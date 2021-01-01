Watching a lot of Bundesliga and saw Szoboszlai quite often.
Got cracking freekicks and in general a good shot from outside the box in him.
Good passes, good long balls.
He had a really good season, I think he's rather playing as attacking mid. So don't know how we could fit him into our midfield.
And in contrast to his attacking skills I've rarely saw his defensive abilities.
Definitely good player, if he's available for let's say 40 million, we should consider it and would take him any day over Mount.
Problem: homegrown quota? Because I'm pretty sure we need some more hg players and would rather safe up the non hg spots for a DM or CB.