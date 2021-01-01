I always get the impression on here if Mason Mount was foreign as opposed to English people wouldnt have the same bias against signing him. I would hate to see him end up at one of our rivals instead of here.



to be honest after SO MANY signings in the Klopp era that seemed slightly head-scratchy, only to turn out ridiculously well, I never ever really have an opinion any more. I just wait to see who we get and then see how it goes.Having seen what happened to some who left, I get the feeling Klopp and the way he sets up, gets the most out of players so they are more than they appeared when they signed and are then (surprisingly) a shadow of themselves when they leave.