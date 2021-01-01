« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 74999 times)

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 05:37:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:45 pm
Yep, not a fan of that one.
Just call him "Szob" or "Szobby"...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:27:19 pm
Doubtful we'll get Mount if it turns into a bidding war.
Do 'bidding wars' ever actually happen?

The player will go where he wants to go, if Club A offers more than Club B but the player will only consider Club B then that's where he'll go, if Club B can agree a fee.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 05:42:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:22:36 pm
Either of them would be good for the role of the utility attacker/midfielder, but I think that Szoboszlai has a higher ceiling, and is 2 years younger. Also, he would cost less than Mount in terms of transfer fee and wages ...

https://youtu.be/FmU21MhY1lM
2 rather exciting alternatives we've been link to recently- Szobo lad and Van de ven.
I can get behind that!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:25:26 pm
Here's an idea, why not use the fees we would be paying for Mac Allister and Mount and just buy Bellingham?



Because Bellingham is demanding wages of £350,000 per week, after taxes. I am sure you can calculate how much is that with English taxes ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:42:22 pm
2 rather exciting alternatives we've been link to recently- Szobo lad and Van de ven.
I can get behind that!

Yeah, Szoboszlai and Van de Ven would be great additions, and won't cost a fortune in terms of transfer fee and wages ...
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:07:35 pm
Well, he is hardly a teenager. He has turned 24 in January ...
Hmmm... thanks Mac.
For some reason I always think he's 20/21.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:37:32 pm
Just call him "Szob" or "Szobby"...

I always like us to sign a player for whom trying to say his name would cause Paul Merson to keel over, as his tongue
and brain implode, with a squeaky pop.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:42:48 pm
Because Bellingham is demanding wages of £350,000 per week, after taxes. I am sure you can calculate how much is that with English taxes ...

Peter, Spanish tax law for expats requires some discussion. The Beckham law https://myspainvisa.com/beckham-law-spain/ effectively significantly provides lower tax for the first 5 years in Spain. This changes considerably in year 6.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 06:01:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:56:35 pm
I always like us to sign a player for whom trying to say his name would cause Paul Merson to keel over, as his tongue
and brain implode, with a squeaky pop.
And he just continues happily, butchering names. ;D
Oblivious.

He's like this guy:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jKtRrdZYwHk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jKtRrdZYwHk</a>

"A Stone Vi-Village" :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:07 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:04:07 pm »
Has anyone been charting van de Venns progress?, he looks like a bit of a graphter.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:04:07 pm
Has anyone been charting van de Venns progress?, he looks like a bit of a graphter.
A few diagrams to demonstrate what he has in common with say.. Robertson, and a few others, won't go amiss either...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 06:08:23 pm »
He's quick, he's rapid but not sure on speed mate.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 05:59:47 pm
Peter, Spanish tax law for expats requires some discussion. The Beckham law https://myspainvisa.com/beckham-law-spain/ effectively significantly provides lower tax for the first 5 years in Spain. This changes considerably in year 6.

Well, he will still be earning 400,000 (£350,000) per week after tax there, and we are not paying that ...
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:19:05 pm
Well, he will still be earning 400,000 (£350,000) per week after tax there, and we are not paying that ...

Totally agreed.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:01:00 pm
And he just continues happily, butchering names. ;D
Oblivious.

He's like this guy:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jKtRrdZYwHk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jKtRrdZYwHk</a>

"A Stone Vi-Village" :lmao
wolfsburg - Hoffenheim :lmao :lmao

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
If that fat oompah loompah Boehly want's 89 million for Mount I say we've already moved on from him.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:30:29 pm
If that fat oompah loompah Boehly want's 89 million for Mount I say we've already moved on from him.

Mudryk might be available in his stead.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:34:35 pm
Mudryk might be available in his stead.
Really? Has he been that shit
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm »
Think it's done anyway but we'll have to see if Mac Allister waves and cries after the game tonight for added confirmation.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:36:28 pm
Really? Has he been that shit

Mudryk will come good, but not at Chelsea, like so many young players before him. He was nowhere near ready for that circus ...
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:36:28 pm
Really? Has he been that shit

He has been that shit. He's also been in the news today for the wrong reasons.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 06:46:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:40:44 pm
Mudryk will come good, but not at Chelsea, like so many young players before him. He was nowhere near ready for that circus ...
Surprised by that. He looks a player. I know theyre doing shit but I havnt watched any of their games
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 06:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:45:12 pm
He has been that shit. He's also been in the news today for the wrong reasons.
Yeah, Peter just replied. Ta. Sounds a tit from that article.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 06:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:46:05 pm
Surprised by that. He looks a player. I know theyre doing shit but I havnt watched any of their games
He ran past 37 year old James Milner a couple of times
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 06:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:48:15 pm
Yeah, Peter just replied. Ta. Sounds a tit from that article.

