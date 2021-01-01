« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 09:51:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:43:04 am
My opinion is just sign Ugarte instead of spending £40m on Lavia  ;D

This! Their season ends on Friday, he needs to be announced by Monday at the latest!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
£85m for Mount even I'm surprised it's that high. People thought they'd accept £40m though haha. Probably will end up being £55m-£60m at a guess if he does go. We shouldn't be paying that with our bugdet for a player who's not been his best for 18 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:58:16 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:43:04 am
My opinion is just sign Ugarte instead of spending £40m on Lavia  ;D

Have we been linked to Ugarte by Ornstein or Joyce? Or is it just more agent talk from Portugal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:59:13 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:55:52 am
£85m for Mount even I'm surprised it's that high. People thought they'd accept £40m though haha. Probably will end up being £55m-£60m at a guess if he does go. We shouldn't be paying that with our bugdet for a player who's not been his best for 18 months.

You dont have a clue what our budget is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 10:04:25 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:58:16 am
Have we been linked to Ugarte by Ornstein or Joyce? Or is it just more agent talk from Portugal?

Nope! A few journos have claimed hes not a target though.. there were reports of sporting being unhappy with us so Im hoping weve backed off a bit until season ends.

But most likely its true and hes not a target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 10:10:34 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:59:13 am
You dont have a clue what our budget is.

Even if it was £300m we shouldn't be spending £60m+ and £250k a week on Mason Mount who has the same amount of goals and assists as Curtis Jones this season. Even last season since Jan 2022 he's scored another 3 goals against Leeds, Southampton and Norwich only. He's been off it for 18 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:04:25 am
Nope! A few journos have claimed hes not a target though.. there were reports of sporting being unhappy with us so Im hoping weve backed off a bit until season ends.

But most likely its true and hes not a target

Didn't think so but with all the talk I thought I may have missed it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 10:21:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:10:34 am
Even if it was £300m we shouldn't be spending £60m+ and £250k a week on Mason Mount who has the same amount of goals and assists as Curtis Jones this season.

I think the club would take a slightly longer-term outlook on the merits of signing him and not draw too many conclusions from a horrific season at Chelsea in which theyve had three managers and spent a fortune on players they had no idea how to use.

Still only 24, a regular at the highest level for Chelsea and England, scores and creates goals, can play in midfield and further forward, only likely to improve further. But lets forget all of that and only judge any prospective new signing on the past few months of their career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:21:25 am
I think the club would take a slightly longer-term outlook on the merits of signing him and not draw too many conclusions from a horrific season at Chelsea in which theyve had three managers and spent a fortune on players they had no idea how to use.

Still only 24, a regular at the highest level for Chelsea and England, scores and creates goals, can play in midfield and further forward, only likely to improve further. But lets forget all of that and only judge any prospective new signing on the past few months of their career.

There's been 5 games in which Mason Mount has scored in, in 18 months. That's a poor return for an attacking player and goes well beyond "the past few months".

His goals also come against some shite defences, Leeds, Norwich, Southampton last season and  Bournemouth and Villa this season under Gerrard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:58 am

His goals also come against some shite defences, Leeds, Norwich, Southampton last season and  Bournemouth and Villa this season under Gerrard.

Good stuff, we've had some terrible blanks v woeful teams this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 10:30:29 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:58 am
There's been 5 games in which Mason Mount has scored in, in 18 months. That's a poor return for an attacking player and goes well beyond "the past few months".

His goals also come against some shite defences, Leeds, Norwich, Southampton last season and  Bournemouth and Villa this season under Gerrard.

Did you see our results against Forest, Leeds, Bournemouth etc.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 10:31:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:58 am
There's been 5 games in which Mason Mount has scored in, in 18 months. That's a poor return for an attacking player and goes well beyond "the past few months".

His goals also come against some shite defences, Leeds, Norwich, Southampton Bournemouth and Villa this season under Gerrard.

So are we only judging midfielders on goals now? And do those goals have to be scored against a particular calibre of opposition in order to be taken into consideration?

