LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2120 on: Today at 09:01:09 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:42:05 pm
unfortunately too many posters are happy with top 4 as their trophy, winning isnt the aspiration

What makes you think this?

Im looking through the thread and Im struggling to see what people wrote and it equating to a lack of aspiration or desire to win.

The other thing Id point out is that its really hard to know what aspirations people have for their team. Does realism mean you dont have aspiration? Does finding negatives in current situation show a greater desire to win? Does being ambivalent to who we buy and trusting Klopp/club to get things right mean you arent ambitious? Is expecting better injury luck and you get players to improve over optimistic and lacking genuine ambition?

Who knows? But good to hear your thoughts on this.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2121 on: Today at 09:02:03 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:57:45 pm
I may be exposing some ignorance here, but how can there be a difference of 2 draws between Liverpool and City... and City is a game behind, yet they are 12 pts ahead? How does 2 draws=12pts?

K?

City have in that table 18 wins (10 + 8) and 2 draws (1 + 1) = 56 points
We have 13 wins (8 + 3) and 5 draws (3 + 2) = 44.

There's a home and away table next to each other I assume.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2122 on: Today at 09:06:57 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:01:09 pm
What makes you think this?

Im looking through the thread and Im struggling to see what people wrote and it equating to a lack of aspiration or desire to win.

The other thing Id point out is that its really hard to know what aspirations people have for their team. Does realism mean you dont have aspiration? Does finding negatives in current situation show a greater desire to win? Does being ambivalent to who we buy and trusting Klopp/club to get things right mean you arent ambitious? Is expecting better injury luck and you get players to improve over optimistic and lacking genuine ambition?

Who knows? But good to hear your thoughts on this.

If you do things by half the results you get will follow, signing the best players and building a squad requires a commitment to excellence, i dont see that level of ambition, we now have people suggesting everything in the garden is rosy because weve strung a few wins together after a disastrous season, this is just wishful thinking because some people just dont like change
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2123 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm
I'd like to throw you into some wild thorns.
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2124 on: Today at 09:17:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:10:51 pm
I'd like to throw you into some wild thorns.
Kinky
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2125 on: Today at 09:17:56 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:59:35 pm
Looking just at his numbers his aerial dominance isn't good for his size and his passing looks pretty avg
https://fbref.com/en/players/8fe2a392/scout/365_m1/Mickey-van-de-Ven-Scouting-Report

Well, in that case we definitely shouldn't sign him. Give us someone with good numbers ...
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2126 on: Today at 09:19:28 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:17:50 pm
Kinky

For you a bed of White roses babe.  :-*
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2127 on: Today at 09:21:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:19:28 pm
For you a bed of White roses babe.  :-*
Get a room!
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2128 on: Today at 09:28:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:17:56 pm
Well, in that case we definitely shouldn't sign him. Give us someone with good numbers ...
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2129 on: Today at 09:29:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:06:57 pm
If you do things by half the results you get will follow, signing the best players and building a squad requires a commitment to excellence, i dont see that level of ambition, we now have people suggesting everything in the garden is rosy because weve strung a few wins together after a disastrous season, this is just wishful thinking because some people just dont like change

to be honest theres quite a broad array of viewpoints from fans on here, what youll find most commonly though is fans being realistic in their views of who we should and likely will target. We could spend every window talking about the Bellinghams and be more ambitious but whats the point if its wildly unrealistic. People arent acting like things are all rosy, in fact its quite the opposite with many listing our issues and suggesting talented AND realistic targets to improve us while trying to guess what direction the team may be going in next. Theres been a fair bit of excellent discussion on the side and what we need here

Out of interest, what would your view on the side and what we need be since you appear to disagree with many of the fans on here
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2130 on: Today at 09:30:03 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:06:57 pm
If you do things by half the results you get will follow, signing the best players and building a squad requires a commitment to excellence, i dont see that level of ambition, we now have people suggesting everything in the garden is rosy because weve strung a few wins together after a disastrous season, this is just wishful thinking because some people just dont like change

Genuinely didnt think anyone was saying everything was perfect. I read it more as people saying things are t as bad as it seems at this point. That maybe the form in the 2nd half of the season is more indicative of the current level of this squad.

My opinion is that weve underperformed massively this season.  I think calling a season where we finish 5th and potentially getting 69 points as disastrous is a bit over the top though. It isnt the season wed have expected but its happened so best to take the positives whilst looking to where we can improve. On that note, improvement isnt necessarily through recruitment alone. Its s part of the process but far from the only factor.