Yeah definitely.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:40:44 pm
Mudryk will come good, but not at Chelsea, like so many young players before him. He was nowhere near ready for that circus ...

Didnt he sign an 8 year contract though. Plenty of time for the circus.
Online jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 07:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:51:18 pm
He's already at one of our rivals.

He is actually in a disorganised mad house at the moment, but in one of the more well run clubs he'd make a difference for United or Arsenal.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:39:07 pm
Think it's done anyway but we'll have to see if Mac Allister waves and cries after the game tonight for added confirmation.

Not starting. Its done.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:06:22 pm
Not starting. Its done.
Final home game too - pretty harsh.

Well get some clues tonight. Not going to watch for obvious reasons. If I hear Citys new chant again Ill throw up.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 07:11:00 pm »
Mount wont go for £85m.

What will happen is that if Chelsea dont shift on their price it will just go down to the last day of the window and he will end up going where he wants for a more reasonable price.

No one is going to get into a bidding war, why would you, part of the attraction is that hes cheap as he has a year left.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 07:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:09:15 pm
Final home game too - pretty harsh.

Well get some clues tonight. Not going to watch for obvious reasons. If I hear Citys new chant again Ill throw up.

Hes been chopping and changing like mad recently. Dunk, Webster and Ferguson arent starting either. Been setting some very strange lineups. Been resting most of their big hitters against the top sides and then playing them against shit.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 07:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:15:29 am
Whether Fofana is better for Liverpool vs Ugarte is a subjective opinion isnt it? we wont know until they actual play for us

what im trying to do is not go down the route of suggesting players we will never be able to sign due to budget, the list you provided is great and will also never happen, cut the budget youve allocated by 50% and then come back to me with a revised and realistic list, lets say an average of £30-40M per player and an overall net spend of less than £80M after sales.

Weve completely changed from our full backs being playmakers to Robertson curtailing his runs and now the midfielders we are linked to in MacAllister and Mount are both essentially number 10s who we want to convert into box to box midfielders Ugarte are both flavour of the month, who was campaigning for either last year? were you? so theyve only been on the radar for a few months, journalists pick up the names and suddenly the fan base is obsessed


But one is clearly better than the other statistically in one of the very things you mentioned which is duels.

I didn't provide a list of players we should buy all of, simply named SOME we've been linked to, two very different things, obviously I dont think we would sign all of them :lmao you've gone from accusing posters of some lack of ambition to listing some lesser players instead seemingly because they aren't being named by others.

MacAllister isn't a 10 at all!

No ones obsessed, people generally talk about players that have been linked whicg is pretty normal for a transfer thread. I've mentioned Ugarte numerous times before all the links from portugese media actually as have others on here, you watch him, you can clearly see a quality DM who would solve a lot of our issues.

You'll find your entire list barring Diomande has been named in here so do they not count as flavour of the month?

Again there's a vast array of opinions in here but the players you've listed have near enough all been talked about before, they're no more realistic than those people are discussing, in fact you could argue they're less because those being discussed have actually been linked reliably!!
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1661437017165627399

🚨 Mason Mount leaning towards joining Manchester United if Chelsea agree to sell. Talks expected between the clubs in due course. Other sides who have been pursuing 24yo England international are aware of his preference @TheAthleticFC
 #CFC #MUFC #LFC #AFC
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 07:22:41 pm »
Ornstein says Mounts preference is to move to United so Id suggest that is that. Excited to see who we go for instead. Id quite like Kudus I think.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 07:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:22:18 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1661437017165627399

🚨 Mason Mount leaning towards joining Manchester United if Chelsea agree to sell. Talks expected between the clubs in due course. Other sides who have been pursuing 24yo England international are aware of his preference @TheAthleticFC
 #CFC #MUFC #LFC #AFC
Always said he was shite
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 07:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:22:18 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1661437017165627399

🚨 Mason Mount leaning towards joining Manchester United if Chelsea agree to sell. Talks expected between the clubs in due course. Other sides who have been pursuing 24yo England international are aware of his preference @TheAthleticFC
 #CFC #MUFC #LFC #AFC

Wheres that yes! gif? It applies here.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 07:23:20 pm »
So someone else other than Mount then. Will be interesting to see who
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 07:23:21 pm »
At least we can move on from that now and I can go back to not rating him. Weird move for him but they're the club that will overpay so good for Chelsea.

Once again our journo's nowhere near it.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2358 on: Today at 07:24:59 pm »
Wonder if we will go for 2 more support/defensive based midfielders instead, and Mac has always been the Mount alternative
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2359 on: Today at 07:25:17 pm »
I know they finished above us (probably) but still dont know why anyone would want to join the basket case that is United. Admittedly Im a little bit biased.
