time.

Mac Allister looks like a City type player so wouldnt surprise me and being honest it wouldnt bother me he is good but he isnt going to make or break us.

Reality is if players do snub us not much we can do about it and like a lot of people have stated we didnt strengthen the midfield when we were on top.
I think he's a good player but I don't know. It always seemed like such a boring signing. I want some c*nt I've barely heard of that all the RAWK scouts are excited about.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:10:13 pm
I think he's a good player but I don't know. It always seemed like such a boring signing. I want some c*nt I've barely heard of that all the RAWK scouts are excited about.

Dominik Szoboszlai is your man.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:47:03 pm
This Mount thing happened with Ox before he signed for us. Was meant to be signing for Chelsea for 50 mil then we snapped him up for what, 35mil ?

Good point that - I dunno though, Im not arsed about Mount.
Orstein is reliable
Judging by Klopps comments i doubt we are even pursuing Mount anymore
What an idiot prefer Man utd too
Kudus's agent is hinting he's off from Ajax this summer. We should be in for that. Can play in multiple positions too.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:07:04 pm
I think Ox snubbed Chelsea as they wanted to play him as a wing back under Conte and Klopp wanted him as a CM which he wanted or that is what was said at the time.

Mac Allister looks like a City type player so wouldnt surprise me and being honest it wouldnt bother me he is good but he isnt going to make or break us.

Reality is if players do snub us not much we can do about it and like a lot of people have stated we didnt strengthen the midfield when we were on top.

Well, with Mac Allister on our team this season, we would have finished in the top 4, so I suppose it depends on the personal definition of "make or break" ...
Glad about Mount - was hoping the club weren't dead set on him as i think he's well overrated, so suits that special shower of c*nts
There must be over 20 pages of posts the majority of which mention Mount and/or Mac Allister as done deals.

Of course they might still be signed. However Im not honestly fussed is neither end up here. Despite the obvious decline in our ability to be ahead of the curve, and the equally obvious fuck up behind the scenes, the residue of transfer smarts (Gakpo the obvious and most recent example) surely indicates that we are getting players signed who dont have inflated price tags - which World Cup winner undoubtedly evokes.
Nunes it is then by the sounds of the latest tittle tattle
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:23:34 pm
Nunes it is then by the sounds of the latest tittle tattle

Actually latest on that is we've gone off him.  ;D
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:17:41 pm
Orstein is reliable
Judging by Klopps comments i doubt we are even pursuing Mount anymore
What an idiot prefer Man utd too

He has spent his entire career at Chelsea. He is leaving them because they are refusing to give him the wages he wants. Yet for some reason, people have been arguing for months that he will give us a discount, because he wants to play for us ...
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:24:17 pm
Actually latest on that is we've gone off him.  ;D
Thats yesterday!s news.

Situation has changed
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:25:01 pm
Thats yesterday!s news.

Situation has changed

Nah, Gravenberch and Lavia more likely now.   :P
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:25:46 pm
Nah, Gravenberch and Lavia more likely now.   :P
Trust your uncle tepid.

Would I lie to you?
