Are you really comparing those four to the ones you have stated? Yours would fetch a billion.



In terms of £250m, is that not something our club can do? Second highest revenue in the world and yet the spend of Arsenal beyond us.



Like it or not, we are not sinking £250 million (plus wages and agent fees) on to the books this summer. We are run on a self-sustaining model. The club has to generate the money we spend as well as balance the books. We need to keep wages within a certain percentage of our revenue. The owners will not put an extra penny in, nor should they have to IMHO. What other clubs do is their business.What we need to do is get more bang for our buck like we used to. We haven't been getting our moneys worth from the likes Hendo, Fab, Thiago (plus Keita and Ox) this season. Money wise, we need the next Gini, Robbo, Matip or Bobby plus the odd Sadio, and if we're really lucky the next Mo. Other clubs have caught up our analytics department, so it looks like we need to take bigger risks for the same rewards.