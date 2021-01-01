« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 69815 times)

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 12:47:13 am »
Quote from: Puskas on Today at 12:07:58 am
I van de ven we'll mount a bid for Timber? Could do wirtz.
U gar te be kidding me..
This shit again!?
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 01:53:25 am »
Quote from: Puskas on Today at 12:07:58 am
I van de ven we'll mount a bid for Timber? Could do wirtz.
What do my calloused ears hear?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 05:57:07 am »
Shouldn't all of his strength and weaknesses be illustrated at all times by a Venn diagram?
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 07:12:13 am »
Will be fun when Timber scores a goal.

TIMBER!!!!!!
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 07:20:44 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:01:09 pm
What makes you think this?

Im looking through the thread and Im struggling to see what people wrote and it equating to a lack of aspiration or desire to win.

The other thing Id point out is that its really hard to know what aspirations people have for their team. Does realism mean you dont have aspiration? Does finding negatives in current situation show a greater desire to win? Does being ambivalent to who we buy and trusting Klopp/club to get things right mean you arent ambitious? Is expecting better injury luck and you get players to improve over optimistic and lacking genuine ambition?

Who knows? But good to hear your thoughts on this.

Weve had a post in here over the past couple of days saying weve been the 2nd best team in the league since Christmas so were actually very close to challenging again. This is the sort of thing which is a bit blasé about our situation. During that 2nd best team in the league period weve got about 12 less points than City. And in the season as a whole, whixh is what actually matters, were 5th and wont break 70 points for the season that is awful in comparison to the levels weve been at for most of the last few years. Really bad. And its a very, very long way from the 90+ points you need to win the league. Getting from 69 points to 90+ points is going to take more than a couple of players, not least because certain core players are likely to be worse next season than they were this season as their physical decline continues. It occasionally feels like people are suggesting signings (in terms of quality and/or numbers) who will raise us to top 4 level but arent likely to put us back to that elite level weve been at.

I think people expect the rebound like we had from 20/21 into 21/22 but that forgets that our woes in 20/21 were caused by having no senior CBs for almost half a season - this year weve had senior players available across the pitch all year, and so their return was always going to cause us to bounce back. They also forget that we lost 6 in a row at home. That would literally never happen, no matter how bad we were, but for COVID emptying stadiums. We were always going to bounce back because the issues were limited to that season. This years issues, lots of them anyway, are more baked in.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 08:15:29 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm
See this is where you baffle me.

People are apparently not being ambitious enough, your opinion and input in terms of what we should do is asked for... and you name players that cover less positions than what we need and are (in some cases) inferior to the very players you claim others are not being ambitious enough in wanting us to go for... prime example, Ugarte vs Fofana would go largely the way of one of those you're claiming is a 'flavour of the month' player. Does Fofana win a high percentage of his duels?

I agree with some of those you've named and think there's some talent in there, but your list hardly stands head and shoulders above the players others would like to see us sign. What exactly quantifies someone as flavour of the month? Largely those named on here are players we're being reliably linked to which doesn't qualify for that statement, just makes them relevant in terms of realistic targets.

The Man City comparisons also baffle. Short of an inverted fullback, what part of our game is trying to replicate what Man City do? We dont set up to play anything like them. Trent stepping into CM is drawing a number of City comparisons but they literally stop at that one tactical tweak, you can watch both sides for a few minutes and see the clear difference.

I agree we should build around top up and coming players... our targets are exactly that. MacAllister is one of them, Thuram another, Mount the same, Ugarte too and Inacio

Whether Fofana is better for Liverpool vs Ugarte is a subjective opinion isnt it? we wont know until they actual play for us

what im trying to do is not go down the route of suggesting players we will never be able to sign due to budget, the list you provided is great and will also never happen, cut the budget youve allocated by 50% and then come back to me with a revised and realistic list, lets say an average of £30-40M per player and an overall net spend of less than £80M after sales.

Weve completely changed from our full backs being playmakers to Robertson curtailing his runs and now the midfielders we are linked to in MacAllister and Mount are both essentially number 10s who we want to convert into box to box midfielders Ugarte are both flavour of the month, who was campaigning for either last year? were you? so theyve only been on the radar for a few months, journalists pick up the names and suddenly the fan base is obsessed
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 08:20:47 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:20:44 am
Weve had a post in here over the past couple of days saying weve been the 2nd best team in the league since Christmas so were actually very close to challenging again. This is the sort of thing which is a bit blasé about our situation. During that 2nd best team in the league period weve got about 12 less points than City. And in the season as a whole, whixh is what actually matters, were 5th and wont break 70 points for the season that is awful in comparison to the levels weve been at for most of the last few years. Really bad. And its a very, very long way from the 90+ points you need to win the league. Getting from 69 points to 90+ points is going to take more than a couple of players, not least because certain core players are likely to be worse next season than they were this season as their physical decline continues. It occasionally feels like people are suggesting signings (in terms of quality and/or numbers) who will raise us to top 4 level but arent likely to put us back to that elite level weve been at.

I think people expect the rebound like we had from 20/21 into 21/22 but that forgets that our woes in 20/21 were caused by having no senior CBs for almost half a season - this year weve had senior players available across the pitch all year, and so their return was always going to cause us to bounce back. They also forget that we lost 6 in a row at home. That would literally never happen, no matter how bad we were, but for COVID emptying stadiums. We were always going to bounce back because the issues were limited to that season. This years issues, lots of them anyway, are more baked in.
I agree with this, I think we'll need to accept that the likes of VVD, Fabinho and possibly Robbo are physically not where they were.  Can it be rectified? Hopefully but for next season its a concern. 2 midfielders and possibly 2 CB's are vital to refresh the squad but how do you replace a VVD who is a unicorn of a defender or a Mo Salah that is never injured and performs to a very high standard. There are lots of question marks and its pretty obvious that squad rebuild has started but I can't see us challenging City next year, not with their unlimited funds and adding SAudi oil fc to the mix is going to be very difficult.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 08:32:53 am »
Van de ven looks a bit fast (apologies if already posted)

https://twitter.com/redriveraa/status/1661114833222115364?s=46
Online sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 08:39:56 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Van de Ven - Van Dijk - Van den Berg


Sounds like our defence would be Transit-ioning
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 08:40:21 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:32:53 am
Van de ven looks a bit fast (apologies if already posted)

https://twitter.com/redriveraa/status/1661114833222115364?s=46

Pace and height,reminiscent of some of Robbo's early years runs.Getting a bit prematurely excited now.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 08:46:12 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:39:56 am
Sounds like our defence would be Transit-ioning

Just need Van den Dijkberg for a flat back four.
