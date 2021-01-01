« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2280 on: Today at 03:09:28 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:00:09 pm
Is this the real life?
Is this just Fjonbergsy?
Caught in a Szoboszlai,
No escape from reality

 ;D
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2281 on: Today at 03:11:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:36:15 pm
Szoboszlai instead of Mount? Absolutely ...

I would definitely take him over Mount and I'm a fan of Mount.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:21:50 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:00:09 pm
Is this the real life?
Is this just Fjonbergsy?
Caught in a Szoboszlai,
No escape from reality

Boss that
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2283 on: Today at 03:22:36 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:11:08 pm
I would definitely take him over Mount and I'm a fan of Mount.

Either of them would be good for the role of the utility attacker/midfielder, but I think that Szoboszlai has a higher ceiling, and is 2 years younger. Also, he would cost less than Mount in terms of transfer fee and wages ...

https://youtu.be/FmU21MhY1lM
Le Westalero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2284 on: Today at 03:25:58 pm
Watching a lot of Bundesliga and saw Szoboszlai quite often.

Got cracking freekicks and in general a good shot from outside the box in him.

Good passes, good long balls.

He had a really good season, I think he's rather playing as attacking mid. So don't know how we could fit him into our midfield.

And in contrast to his attacking skills I've rarely saw his defensive abilities.

Definitely good player, if he's available for let's say 40 million, we should consider it and would take him any day over Mount.

Problem: homegrown quota? Because I'm pretty sure we need some more hg players and would rather safe up the non hg spots for a DM or CB.



clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2285 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:22:36 pm
Either of them would be good for the role of the utility attacker/midfielder, but I think that Szoboszlai has a higher ceiling, and is 2 years younger. Also, he would cost less than Mount in terms of transfer fee and wages ...

https://youtu.be/FmU21MhY1lM

His long range shooting quality is something we could really do with actually.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2286 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:07 pm
Daniel Nielson
@fjonberg
Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig
#LFC

I'd welcome that, I think he's got a higher upside.

Jesus if he costs that much then no brainier, I thought he would be closer to £80 mill
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2287 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm
Kind of annoying that pressing ability seems to be a key part of our focus in midfield and it's one of the most difficult things to find information on.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2288 on: Today at 03:35:04 pm
Szoboszlai in that RCM role would be great.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2289 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:35:47 pm
Just call him sausages.

Could the club get Capon in to do all the welcome vids/social media clips etc?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2290 on: Today at 03:40:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:29:41 pm
Jesus if he costs that much then no brainier, I thought he would be closer to £80 mill

Sadly looks like that guy is a blagger.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2291 on: Today at 03:50:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:40:04 pm
Sadly looks like that guy is a blagger.

Oh I fully expect it, but on a theoretical level Szoboszlai at £40 million + bonuses is daylight robbery
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2292 on: Today at 04:01:36 pm
jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2293 on: Today at 04:04:13 pm
I always get the impression on here if Mason Mount was foreign as opposed to English people wouldnt have the same bias against signing him. I would hate to see him end up at one of our rivals instead of here.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:07:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:04:13 pm
I always get the impression on here if Mason Mount was foreign as opposed to English people wouldnt have the same bias against signing him. I would hate to see him end up at one of our rivals instead of here.

That seems like a fairly iffy claim, it seems more like the objections to him are more often related to his best position relative to our biggest needs in midfield, he most often performs best as a wide forward or #10, whereas we have a much bigger need for a #6 or #8.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2295 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:04:13 pm
I always get the impression on here if Mason Mount was foreign as opposed to English people wouldnt have the same bias against signing him. I would hate to see him end up at one of our rivals instead of here.

to be honest after SO MANY signings in the Klopp era that seemed slightly head-scratchy, only to turn out ridiculously well, I never ever really have an opinion any more. I just wait to see who we get and then see how it goes.
Having seen what happened to some who left, I get the feeling Klopp and the way he sets up, gets the most out of players so they are more than they appeared when they signed and are then (surprisingly) a shadow of themselves when they leave.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2296 on: Today at 04:10:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:04:13 pm
I always get the impression on here if Mason Mount was foreign as opposed to English people wouldnt have the same bias against signing him. I would hate to see him end up at one of our rivals instead of here.

I think you are right but not for the reasons that might be obvious.

For me he's the latest in a LONG LINE of English talents who have been shouted about from the rooftops as being the next pre-eminent player in that position in world football, only for them to never reach that or to shine bright for a moment and then fade badly, becoming not a BAD player but not what was promised.

So yes, I think this happens because he is English but not because he is English per se, if you get me.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2297 on: Today at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 03:25:58 pm
Watching a lot of Bundesliga and saw Szoboszlai quite often.

Got cracking freekicks and in general a good shot from outside the box in him.

Good passes, good long balls.

He had a really good season, I think he's rather playing as attacking mid. So don't know how we could fit him into our midfield.

And in contrast to his attacking skills I've rarely saw his defensive abilities.

Definitely good player, if he's available for let's say 40 million, we should consider it and would take him any day over Mount.

Problem: homegrown quota? Because I'm pretty sure we need some more hg players and would rather safe up the non hg spots for a DM or CB.

There's no quota but you only get 17 non homegrown players in 25 man squad. So if you want a full squad you'll have atleast 8 HG players.

We're losing Keita and Arthur so they can be replaced with NHG. However if we are looking to add any more NHG this summer we'll need to lose some more - which is why I don't get keeping Adrian as he takes up a slot.

 Matip is another potential player to go who is using up a NHG slot and maybe Tsimikas. Outside of that I can't see us selling anyone else to free up any more slots.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2298 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:13:04 pm
There's no quota but you only get 17 non homegrown players in 25 man squad. So if you want a full squad you'll have atleast 8 HG players.

We're losing Keita and Arthur so they can be replaced with NHG. However if we are looking to add any more NHG this summer we'll need to lose some more - which is why I don't get keeping Adrian as he takes up a slot.

Matip is another potential player to go who is using up a NHG slot and maybe Tsimikas. Outside of that I can't see us selling anyone else to free up any more slots.

And Firmino. We can sign 3 non-homegrown players, even if no one else leaves ...
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2299 on: Today at 04:20:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:18:28 pm
And Firmino. We can sign 3 non-homegrown players, even if no one else leaves ...

Not sure how that slipped my mind  ;D ;D

Yeah so we've got room to sign 3 NHG then without any issues.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2300 on: Today at 04:22:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:18:28 pm
And Firmino. We can sign 3 non-homegrown players, even if no one else leaves ...

Tsimikas and/or Matip leave too i reckon. Maybe Adrian and I wouldn't even rule out Thaigo leaving.
tray fenny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2301 on: Today at 04:22:32 pm