I think I say the above based on 40 years experience of watching Liverpool. For most of my 25-30 years match going, we werent that great for long periods of time. Ive sat and watched some pretty poor Liverpool teams. Equally when we were great, we still had bad spells within seasons of transition periods were form dipped. That doesnt mean I lack ambition or want to accept 5th. It does mean that I can accept the fact that players may not play at their peak season after season, that the manager, coaches and club can make mistakes. That when we dont meet our goals it doesnt mean there arent still positives to build on.

No one is ultimately happy with 5th. But scratch the surface and there are some positives. Positives we can build on and potentially accentuate with clever recruitment this summer. This is what Liverpool have always done when successful.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2131 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:53:53 pm
Thread going from Badstuber to Wirtz

I see.


Class.
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,319
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2132 on: Today at 09:35:50 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:06:57 pm
If you do things by half the results you get will follow, signing the best players and building a squad requires a commitment to excellence, i dont see that level of ambition, we now have people suggesting everything in the garden is rosy because weve strung a few wins together after a disastrous season, this is just wishful thinking because some people just dont like change
If you apply the 'some people dont like change' logic to that post then the people who dont like change youre on aboot wont like the season thats just happened because we/ LFC,  changed, Therefore theyd want everything back to normal, as in 'Winning things' /'Challenging'  etc. Because whats just happened they obviously didnt like cos it 'Changed'.

Im surprised they havnt said more or whinged aboot it


 



MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2133 on: Today at 09:38:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:17:56 pm
Well, in that case we definitely shouldn't sign him. Give us someone with good numbers ...
Im sure he talented, It just generally how much do think they can improve him. Klopp has always valued aerial dominance at CB and 6.
His pass numbers could a be result of being in a side that doesnt have the ball a lot etc but the aerial one if it like 60ish would think they could improve it but they generally go like 70% type guys at CB. Konate at Leipzeig was at 76% before buying him, Virgil was at 74.1 at Southampton. Matip been the high 60s his whole Liverpool career. Gomez has not been over 60%(in a bigger sample then last season) but he had other stuff to make it up and has been rotated in some matchup when he was the starter.
Looking more his career path was in 2 season at 2nd tier of the dutch system. Didnt play much for Wolfsburg last year, his first real season at Wolfsburg.
Looks at the formation and heat maps for the last couple of Wolfsburg gms mostly the left side of back 3 or LB in a back 4.
Colwill the guy i would like the most out of the CB options I seen so far but will be interesting to see who signed. Even though he smaller then normally Klopp goes for he checks the other boxes.
Victor

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Daa Dah Daaaaaaaaaa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2134 on: Today at 09:38:36 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:06:57 pm
If you do things by half the results you get will follow, signing the best players and building a squad requires a commitment to excellence, i dont see that level of ambition, we now have people suggesting everything in the garden is rosy because weve strung a few wins together after a disastrous season, this is just wishful thinking because some people just dont like change

I get what youre saying but .

Sometimes showing ambition is about getting the right players who will improve us but maybe not all at once though .. weve taken that approach since Klopp arrived .. for the first few seasons we were also rans  and then we won everything  I dont think anyone expected our drop off to be as sudden and as steep as it was this season but a rebuild was always going to happen at some point weve shown in the past were prepared to sign the right players at the right price when they come available  I dont think last summer was (or this summer will be) any different. its just a more patient ambition than some of our fans have 😁
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2135 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2136 on: Today at 09:56:29 pm
Quote from: Victor on Today at 09:38:36 pm
I get what youre saying but .

Sometimes showing ambition is about getting the right players who will improve us but maybe not all at once though .. weve taken that approach since Klopp arrived .. for the first few seasons we were also rans  and then we won everything  I dont think anyone expected our drop off to be as sudden and as steep as it was this season but a rebuild was always going to happen at some point weve shown in the past were prepared to sign the right players at the right price when they come available  I dont think last summer was (or this summer will be) any different. its just a more patient ambition than some of our fans have 😁

When were we also-rans? He made us competitive very quickly.
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2137 on: Today at 10:07:16 pm
Van De Ven looks like an interesting one, on paper. 6 ft 3, left footed and absolutely rapid. No idea how good he actually is, but seems like the kind of profile that could cover both LCB and LB in this new system we've been using.

