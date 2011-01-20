« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 64037 times)

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 10:04:34 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:26:45 am
I'd much rather have a top quality LCB / LB!!!!

In our new hybrid system TAA, Hendo or Fabinho could play RB / DM. Whereas i'm not sure how good Tsimikas is at playing as the LCB when we have the ball.

Tsimikas appeared to be crying very hard into his shirt after the game at Anfield so I think he will be playing somewhere else next season.

A high quality LCB who can shuttle to left-back, Konate style would be high on the agenda. Gvardiol would be ideal, if our new German enforcer can get over to RBL and start telling them how bent City are, while also bidding for us!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Tubby, get a grip mate!

FFS - could give two shits about how City line up.

We can't affect them and if the PL don't apply sanctions, the whole league will be in crisis by 2024 imo.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 10:07:30 am »
We do need power in midfield
But also need to keep the ball better. Hendersoo now lacks both so he needs to replacing. Fabinho is just far too slow not just running but his passing is far too slow as well.
Mac Allister is a good player & will help us to keep the ball more only issue is the cost at 60-70m.
He very likely is our big money signing so i suspect it will be some cheaper signings to go along with him.
We will need to find a powerful CM for 30-40m & a CB at the same price.
In today's market that is difficult it is why I thought Ugarte would make sense but by all account we are not interested
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,077
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 10:08:29 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:07:15 am
Tubby, get a grip mate!

FFS - could give two shits about how City line up.

We can't affect them and if the PL don't apply sanctions, the whole league will be in crisis by 2024 imo.

You might not give two shits about how City line up but our manager does because he's copied what they're doing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 10:09:36 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:29 am
You might not give two shits about how City line up but our manager does because he's copied what they're doing.

This is the Liverpool transfer thread, and I can assure you Klopp will not be studying their line-up in connection to that. He will look at it prior to us playing them, though.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,077
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:09:36 am
This is the Liverpool transfer thread, and I can assure you Klopp will not be studying their line-up in connection to that. He will look at it prior to us playing them, though.

Sure, but transfers are linked to the way we set up tactically.  We need players who can fit the system we want to use.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 10:12:43 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:48:38 am
With Trent coming into midfield and Thiago available for at least half of our games there is more need for energy and power than a creator. Hopefully that is what we will go with as, bring in two power engines that gets us back to a V12 again and the likes of Trent, Thiago, Elliott and Jones can facilitate the creative needs of our midfield.

What makes you think Thiago will be available for at least half our games? I am working on an assumption of 1/3 at most, and if we get more then great. However on that basis (and on him being on his last year of a contract) we need to replace him now.

I see Mac Allister as that, although he is somewhere between Gini and Thiago so not like for like, but positionally the replacement
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 10:13:31 am »
I'm firmly in the, 'keep the current system camp' at this stage. If we a. replace Fabinho and Henderson with players who can run and b. replace Fabinho with a player who can also tackle and c. replace Henderson with a player who can also play in tight spaces we'll be SO much better next season. MacAllister replaces Henderson, then we just need Ugarte to replace Fabinho. I'd probably replace Robertson with a technical gifted left footed centre back too if we had the money for it. Keeping Robertson back highlights his weaknesses and masks his strengths. Then we'd be able to have Trent inverted, our 6, and the 3 other defenders back. That's totally fine. And increased creativity from Jones and MacAllister, along with trent more dangerous from central positions, means we'll be able to create enough.

It does, though, rely on Jones saying fit and continuing his hugely encouraging trajectory in the last 1/4 of this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:08 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 10:15:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:10:26 am
Sure, but transfers are linked to the way we set up tactically.  We need players who can fit the system we want to use.

I would assume they are until proven otherwise.

We as fans may not fully know it until we play it, but I assume our nerds and manager know who we want and how we want to play them. If we can't figure it out doesn't mean there isn't a plan
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,204
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 10:16:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:15:05 am
I would assume they are until proven otherwise.

We as fans may not fully know it until we play it, but I assume our nerds and manager know who we want and how we want to play them. If we can't figure it out doesn't mean there isn't a plan

Are you suggesting that Jurgen and his staff know better than the experts on RAWK?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,077
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 10:19:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:15:05 am
I would assume they are until proven otherwise.

We as fans may not fully know it until we play it, but I assume our nerds and manager know who we want and how we want to play them. If we can't figure it out doesn't mean there isn't a plan

Yup, absolutely.  All I was doing was pointing out the potential flaw in the system and how City got round that flaw.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 10:28:00 am »
Anyway okay, fine.

There are a couple of ways to think about this.

We either keep Fabinho mostly as the 6 and put two energetic 8s around him, to counteract his fading leg power.

Or, we sign a destroyer who can progress the ball and at least one other player who looks like being Mac Allister shaped.

As Trent pops up in the middle there (on ball), it would be great to see Ugarte or K Thuram as the 6 beside him, helping us resist the counter. I'm happy with Mac Allister, as an allrounder who is oven ready to help us now and will be very good upgrade on Hendo in a few areas.


