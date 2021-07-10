to be honest theres quite a broad array of viewpoints from fans on here, what youll find most commonly though is fans being realistic in their views of who we should and likely will target. We could spend every window talking about the Bellinghams and be more ambitious but whats the point if its wildly unrealistic. People arent acting like things are all rosy, in fact its quite the opposite with many listing our issues and suggesting talented AND realistic targets to improve us while trying to guess what direction the team may be going in next. Theres been a fair bit of excellent discussion on the side and what we need here
Out of interest, what would your view on the side and what we need be since you appear to disagree with many of the fans on here
We will not beat Man City/Guardiola at their own game, using their tactics/style
The profile of player is:
Wins high percentage of their duels
very quick, athletic, powerful
Good tactically
works for the team
good mentality (Captain material)
20-26 years old
Konate / Mane / Salah / Firmino are the exact type of players we should be looking at
I would sacrifice a few technical points on the scale for a better athlete
in terms of specific names
I really rate Eze / Kudus - Kudus is available for £30M which is the bargain of the century
Fofana at Monaco, Sinaly Diomande, Kone, Timber all fit the bill
what I see here too often is people chasing the flavour of the month
so thats what i would do, build a team around the absolute best up and coming players and blend them with the excellent experienced professionals we have at the club already, what we seem to be doing is trying to build a Man City style team with a few tweaks which i dont think will work in the long run