Between the links between him, Colwill and Inacio, it feels like we have a type. I suppose Timber as a shorter right footer is the odd one out.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2138 on: Today at 10:10:04 pm
Van de Ven looks rapid. I;m talking Joe Gomez level pace here.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2139 on: Today at 10:18:15 pm
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,617
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2140 on: Today at 10:23:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:10:04 pm
Van de Ven looks rapid. I;m talking Joe Gomez level pace here.

He's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.


I'm all for the idea of buying players with cool names, so as a starting point it doesn't get better than someone called Micky van de Ven.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2141 on: Today at 10:24:48 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:23:00 pm
He's quick, he's fast and he's got pace.


I'm all for the idea of buying players with cool names, so as a starting point it doesn't get better than someone called Micky van de Ven.

Hold up mate. I never said he was fast.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2142 on: Today at 10:28:36 pm
Have you got a Ven Micky love?
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2143 on: Today at 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:29:01 pm
to be honest theres quite a broad array of viewpoints from fans on here, what youll find most commonly though is fans being realistic in their views of who we should and likely will target. We could spend every window talking about the Bellinghams and be more ambitious but whats the point if its wildly unrealistic. People arent acting like things are all rosy, in fact its quite the opposite with many listing our issues and suggesting talented AND realistic targets to improve us while trying to guess what direction the team may be going in next. Theres been a fair bit of excellent discussion on the side and what we need here

Out of interest, what would your view on the side and what we need be since you appear to disagree with many of the fans on here

We will not beat Man City/Guardiola at their own game, using their tactics/style

The profile of player is:

Wins high percentage of their duels
very quick, athletic, powerful
Good tactically
works for the team
good mentality (Captain material)
20-26 years old

Konate / Mane / Salah / Firmino are the exact type of players we should be looking at

I would sacrifice a few technical points on the scale for a better athlete

in terms of specific names

I really rate Eze / Kudus - Kudus is available for £30M which is the bargain of the century
Fofana at Monaco, Sinaly Diomande, Kone, Timber all fit the bill

what I see here too often is people chasing the flavour of the month

so thats what i would do, build a team around the absolute best up and coming players and blend them with the excellent experienced professionals we have at the club already, what we seem to be doing is trying to build a Man City style team with a few tweaks which i dont think will work in the long run








fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2144 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:12:43 am
What makes you think Thiago will be available for at least half our games? I am working on an assumption of 1/3 at most, and if we get more then great. However on that basis (and on him being on his last year of a contract) we need to replace him now.

I see Mac Allister as that, although he is somewhere between Gini and Thiago so not like for like, but positionally the replacement

He is being replaced.... By Trent coming into the middle thus becoming the creator we need to crack open teams. Add two power houses in with him and we have a tremendous foundation to work from. Thiago can see out his contract hopefully still adding excellent cover to our team and starting games where it suits the game plan. Add two chess pieces to the midfield mix this season and we might even have too many options to choose from. That would be a nice change from having too little on the menu to choose from
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2145 on: Today at 10:38:41 pm
Van De Ven's aerial numbers are so bad that I assume it must be a miscount. The guy is apparently 6'3/6'4 so you'd think if it is a flaw that it could be fixed.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2146 on: Today at 10:40:22 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:29:25 pm
We will not beat Man City/Guardiola at their own game, using their tactics/style

The profile of player is:

Wins high percentage of their duels
very quick, athletic, powerful
Good tactically
works for the team
good mentality (Captain material)
20-26 years old

Konate / Mane / Salah / Firmino are the exact type of players we should be looking at

I would sacrifice a few technical points on the scale for a better athlete

in terms of specific names

I really rate Eze / Kudus - Kudus is available for £30M which is the bargain of the century
Fofana at Monaco, Sinaly Diomande, Kone, Timber all fit the bill

what I see here too often is people chasing the flavour of the month

so thats what i would do, build a team around the absolute best up and coming players and blend them with the excellent experienced professionals we have at the club already, what we seem to be doing is trying to build a Man City style team with a few tweaks which i dont think will work in the long run










See this is where you baffle me.

People are apparently not being ambitious enough, your opinion and input in terms of what we should do is asked for... and you name players that cover less positions than what we need and are (in some cases) inferior to the very players you claim others are not being ambitious enough in wanting us to go for... prime example, Ugarte vs Fofana would go largely the way of one of those you're claiming is a 'flavour of the month' player. Does Fofana win a high percentage of his duels?