Hes a quality player and would be a brilliant signing for us. No idea if it will happen, really hope it does as hed thrive under a manager like Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 10:36:29 am »
I like Mount but personally wouldn't pay over 45-50m for him with only a year left.

Talk of 85m valuation is surely rubbish as Chelsea will need to sell some players by the end of June.

But also wouldn't let this drag out for too long if Arsenal & United are interested. Once the season is over I expect thing to ramp up and we will have more certainty on targets next week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 10:38:26 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:31:42 am
So are we only judging midfielders on goals now? And do those goals have to be scored against a particular calibre of opposition in order to be taken into consideration?

Hes a quality player and would be a brilliant signing for us. No idea if it will happen, really hope it does as hed thrive under a manager like Klopp.

When he is a midfielder playing in an am or even fw role then yes, the amount of goals he manages to contribute should be a consideration, particularly if his performances in a deeper role are generally acknowledged to be significantly weaker over several seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 10:43:10 am »
Who cares about goals from midfield?

Our best team of the last 5 years had a midfield that didn't score but did the work to let others score and stop other teams from being a threat.
I'm more than happy if that is what we are looking for and that goals from the incoming players are seen simply as a bonus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 10:44:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:30:29 am
Did you see our results against Forest, Leeds, Bournemouth etc.  ;)
Yes we scored 18 goals in the 6 games?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 10:44:31 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:38:26 am
When he is a midfielder playing in an am or even fw role then yes, the amount of goals he manages to contribute should be a consideration, particularly if his performances in a deeper role are generally acknowledged to be significantly weaker over several seasons.

I didnt say it shouldnt be a consideration.

But its not the only thing that he should be judged on. There is a fair bit more to his game, and what we would expect of him, than goals. And the club obviously feel he meets the desired criteria for what were looking for in midfield or we wouldnt be interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:43:10 am
Who cares about goals from midfield?

Our best team of the last 5 years had a midfield that didn't score but did the work to let others score and stop other teams from being a threat.
I'm more than happy if that is what we are looking for and that goals from the incoming players are seen simply as a bonus.

Its important in this system, firstly as Jones and Henderson are effectively playing as 10s (as confirmed by Klopp). Odegaard, Gundogan and De Bruyne are chipping in with goals and so should our midfielders. Secondly, there is a genuine question as to whether Gakpo and Diaz, both of whom appear to be first choice, will score the amount of goals Bobby and Mane did. If not, the midfielders have to make up the difference.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 10:45:32 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:31:42 am
So are we only judging midfielders on goals now? And do those goals have to be scored against a particular calibre of opposition in order to be taken into consideration?

Hes a quality player and would be a brilliant signing for us. No idea if it will happen, really hope it does as hed thrive under a manager like Klopp.

No but his overall play has clearly dropped off too otherwise he wouldn't have started to be dropped.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 10:48:11 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:44:27 am
Yes we scored 18 goals in the 6 games?

We lost against all 3 of them as well, and generally it stemmed from struggling to break their defences down in the games we lost. That seems like something Mount is good at, breaking down stubborn low block defences, and something we do need in the team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:48:11 am
We lost against all 3 of them as well, and generally it stemmed from struggling to break their defences down in the games we lost. That seems like something Mount is good at, breaking down stubborn low block defences, and something we do need in the team

Don't disagree. But is there any real evidence he's good at it? Not saying he's not, just not seen much myself to suggest he would be a difference maker there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Goals is one of the things Mount gives you though so his lack of them is an issue. Also, the only reason we'd even buy Mount and play him in midfield is because we want more goals/assists from midfield. A year left ton his contract, been a bit rubbish for ages, £85 is absolutely mental.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 11:01:48 am »
Mount is a decent player, who would do well for us, I think.

If the price is right, of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 11:02:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:50:36 am
Don't disagree. But is there any real evidence he's good at it? Not saying he's not, just not seen much myself to suggest he would be a difference maker there.

He's not that good at it. He's not a brilliant dribbler and his final 3rd passing isn't insanely good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:01:48 am
Mount is a decent player, who would do well for us, I think.

