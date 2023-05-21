This isnt true.



If you look at the last 5 seasons (I couldnt be bothered looking back further) teams qualifying for the Europa League have tended to collect more league points in the subsequent season when playing Europa League (8 out of 13 teams).



Lots of teams, including 2 this season, have played Europa and qualified for CL. Leicester improved points tally and won FA Cup whilst playing Europa.



Teams whove suffered in terms of league form when playing Europa tended to be smaller teams (Burnley, West Ham and Leicester after FA Cup win). Only big club who saw a drop off in results in a season playing Europa was Arsenal in 19/20 ( theyd qualified for Europa season before).



I think this was a thing in the last but recent seasons suggests Europa Lesgue participation shouldnt derail league performance



thanks for that. do think that if thiago/keita was able to get some minutes on the pitch we be in CL next season. hoping to see the wages of keita, milner, ox and arthur(lol) go to some players who are actually robust. Maybe someone needs to take a look at what our medical department could be doing better as well.with us now in europa, our transfer targets might have shifted a bit but then there are still players that are just the next step from being world class and would actually join us like a certain uruguayan.hoping to see at least 4 midfield signings to make up for lost time last season and actually plan forward for the next few seasons. Ugarte,mcallister,gravenberg and mount would be rather decent reinforcement in the middle of the park. I really expect to see declining minutes for Hendo, fab and thiago who are all catching up with mother nature. And of course hoping a couple of the academy might make the step up in domestic cups and maybe impress klopp that they would all help beef up the midfield somehow.