Would also love to see an out of the blue signing like Kudus or (dreamland) the boy Wirtz, who by all accounts is the next biggest talent coming out of Bundasliga, with Musiala and after JB.

*Also, how does Jude Bellingham feel about the racism in La Liga? Is that a factor now?



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 10:47:13 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:28:00 am
Anyway okay, fine.

There are a couple of ways to think about this.

We either keep Fabinho mostly as the 6 and put two energetic 8s around him, to counteract his fading leg power.

Or, we sign a destroyer who can progress the ball and at least one other player who looks like being Mac Allister shaped.

As Trent pops up in the middle there (on ball), it would be great to see Ugarte or K Thuram as the 6 beside him, helping us resist the counter. I'm happy with Mac Allister, as an allrounder who is oven ready to help us now and will be very good upgrade on Hendo in a few areas.


Would also love to see an out of the blue signing like Kudus or (dreamland) the boy Wirtz, who by all accounts is the next biggest talent coming out of Bundasliga, with Musiala and after JB.

*Also, how does Jude Bellingham feel about the racism in La Liga? Is that a factor now?

Don't think Thuram is that sort of player. Much more of a box to box who will drive forward with the ball. He has excellent footwork. He'd play in the roles currently occupied by Jones and Henderson rather than Fabinho.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 10:49:16 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:19:48 am
Yup, absolutely.  All I was doing was pointing out the potential flaw in the system and how City got round that flaw.

Fair point yeah.

I can see the system changing for next season. Into what I am not sure, the players we are linked with give me a bit of an idea but not fully formed (and I don't think I could form it anyway with my non-tactical mind)
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 10:57:04 am »
I don't think you can assume the way we've landed on after trying to find a solution to our frailty is the way we will be playing next season. For sure we will use some of the things that have been working.  But even then. What happens when Trent isn't available? Also that Klopp is on record as saying Darwin is primarily a centre forward means I do believe we will he trying to get the best of him there at certain points.

We may be a bit more flexible than prior years, not a bad thing at all.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,797
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 11:03:11 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:04:34 am
Tsimikas appeared to be crying very hard into his shirt after the game at Anfield so I think he will be playing somewhere else next season.

A high quality LCB who can shuttle to left-back, Konate style would be high on the agenda. Gvardiol would be ideal, if our new German enforcer can get over to RBL and start telling them how bent City are, while also bidding for us!

I thought he was just being a softy? Looked like Bobby's emotional farewell got to him.
I don't think we'll do that to the lad- let the other lads enjoy a guard of honor and ignore him.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:07:15 am
Tubby, get a grip mate!

FFS - could give two shits about how City line up.

We can't affect them and if the PL don't apply sanctions, the whole league will be in crisis by 2024 imo.

They won't be. Saudi Arabia will be up there by then. Eddie Howe won't be there and they'll have a top manager spending £300m a year via fake sponsorships. 
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 01:05:56 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:57:04 am
I don't think you can assume the way we've landed on after trying to find a solution to our frailty is the way we will be playing next season. For sure we will use some of the things that have been working.  But even then. What happens when Trent isn't available? Also that Klopp is on record as saying Darwin is primarily a centre forward means I do believe we will he trying to get the best of him there at certain points.

We may be a bit more flexible than prior years, not a bad thing at all.

Klopp's not one for chopping and changing though, I don't see us making too many adjustments to the system, he won't play Nunez ahead of Gakpo unless Cody needs a rest, I think Klopp is slightly surprised by how good Gakpo is and Nunez seems to be less well rounded than we'd hoped for

We absolutely don't have a plan B in terms of Trent, the system would probably need to be abandoned as Ramsay/Bradley are not capable of being a deep playmaker for us, so we'd revert to a 4-3-3 if we don't sign a right back

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:03:11 am
I thought he was just being a softy? Looked like Bobby's emotional farewell got to him.
I don't think we'll do that to the lad- let the other lads enjoy a guard of honor and ignore him.

We would - he's under contract and the others aren't. There's bound to have been a few players at Anfield on Sunday who think they've played their last home game there beyond Milner, Ox, Keita and Firmino. Tsimikas might be one, Matip maybe another, possibly Kelleher. Obviously it won't be a sure thing though and depends on us getting the right offer for them all.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 01:31:49 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:23:00 am
It shouldn't be if our owners invested the money that they should
instead we will be outspent by probably 7-8 PL clubs again.
It just isnt normal at all how FSG run the club

It probably should be normal, though. There is only so long non-oil clubs are going to be able to spend more than they bring in, although how far away that is I do not know. Similarly, the value of clubs can only increase so much.

More and more clubs are getting into trouble with FFP anyway. Everton have obviously been charged, Leicester couldn't spend anything last summer and god knows what the future holds for Chelsea. I think I read that Arsenal were on a watch list as well.