I agree with some of those you've named and think there's some talent in there, but your list hardly stands head and shoulders above the players others would like to see us sign. What exactly quantifies someone as flavour of the month? Largely those named on here are players we're being reliably linked to which doesn't qualify for that statement, just makes them relevant in terms of realistic targets.

The Man City comparisons also baffle. Short of an inverted fullback, what part of our game is trying to replicate what Man City do? We dont set up to play anything like them. Trent stepping into CM is drawing a number of City comparisons but they literally stop at that one tactical tweak, you can watch both sides for a few minutes and see the clear difference.

I agree we should build around top up and coming players... our targets are exactly that. MacAllister is one of them, Thuram another, Mount the same, Ugarte too and Inacio
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2147 on: Today at 10:43:14 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:23:00 pm
I'm all for the idea of buying players with cool names, so as a starting point it doesn't get better than someone called Micky van de Ven.

Wouldn't have to think too hard about a song if he turned out to be mint either, bit of Toni Basil, the job's a goodun.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 253,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2148 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:28:36 pm
Have you got a Ven Micky love?

Fireman!
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,617
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2149 on: Today at 10:48:13 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:43:14 pm
Wouldn't have to think too hard about a song if he turned out to be mint either, bit of Toni Basil, the job's a goodun.

Got that stuck in my head now. Twat :D
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2150 on: Today at 10:53:00 pm
So would Micky van de Ven be a replacement for Tsimikas? Listed as CB but looks pretty good in the wide areas. And he'd be a better fit in our new system if he's a CB/LB. Maybe a recommendation from our new sporting director who might have bought him to Wolfsburg.?
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,069
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2151 on: Today at 10:56:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:10:04 pm
Van de Ven looks rapid. I;m talking Joe Gomez level pace here.

Is there an illustration that shows the comparisons with our current defenders? Ideally a Ven diagram.
RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2152 on: Today at 10:58:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:30:03 pm
Genuinely didnt think anyone was saying everything was perfect. I read it more as people saying things are t as bad as it seems at this point. That maybe the form in the 2nd half of the season is more indicative of the current level of this squad.

My opinion is that weve underperformed massively this season.  I think calling a season where we finish 5th and potentially getting 69 points as disastrous is a bit over the top though. It isnt the season wed have expected but its happened so best to take the positives whilst looking to where we can improve. On that note, improvement isnt necessarily through recruitment alone. Its s part of the process but far from the only factor.

I think I say the above based on 40 years experience of watching Liverpool. For most of my 25-30 years match going, we werent that great for long periods of time. Ive sat and watched some pretty poor Liverpool teams. Equally when we were great, we still had bad spells within seasons of transition periods were form dipped. That doesnt mean I lack ambition or want to accept 5th. It does mean that I can accept the fact that players may not play at their peak season after season, that the manager, coaches and club can make mistakes. That when we dont meet our goals it doesnt mean there arent still positives to build on.

No one is ultimately happy with 5th. But scratch the surface and there are some positives. Positives we can build on and potentially accentuate with clever recruitment this summer. This is what Liverpool have always done when successful.
Really good post. Thanks, Jookie.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2153 on: Today at 11:03:01 pm
Van de Ven - Van Dijk - Van den Berg

Now, that would be some back three for the English commentators ...
Victor

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Daa Dah Daaaaaaaaaa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2154 on: Today at 11:07:04 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:56:29 pm
When were we also-rans? He made us competitive very quickly.

Also rans sounds harsh perhaps .. but we had a couple of seasons of getting to finals and not winning .. while finishing top 4 every season ..  we performed better straight away under Klopp .. but after a couple of seasons of nearly winning we really got going as the side started to take shape
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2155 on: Today at 11:23:22 pm
This rumour from couple of months ago has just became more interesting ...

Quote
Liverpool are among the many European clubs scouting Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, who could leave should an offer of 30m come in. [@cfbayern]
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2156 on: Today at 11:30:05 pm
Anyone know if Van de Ven is a Lijnders or Schmadke signing? I'm confused.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #2157 on: Today at 11:34:19 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:30:05 pm
Anyone know if Van de Ven is a Lijnders or Schmadke signing? I'm confused.

Well, Schmadtke has already signed him once at Wolfsburg, so I suppose this time he is a Lijnders' signing ...
