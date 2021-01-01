« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2240 on: Today at 11:58:43 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:51:40 am
Yeah Lavia makes no sense when you have Fabinho and Bajcetic.

I don't think Bajcetic is just a no.6. Fabinho is probably not going to be here too much longer. Lavia is 19 and won't be expected to play every game. He's also going to be HG. So i can see sense in buying him. Not sure he's ready to be first choice every week just yet, but that's why Fabinho can rotate with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:14:37 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:43:10 am
Who cares about goals from midfield?

Our best team of the last 5 years had a midfield that didn't score but did the work to let others score and stop other teams from being a threat.
I'm more than happy if that is what we are looking for and that goals from the incoming players are seen simply as a bonus.

Because the front 3 we have aren't as prolific as our previous front 3 and the midfield we have today isn't very adept at helping the team to keep clean sheets, other than that your idea is fantastic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:51:40 am
Yeah Lavia makes no sense when you have Fabinho and Bajcetic.

Or when Kephren is available for the same
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2243 on: Today at 12:24:58 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:58:43 am
I don't think Bajcetic is just a no.6. Fabinho is probably not going to be here too much longer. Lavia is 19 and won't be expected to play every game. He's also going to be HG. So i can see sense in buying him. Not sure he's ready to be first choice every week just yet, but that's why Fabinho can rotate with him.
I cant see Bajcetic playing in the more advanced roles. Hes done well as an 8 in the old system though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2244 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:24:58 pm
I cant see Bajcetic playing in the more advanced roles. Hes done well as an 8 in the old system though.
Might see Bajcetic in the back 3 if we have injuries.
He was a CB when he came over from Celta
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2245 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2246 on: Today at 12:41:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:24:58 pm
I cant see Bajcetic playing in the more advanced roles. Hes done well as an 8 in the old system though.

Think he could easily play as an 8 and a 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2247 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:55:52 am
£85m for Mount even I'm surprised it's that high. People thought they'd accept £40m though haha. Probably will end up being £55m-£60m at a guess if he does go. We shouldn't be paying that with our bugdet for a player who's not been his best for 18 months.
Only Chelsea and Boehly would be daft enough to pay £85m for Mount to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2248 on: Today at 01:29:23 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:18:10 pm
Or when Kephren is available for the same

Thuram isn't a no.6?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2249 on: Today at 01:31:31 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2250 on: Today at 01:45:27 pm
Szoboszlai saying how much he likes Jurgen Klopp

Make it happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2251 on: Today at 01:51:49 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:31:31 pm
No thanks.  :rollseyes

He talking sense. Mount would be an extremely good signing.

And I agree with him about signing a left sided centre back and maybe a DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2252 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm
Charlie Adam being replaced in Fordy's eyes is one of the signs of the Apocalypse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2253 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm
Can't see Mount happening to be honest. Just don't see a way where they allow it to be as easy as it sounds. It would need Mount to push for it massively. Can't see it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2254 on: Today at 02:00:56 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:14:37 pm
Because the front 3 we have aren't as prolific as our previous front 3 and the midfield we have today isn't very adept at helping the team to keep clean sheets, other than that your idea is fantastic
That remains to be seen. I think they have just as much goals in them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2255 on: Today at 02:08:30 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 02:00:38 pm
Can't see Mount happening to be honest. Just don't see a way where they allow it to be as easy as it sounds. It would need Mount to push for it massively. Can't see it.

Why does he need to push for it when Chelsea will be willing to sell?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2256 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:27 pm
Charlie Adam being replaced in Fordy's eyes is one of the signs of the Apocalypse.

Ha ha go order a kebab.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2257 on: Today at 02:13:13 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 02:00:38 pm
Can't see Mount happening to be honest. Just don't see a way where they allow it to be as easy as it sounds. It would need Mount to push for it massively. Can't see it.

Chelsea have set their stall out though. They've briefed media if he doesn't agree a contract before summer, they'll sell. So it doesn't seem they're even going to threaten to hold him to his contract. And as many others have said, there's an incentive for them to sell by the end of June as they can include it in the figures.

I'm sure they want to drive a bidding war, and they may succeed, but it'll depend how open Mount is to certain clubs. If, for example, he says to Chelsea he only wants to go to Liverpool - and if not he'll see out his deal - then I think we can get him at a reasonable fee. If he's happy to go to any other big English club, then we lose our power and Chelsea can achieve the big fee they want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2258 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm
Daniel Nielson
@fjonberg
Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig
#LFC

I'd welcome that, I think he's got a higher upside.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2259 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:07 pm
Daniel Nielson
@fjonberg
Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig
#LFC

I'd welcome that, I think he's got a higher upside.

Yeah I'm guessing he's very hungry for some success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2260 on: Today at 02:20:44 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:07 pm
Daniel Nielson
@fjonberg
Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig
#LFC

I'd welcome that, I think he's got a higher upside.

The need for homegrown players is hurting us a bit. Could easily get a HG back up keeper but Klopp seems to want to keep Adrian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2261 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm
Killer won;t be happy spelling that name for the next 5 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2262 on: Today at 02:26:45 pm
Yep, not a fan of that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2263 on: Today at 02:26:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:44 pm
The need for homegrown players is hurting us a bit. Could easily get a HG back up keeper but Klopp seems to want to keep Adrian.

Why? Gomez, Trent, Jones, Kelleher (club) Henderson, Elliot, Carvalho (association) + 1? Van den Berg is counted as home grown next season also.

Could be why we're linked to Guéhi and Colwill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2264 on: Today at 02:28:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:07 pm
Daniel Nielson
@fjonberg
Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig
#LFC

I'd welcome that, I think he's got a higher upside.
Better than Mount,
He could even play as a right forward very very quick. Very good defensive numbers as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2265 on: Today at 02:28:56 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:51:49 pm
He talking sense. Mount would be an extremely good signing.

And I agree with him about signing a left sided centre back and maybe a DM.

Sorry, I meant Carragher's opinion on anything related to us - just no thanks. This thread is bad enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2266 on: Today at 02:30:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:28:35 pm
Better than Mount,
He could even play as a right forward very very quick. Very good defensive numbers as well

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Lavia
Timber/Inacio/Micky Van De Ven

Would be a good window if we can afford it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2267 on: Today at 02:35:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:45 pm
Yep, not a fan of that one.

Just call him sausages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2268 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:07 pm
Daniel Nielson
@fjonberg
Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig
#LFC

I'd welcome that, I think he's got a higher upside.

Szoboszlai instead of Mount? Absolutely ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2269 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:30:13 pm
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Lavia
Timber/Inacio/Micky Van De Ven

Would be a good window if we can afford it.

It would be a brillant window
Mac- 65m my guess
Szoboszlai - 50m-60m pounds release clause. Im not sure if his clause is 60m-70m.
Lavia - 40m
Timber/Ignacio/Van De Ven - 30-40m - Maybe with our new DoF Van De Ven may be the easiest to complete

I think with  Szoboszlai  we would need Leipzig to accept a lower fee or pay the release clause in installments to get him in.

At least with those players mentioned the wages will not be huge so hopefully we can afford a higher spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2270 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:51:40 am
Yeah Lavia makes no sense when you have Fabinho and Bajcetic.

Is this the same Fabinho who people on here have been slating and wanting rid of??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2271 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2272 on: Today at 02:47:53 pm
Isn't Mount the same type of player that Elliott is positionwise?   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2273 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:47:53 pm
Isn't Mount the same type of player that Elliott is positionwise?   

Pretty much.  But Henderson isn't and is still getting that floating 10 role ahead of Elliott at the moment, a role which suits Harvey's skillset way more.
