Can't see Mount happening to be honest. Just don't see a way where they allow it to be as easy as it sounds. It would need Mount to push for it massively. Can't see it.



Chelsea have set their stall out though. They've briefed media if he doesn't agree a contract before summer, they'll sell. So it doesn't seem they're even going to threaten to hold him to his contract. And as many others have said, there's an incentive for them to sell by the end of June as they can include it in the figures.I'm sure they want to drive a bidding war, and they may succeed, but it'll depend how open Mount is to certain clubs. If, for example, he says to Chelsea he only wants to go to Liverpool - and if not he'll see out his deal - then I think we can get him at a reasonable fee. If he's happy to go to any other big English club, then we lose our power and Chelsea can achieve the big fee they want.