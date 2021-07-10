We will not beat Man City/Guardiola at their own game, using their tactics/style



The profile of player is:



Wins high percentage of their duels

very quick, athletic, powerful

Good tactically

works for the team

good mentality (Captain material)

20-26 years old



Konate / Mane / Salah / Firmino are the exact type of players we should be looking at



I would sacrifice a few technical points on the scale for a better athlete



in terms of specific names



I really rate Eze / Kudus - Kudus is available for £30M which is the bargain of the century

Fofana at Monaco, Sinaly Diomande, Kone, Timber all fit the bill



what I see here too often is people chasing the flavour of the month



so thats what i would do, build a team around the absolute best up and coming players and blend them with the excellent experienced professionals we have at the club already, what we seem to be doing is trying to build a Man City style team with a few tweaks which i dont think will work in the long run





















See this is where you baffle me.People are apparently not being ambitious enough, your opinion and input in terms of what we should do is asked for... and you name players that cover less positions than what we need and are (in some cases) inferior to the very players you claim others are not being ambitious enough in wanting us to go for... prime example, Ugarte vs Fofana would go largely the way of one of those you're claiming is a 'flavour of the month' player. Does Fofana win a high percentage of his duels?I agree with some of those you've named and think there's some talent in there, but your list hardly stands head and shoulders above the players others would like to see us sign. What exactly quantifies someone as flavour of the month? Largely those named on here are players we're being reliably linked to which doesn't qualify for that statement, just makes them relevant in terms of realistic targets.The Man City comparisons also baffle. Short of an inverted fullback, what part of our game is trying to replicate what Man City do? We dont set up to play anything like them. Trent stepping into CM is drawing a number of City comparisons but they literally stop at that one tactical tweak, you can watch both sides for a few minutes and see the clear difference.I agree we should build around top up and coming players... our targets are exactly that. MacAllister is one of them, Thuram another, Mount the same, Ugarte too and Inacio