I caveat this by saying that this summer should be one where we spend more than ever before, firstly because we clearly need to and secondly because we've freed up significant amounts within our wage bill and the stadium is now complete.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:13 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 01:41:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:42:02 am
I reckon this is what happened with City.  They used to play with inverted fullbacks too but it left them too open in transition and now he plays Stones as a centre mid who just drops straight back into a centre back position when they're defending.  A lot easier to do than have your 6/fullback have to leg it over to the right back spot.

But for it to work you need a centre back who's as comfortable in possession as Stones is.  Matip would be the obvious pick for it, but then you lose the creativity of Trent in midfield.

Or better still, a Gomez who can be arsed to keep his focus.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:35 am
Barella, Gravenberch, Rice (if there is zero chance of Monaco lad), Colwill (or any good left sided centeback).

Id also go for Timber from Ajax if we had any money left.
Vinicius, Mbappe, Tchouameni, Bellingham

Any money left over and I'd put it in a time machine and get prime Maldini.

Am I doing it right?

You honestly think we are going to, or should spend a quarter of a billion in one window? No wonder you're always so underwhelmed by our transfer links.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,776
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 01:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:53:27 pm
Vinicius, Mbappe, Tchouameni, Bellingham

Any money left over and I'd put it in a time machine and get prime Maldini.

Am I doing it right?

You honestly think we are going to, or should spend a quarter of a billion in one window? No wonder you're always so underwhelmed by our transfer links.

Are you really comparing those four to the ones you have stated? Yours would fetch a billion.

In terms of £250m, is that not something our club can do? Second highest revenue in the world and yet the spend of Arsenal beyond us.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 02:05:37 pm »
Here we go....
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »

We didn't copy what City are doing. We are a direct team with an average midfield unable to even make a simple through ball so we are using Trent good long range passing to create chances or just like against Villa just punt it forward. It's different to how City are using their fullback.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 02:08:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:57:55 pm
Are you really comparing those four to the ones you have stated? Yours would fetch a billion.

In terms of £250m, is that not something our club can do? Second highest revenue in the world and yet the spend of Arsenal beyond us.

We're not spending £250m. So whether we could or not is meaningless. Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle, City, Chelsea and maybe even Spurs will spend more (net) than us this summer despite us freeing up millions in wages.

We can still get few players in who will start the long rebuild process again. 
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,797
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:08:07 pm
We're not spending £250m. So whether we could or not is meaningless. Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle, City, Chelsea and maybe even Spurs will spend more (net) than us this summer despite us freeing up millions in wages.

We can still get few players in who will start the long rebuild process again- and they're so used to doing that, they will do so again.
Yeah United have a running bill that's prolly 600mil by now.. playing on debt.
Boehly bankrolled Chelsea, Arsenal have more than one inverstor... Newcastle and Manchester City.. well..

We're "fiscally responsible", which is why we will never breach FFP.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:02 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:13:24 pm
Yeah United have a running bill that's prolly 600mil by now.. playing on debt.
Boehly bankrolled Chelsea, Arsenal have more than one inverstor... Newcastle and Manchester City.. well..

We're "fiscally responsible", which is why we will never breach FFP.

Exactly, I get that. Not sure about Arsenal, think they are increasing debt too. Killer was saying we are capable of a big spend. We are, we could spend £250m and still be fine with FFP. But we won't go near it. The owners won't risk it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:57:55 pm
Are you really comparing those four to the ones you have stated? Yours would fetch a billion.

In terms of £250m, is that not something our club can do? Second highest revenue in the world and yet the spend of Arsenal beyond us.
Like it or not, we are not sinking £250 million (plus wages and agent fees) on to the books this summer. We are run on a self-sustaining model. The club has to generate the money we spend as well as balance the books. We need to keep wages within a certain percentage of our revenue. The owners will not put an extra penny in, nor should they have to IMHO. What other clubs do is their business.

What we need to do is get more bang for our buck like we used to. We haven't been getting our moneys worth from the likes Hendo, Fab, Thiago (plus Keita and Ox) this season. Money wise, we need the next Gini, Robbo, Matip or Bobby plus the odd Sadio, and if we're really lucky the next Mo. Other clubs have caught up our analytics department, so it looks like we need to take bigger risks for the same rewards.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,776
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:22:45 pm
Like it or not, we are not sinking £250 million (plus wages and agent fees) on to the books this summer. We are run on a self-sustaining model. The club has to generate the money we spend as well as balance the books. We need to keep wages within a certain percentage of our revenue. The owners will not put an extra penny in, nor should they have to IMHO. What other clubs do is their business.

What we need to do is get more bang for our buck like we used to. We haven't been getting our moneys worth from the likes Hendo, Fab, Thiago (plus Keita and Ox) this season. Money wise, we need the next Gini, Robbo, Matip or Bobby plus the odd Sadio, and if we're really lucky the next Mo. Other clubs have caught up our analytics department, so it looks like we need to take bigger risks for the same rewards.

I get that. But people are putting up lists with players like Mac Allister, Ugarte, Mount. Them three midfielders alone would cost £160-180m. The three i put up are hardly massively more expensive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 