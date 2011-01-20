I dont like fantasy fifa trading posts but since the season's done, I thought what I'd do if I had to fix our squad. (None of this is based on real links)
In:
Zieler
Leif Davis
Todibo
Alex scott
Manu Kone
Alexis Macallister
Gift Orban
Gustav Isaksen
out
Adrian (i think he is being released but nothing confirmed I guess)
Kostas
Matip
Nat Philips
Rhys Williams
Carvalho (loan or sale with buyback)
Clarkson
Morton
Nunez
I would genuinely try to see if kelleher can be convinced to stick around for one more season if not 2, just because he is a club trained player. If we are in Europa, he should get all those games plus the cup games so he'll get plenty of starts. Probably not the most favorable opinion, but I would sell Nunez if we get an offer recouping most of what we spent on him. And just to call out, it isnt because I dont rate him, its because I think what we need from him is not his natural game and hurts his overall output for us.