If the price is right, of course.
What does he excel at?, what will he bring to the team that we don't already have?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 11:07:49 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:02:02 am
He's not that good at it. He's not a brilliant dribbler and his final 3rd passing isn't insanely good.

Well he's going to cost well over £100m over the next 5 years in fees and wages. So what is he good at to warrant that price especially when he's in the last year of his deal?

All I've seen is he's tidy on the ball, presses well and pops up with the occassional goal which is on the decline.

For £100m+ investment over the next 5 years I'm sure there's much better value and better players out there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 11:12:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:07:49 am
Well he's going to cost well over £100m over the next 5 years in fees and wages. So what is he good at to warrant that price especially when he's in the last year of his deal?

All I've seen is he's tidy on the ball, presses well and pops up with the occassional goal which is on the decline.

The Mount of a couple of years ago, coming of a double figure goal & assist season and with multiple years left on his contract, maybe. This mount? Not even close.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
We paid £35m for Oxlade-Chamberlain in a similar situation six years ago.

English, one year left on his deal, slightly out of favour.

Add in general transfer inflation since then and he'll be £50m at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 11:20:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:04:33 am
What does he excel at?, what will he bring to the team that we don't already have?

Statistically as an attacking midfielder or winger hed be considered low output in term of goals, assists and xG. However his off the ball stats would be excellent.

If you compared him against central midfielders his goal and assist output over the last few years would be excellent but his off the ball stuff less so.

Given we seem to be going after the lines of MacAllister and Mount for those midfield positions indicates they will play the hybrid No8/No10/Winger position that weve seen Jones and Henderson occupy.

You can look at Mount skill set in 2 ways. He excels at the things we may need him to do in this hybrid position. Hell be productive as a midfielder in terms of output and given hell occupy space high up the pitch hell be effective out of possession. The converse is also true - hes not that productive as an attacking midfielder and if needing to drop into a 3 when defending his defensive attributes may not be ideal.

I think whats missing in the above is how the system may evolve from what weve seen with different players available. I think its fair to be excited or skeptical about Mount at this stage. Equally I think it would be difficult to stand behind either viewpoint with conviction given the unknowns.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:43:10 am
Who cares about goals from midfield?

Our best team of the last 5 years had a midfield that didn't score but did the work to let others score and stop other teams from being a threat.
I'm more than happy if that is what we are looking for and that goals from the incoming players are seen simply as a bonus.

True. And that midfield (barring Fabinho) was made up of attacking midfielders (started as attacking midfielders) who were. Intelligent, energetic, good on the ball and had an excellent work ethic, Wijnaldum, Ox, Henderson, Milner and Naby. (Naby was a all rounder). So it doesnt surprise me that we are looking at the likes of Mount, Macalister etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 11:33:45 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:23:18 am
True. And that midfield (barring Fabinho) was made up of attacking midfielders (started as attacking midfielders) who were. Intelligent, energetic, good on the ball and had an excellent work ethic, Wijnaldum, Ox, Henderson, Milner and Naby. (Naby was a all rounder). So it doesnt surprise me that we are looking at the likes of Mount, Macalister etc.

We're quite clearly looking for more 'between the lines' and in and around the box play from our midfielders though so the last 5 years thing is a red herring. They're playing 8/10 roles now, they never used to do that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 11:37:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:55:52 am
£85m for Mount even I'm surprised it's that high. People thought they'd accept £40m though haha. Probably will end up being £55m-£60m at a guess if he does go. We shouldn't be paying that with our bugdet for a player who's not been his best for 18 months.

Much of the media saying £55m, due to his contract situation. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 11:39:13 am »


Our scouts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
In summation, no one knows anything right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:40:52 am
In summation, no one knows anything right now.

No no, we all know, we're just not telling you :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 11:45:20 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:39:13 am


Our scouts.

Time travellers spruiking their Non-Fungible Tokens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2236 on: Today at 11:48:41 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:35:09 am
Lavia makes sense if your midfield is sorted and you're just thinking a few years ahead not if your midfield stinks and needs massive surgery now.

DM is an area where we need someone who can start immediately. Lavia would be more of a project, when Bajcetic already fits within that scope in the same position
