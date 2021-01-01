Yeah Chelsea tried to get him but he said no because he wanted us. Sounds like Mount is saying he'd prefer United to us...



Anyway, just saw Guardiola hugging Mac Allister so I'm much more worried about that than Mount!



I think Ox snubbed Chelsea as they wanted to play him as a wing back under Conte and Klopp wanted him as a CM which he wanted or that is what was said at the time.Mac Allister looks like a City type player so wouldnt surprise me and being honest it wouldnt bother me he is good but he isnt going to make or break us.Reality is if players do snub us not much we can do about it and like a lot of people have stated we didnt strengthen the midfield when we were on top.