« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 62072 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Looks like well be keeping Fab which Im fine with, I refuse to believe hes done at the top level but two things I desperately hope for.. 1) We dont see a Fab and Hendo midfield again and 2) We sign some midfieldfers that can actually physically move around the pitch. Lets be honest weve by and large been horrific this season and have Ali to thank for saving our asses many times. I hope we buy the right players and go back to looking like the LFC of the last few years.

He is a great player but we moved away from having two physically strong players around him which exposes his weaknesses more than his strengths. Him and Hendo shouldn't be starting for us next season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,774
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on May 21, 2023, 10:50:45 pm
Mac
Mount
Grav
Timber

Would be my guess.. If that was our business this summer how would you feel?

Would help get us top four but we are never challenging City with those four additions. But I am a big fan of Gravenberch so would be delighted with that.

I am still hoping for a higher level of talent. But then a part of me thinks Klopp may think this is like his 2017 summer.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
Would help get us top four but we are never challenging City with those four additions. But I am a big fan of Gravenberch so would be delighted with that.

I am still hoping for a higher level of talent. But then a part of me thinks Klopp may think this is like his 2017 summer.

And your 4 would be?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 12:24:48 am »
Killer doesn't do solutions, only critiques.  ;D
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 01:04:52 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:24:05 am
And your 4 would be?

Ugarte
Caicedo/Kone
Ndicka
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 02:51:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm
I think he will be here for all of Klopps remaining years at the club.
Wonder if he get Milner'ed per say. On it time for u go type thing this time around. If it Klopp call he stays but im not 100% on that(im aware Klopp has final call on transfer and stuff but it might just be one where like time to move on and we wont offer the contract etc).
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 03:28:39 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:15:31 pm
This isnt true.

If you look at the last 5 seasons (I couldnt be bothered looking back further) teams qualifying for the Europa League have tended to collect more league points in the subsequent season when playing Europa League (8 out of 13 teams).

Lots of teams, including 2 this season, have played Europa and qualified for CL. Leicester improved points tally and won FA Cup whilst playing Europa.

Teams whove suffered in terms of league form when playing Europa tended to be smaller teams (Burnley, West Ham and Leicester after FA Cup win). Only big club who saw a drop off in results in a season playing Europa was Arsenal in 19/20 ( theyd qualified for Europa season before).

I think this was a thing in the last but recent seasons suggests Europa Lesgue participation shouldnt derail league performance

thanks for that. do think that if thiago/keita was able to get some minutes on the pitch we be in CL next season. hoping to see the wages of keita, milner, ox and arthur(lol) go to some players who are actually robust. Maybe someone needs to take a look at what our medical department could be doing better as well.

with us now in europa, our transfer targets might have shifted a bit but then there are still players that are just the next step from being world class and would actually join us like a certain uruguayan.

hoping to see at least 4 midfield signings to make up for lost time last season and actually plan forward for the next few seasons. Ugarte,mcallister,gravenberg and mount would be rather decent reinforcement in the middle of the park. I really expect to see declining minutes for Hendo, fab and thiago who are all catching up with mother nature. And of course hoping a couple of the academy might make the step up in domestic cups and maybe impress klopp that they would all help beef up the midfield somehow.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 04:37:08 am »
I dont like fantasy fifa trading posts but since the season's done, I thought what I'd do if I had to fix our squad. (None of this is based on real links)

In:
Zieler
Leif Davis
Todibo
Alex scott
Manu Kone
Alexis Macallister
Gift Orban
Gustav Isaksen

out
Adrian (i think he is being released but nothing confirmed I guess)
Kostas
Matip
Nat Philips
Rhys Williams
Carvalho (loan or sale with buyback)
Clarkson
Morton
Nunez

I would genuinely try to see if kelleher can be convinced to stick around for one more season if not 2, just because he is a club trained player. If we are in Europa, he should get all those games plus the cup games so he'll get plenty of starts. Probably not the most favorable opinion, but I would sell Nunez if we get an offer recouping most of what we spent on him. And just to call out, it isnt because I dont rate him, its because I think what we need from him is not his natural game and hurts his overall output for us.

