Anyway okay, fine.
There are a couple of ways to think about this.
We either keep Fabinho mostly as the 6 and put two energetic 8s around him, to counteract his fading leg power.
Or, we sign a destroyer who can progress the ball and at least one other player who looks like being Mac Allister shaped.
As Trent pops up in the middle there (on ball), it would be great to see Ugarte or K Thuram as the 6 beside him, helping us resist the counter. I'm happy with Mac Allister, as an allrounder who is oven ready to help us now and will be very good upgrade on Hendo in a few areas.
Would also love to see an out of the blue signing like Kudus or (dreamland) the boy Wirtz, who by all accounts is the next biggest talent coming out of Bundasliga, with Musiala and after JB.
*Also, how does Jude Bellingham feel about the racism in La Liga? Is that a factor now?