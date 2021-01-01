What does he excel at?, what will he bring to the team that we don't already have?



Statistically as an attacking midfielder or winger hed be considered low output in term of goals, assists and xG. However his off the ball stats would be excellent.If you compared him against central midfielders his goal and assist output over the last few years would be excellent but his off the ball stuff less so.Given we seem to be going after the lines of MacAllister and Mount for those midfield positions indicates they will play the hybrid No8/No10/Winger position that weve seen Jones and Henderson occupy.You can look at Mount skill set in 2 ways. He excels at the things we may need him to do in this hybrid position. Hell be productive as a midfielder in terms of output and given hell occupy space high up the pitch hell be effective out of possession. The converse is also true - hes not that productive as an attacking midfielder and if needing to drop into a 3 when defending his defensive attributes may not be ideal.I think whats missing in the above is how the system may evolve from what weve seen with different players available. I think its fair to be excited or skeptical about Mount at this stage. Equally I think it would be difficult to stand behind either viewpoint with conviction given the unknowns.