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 05:32:31 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:37:08 am
I dont like fantasy fifa trading posts but since the season's done, I thought what I'd do if I had to fix our squad. (None of this is based on real links)

In:
Zieler
Leif Davis
Todibo
Alex scott
Manu Kone
Alexis Macallister
Gift Orban
Gustav Isaksen

out
Adrian (i think he is being released but nothing confirmed I guess)
Kostas
Matip
Nat Philips
Rhys Williams
Carvalho (loan or sale with buyback)
Clarkson
Morton
Nunez
Keita
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Firmino


I would genuinely try to see if kelleher can be convinced to stick around for one more season if not 2, just because he is a club trained player. If we are in Europa, he should get all those games plus the cup games so he'll get plenty of starts. Probably not the most favorable opinion, but I would sell Nunez if we get an offer recouping most of what we spent on him. And just to call out, it isnt because I dont rate him, its because I think what we need from him is not his natural game and hurts his overall output for us.

You forgot 4 players already gone. So 13 players out and 8 in. Of which you have players who've played in Ligue 1, Belgium, Danish, The Championship, and League One.

We missed out on the CL. It's not like we've been relegated and need to cut everyone lose to save the club from financial ruin.

Utter madness.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 07:14:32 am »
Football manager gone mad. If we see more than 4 players arrive I will be amazed.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,774
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 07:29:35 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:24:05 am
And your 4 would be?

Barella, Gravenberch, Rice (if there is zero chance of Monaco lad), Colwill (or any good left sided centeback).

Id also go for Timber from Ajax if we had any money left.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,760
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 07:34:15 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm
He is a great player but we moved away from having two physically strong players around him which exposes his weaknesses more than his strengths. Him and Hendo shouldn't be starting for us next season.

I think Henderson's natural physical decline (and he was starting to slow down last season) has affected us in a few areas this season and players like Trent and Fabinho. He was so important to us with the amount of ground he covered and now he needs the legs around him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 07:35:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:32:31 am
You forgot 4 players already gone. So 13 players out and 8 in. Of which you have players who've played in Ligue 1, Belgium, Danish, The Championship, and League One.

We missed out on the CL. It's not like we've been relegated and need to cut everyone lose to save the club from financial ruin.

Utter madness.

I wouldn't mind that. Lower league need not mean bad. Just not well rounded or proven.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 07:35:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:34:15 am
I think Henderson's natural physical decline (and he was starting to slow down last season) has affected us in a few areas this season and players like Trent and Fabinho. He was so important to us with the amount of ground he covered and now he needs the legs around him.

Henderson without legs pretty much loses his raison d'etre.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,435
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 08:05:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:35 am
Barella, Gravenberch, Rice (if there is zero chance of Monaco lad), Colwill (or any good left sided centeback).

Id also go for Timber from Ajax if we had any money left.

If youre going for Rice you may as well spend the extra and sign Bellingham.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 08:25:52 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Looks like well be keeping Fab which Im fine with, I refuse to believe hes done at the top level but two things I desperately hope for.. 1) We dont see a Fab and Hendo midfield again and 2) We sign some midfieldfers that can actually physically move around the pitch. Lets be honest weve by and large been horrific this season and have Ali to thank for saving our asses many times. I hope we buy the right players and go back to looking like the LFC of the last few years.

Pretty much how i see it as well.

In two minds about Fab myself,he's looked horrific at times this season with no movement around him then again he's benefitted with the system change of late and improved with Trent beside him but that creates problems as well opening up our right side,drags our rcb wide to cover at times and teams have started to target it already.
 
