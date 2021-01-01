Whether Fofana is better for Liverpool vs Ugarte is a subjective opinion isnt it? we wont know until they actual play for us



what im trying to do is not go down the route of suggesting players we will never be able to sign due to budget, the list you provided is great and will also never happen, cut the budget youve allocated by 50% and then come back to me with a revised and realistic list, lets say an average of £30-40M per player and an overall net spend of less than £80M after sales.



Weve completely changed from our full backs being playmakers to Robertson curtailing his runs and now the midfielders we are linked to in MacAllister and Mount are both essentially number 10s who we want to convert into box to box midfielders Ugarte are both flavour of the month, who was campaigning for either last year? were you? so theyve only been on the radar for a few months, journalists pick up the names and suddenly the fan base is obsessed





But one is clearly better than the other statistically in one of the very things you mentioned which is duels.I didn't provide a list of players we should buy all of, simply named SOME we've been linked to, two very different things, obviously I dont think we would sign all of themyou've gone from accusing posters of some lack of ambition to listing some lesser players instead seemingly because they aren't being named by others.MacAllister isn't a 10 at all!No ones obsessed, people generally talk about players that have been linked whicg is pretty normal for a transfer thread. I've mentioned Ugarte numerous times before all the links from portugese media actually as have others on here, you watch him, you can clearly see a quality DM who would solve a lot of our issues.You'll find your entire list barring Diomande has been named in here so do they not count as flavour of the month?Again there's a vast array of opinions in here but the players you've listed have near enough all been talked about before, they're no more realistic than those people are discussing, in fact you could argue they're less because those being discussed have actually been linked reliably!!