Ideally as i see it our 6 should be a mobile tactically astute very mobile sweeper behind the 2 more forward looking midfielders putting out fires and slowing attacks between the mf and defence so everyone has time to get into position,as you say it's not just Fabinho it's the the lack of work and movement ahead of him as much but he's part of our lack of movement problem too.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,939
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 08:46:13 am »
Fabinho has been brutal this season regardless of how lacking the legs in midfield have been. He's always on his heels.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 08:47:31 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:37:08 am
I dont like fantasy fifa trading posts but since the season's done, I thought what I'd do if I had to fix our squad. (None of this is based on real links)

In:
Zieler
Leif Davis
Todibo
Alex scott
Manu Kone
Alexis Macallister
Gift Orban
Gustav Isaksen

out
Adrian (i think he is being released but nothing confirmed I guess)
Kostas
Matip
Nat Philips
Rhys Williams
Carvalho (loan or sale with buyback)
Clarkson
Morton
Nunez

I would genuinely try to see if kelleher can be convinced to stick around for one more season if not 2, just because he is a club trained player. If we are in Europa, he should get all those games plus the cup games so he'll get plenty of starts. Probably not the most favorable opinion, but I would sell Nunez if we get an offer recouping most of what we spent on him. And just to call out, it isnt because I dont rate him, its because I think what we need from him is not his natural game and hurts his overall output for us.

Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 08:51:50 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:37:08 am
I dont like fantasy fifa trading posts but since the season's done, I thought what I'd do if I had to fix our squad. (None of this is based on real links)

In:
Zieler
Leif Davis
Todibo
Alex scott
Manu Kone
Alexis Macallister
Gift Orban
Gustav Isaksen

out
Adrian (i think he is being released but nothing confirmed I guess)
Kostas
Matip
Nat Philips
Rhys Williams
Carvalho (loan or sale with buyback)
Clarkson
Morton
Nunez

I would genuinely try to see if kelleher can be convinced to stick around for one more season if not 2, just because he is a club trained player. If we are in Europa, he should get all those games plus the cup games so he'll get plenty of starts. Probably not the most favorable opinion, but I would sell Nunez if we get an offer recouping most of what we spent on him. And just to call out, it isnt because I dont rate him, its because I think what we need from him is not his natural game and hurts his overall output for us.



This is one of the first posts I read this morning and it nearly had me messaging my boss to tell him I'm too unwell to go to work today.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,799
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 08:58:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:35 am
Barella, Gravenberch, Rice (if there is zero chance of Monaco lad), Colwill (or any good left sided centeback).

Id also go for Timber from Ajax if we had any money left.

And you wonder why you seem underwhelmed by our potential signings when you live in la la land
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 09:02:37 am »
1 experienced right back and 3 midfielders please.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 09:11:48 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:51:50 am
This is one of the first posts I read this morning and it nearly had me messaging my boss to tell him I'm too unwell to go to work today.
;D :lmao
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,726
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 09:12:08 am »
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 09:15:19 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:58:19 am
And you wonder why you seem underwhelmed by our potential signings when you live in la la land

 ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 09:23:00 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:58:19 am
And you wonder why you seem underwhelmed by our potential signings when you live in la la land
It shouldn't be if our owners invested the money that they should
instead we will be outspent by probably 7-8 PL clubs again.
It just isnt normal at all how FSG run the club
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:02:37 am
1 experienced right back please.

I'd much rather have a top quality LCB / LB!!!!

In our new hybrid system TAA, Hendo or Fabinho could play RB / DM. Whereas i'm not sure how good Tsimikas is at playing as the LCB when we have the ball.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:46:13 am
Fabinho has been brutal this season regardless of how lacking the legs in midfield have been. He's always on his heels.

Yeah this notion you have to counter his inability to sprint by having 2 runners around him seems a proper weird tactical set up.

Just get a no.6 who can sprint.
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 09:32:35 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:26:45 am
I'd much rather have a top quality LCB / LB!!!!

In our new hybrid system TAA, Hendo or Fabinho could play RB / DM. Whereas i'm not sure how good Tsimikas is at playing as the LCB when we have the ball.

To be clear, are you saying Hendo and fab could play the inverted RB?
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 09:34:07 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:26:45 am
I'd much rather have a top quality LCB / LB!!!!

In our new hybrid system TAA, Hendo or Fabinho could play RB / DM. Whereas i'm not sure how good Tsimikas is at playing as the LCB when we have the ball.
I reckon the hybrid is a transition and will get sacked off next season.  Trent fully in midfield.  We're too exposed down our right flank and teams have been able to exploit this at times.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 09:35:02 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:32:35 am
To be clear, are you saying Hendo and fab could play the inverted RB?

I rather get Milner back again for the inverted RB if so! ;D ;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 09:42:02 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:34:07 am
I reckon the hybrid is a transition and will get sacked off next season.  Trent fully in midfield.  We're too exposed down our right flank and teams have been able to exploit this at times.

I reckon this is what happened with City.  They used to play with inverted fullbacks too but it left them too open in transition and now he plays Stones as a centre mid who just drops straight back into a centre back position when they're defending.  A lot easier to do than have your 6/fullback have to leg it over to the right back spot.

But for it to work you need a centre back who's as comfortable in possession as Stones is.  Matip would be the obvious pick for it, but then you lose the creativity of Trent in midfield.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 09:43:10 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:34:07 am
I reckon the hybrid is a transition and will get sacked off next season.  Trent fully in midfield.  We're too exposed down our right flank and teams have been able to exploit this at times.

We're unbeaten in 10 and Trent has been the best player in the league since using it. Would be idiocy to revert back to the same old 433 but with a few different personel next season.

Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:32:35 am
To be clear, are you saying Hendo and fab could play the inverted RB?

Yeah. We mostly have the ball so they will mostly be in midfield. Fabinho started his career and played for Real as a right back. And given you don't have to overlap anymore he'd be fine. If Stones can do it to a high level then so can they.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 09:45:37 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:43:10 am
If Stones can do it to a high level then so can they.

Stones drops in as a central defender now and their right and left sided centre backs move out to the fullback positions when they defend.  He's binned fullbacks completely.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:42:02 am
I reckon this is what happened with City.  They used to play with inverted fullbacks too but it left them too open in transition and now he plays Stones as a centre mid who just drops straight back into a centre back position when they're defending.  A lot easier to do than have your 6/fullback have to leg it over to the right back spot.

But for it to work you need a centre back who's as comfortable in possession as Stones is.  Matip would be the obvious pick for it, but then you lose the creativity of Trent in midfield.

This is why the Timber links do make sense, he's exceptional on the ball for a center back. Although I am a big surprised Gomez hasn't had a chance there yet.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 09:48:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:42:02 am
I reckon this is what happened with City.  They used to play with inverted fullbacks too but it left them too open in transition and now he plays Stones as a centre mid who just drops straight back into a centre back position when they're defending.  A lot easier to do than have your 6/fullback have to leg it over to the right back spot.

But for it to work you need a centre back who's as comfortable in possession as Stones is.  Matip would be the obvious pick for it, but then you lose the creativity of Trent in midfield.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:45:37 am
Stones drops in as a central defender now and their right and left sided centre backs move out to the fullback positions when they defend.  He's binned fullbacks completely.

You need one of your back four to be good enough to play DM and the three others to convert to a back three, It makes sense for Stones to do that and Walker to move inside to RCB(he played there in a WC). For us it makes perfect sense for Trent to move and Robertson to stay back.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:28 am by peachybum »
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,302
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 09:48:38 am »
With Trent coming into midfield and Thiago available for at least half of our games there is more need for energy and power than a creator. Hopefully that is what we will go with as, bring in two power engines that gets us back to a V12 again and the likes of Trent, Thiago, Elliott and Jones can facilitate the creative needs of our midfield.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:43:10 am
We're unbeaten in 10 and Trent has been the best player in the league since using it. Would be idiocy to revert back to the same old 433 but with a few different personel next season.

Depends on how you look at it.  We were lacking legs and creativity in midfield (nobody expected the total drop off in form of Hendo / Fabinho) and could not get new midfielders or a fit RB mid-season and this was the tactical response.  However, it does leave us exposed at RB and, given an opportunity to refresh the midfield with the legs and creativity previously mentioned, I think we'll revert to 4-3-3.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 