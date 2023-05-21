« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 60682 times)

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Looks like well be keeping Fab which Im fine with, I refuse to believe hes done at the top level but two things I desperately hope for.. 1) We dont see a Fab and Hendo midfield again and 2) We sign some midfieldfers that can actually physically move around the pitch. Lets be honest weve by and large been horrific this season and have Ali to thank for saving our asses many times. I hope we buy the right players and go back to looking like the LFC of the last few years.

He is a great player but we moved away from having two physically strong players around him which exposes his weaknesses more than his strengths. Him and Hendo shouldn't be starting for us next season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on May 21, 2023, 10:50:45 pm
Mac
Mount
Grav
Timber

Would be my guess.. If that was our business this summer how would you feel?

Would help get us top four but we are never challenging City with those four additions. But I am a big fan of Gravenberch so would be delighted with that.

I am still hoping for a higher level of talent. But then a part of me thinks Klopp may think this is like his 2017 summer.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm
Would help get us top four but we are never challenging City with those four additions. But I am a big fan of Gravenberch so would be delighted with that.

I am still hoping for a higher level of talent. But then a part of me thinks Klopp may think this is like his 2017 summer.

And your 4 would be?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 12:24:48 am »
Killer doesn't do solutions, only critiques.  ;D
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 01:04:52 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:24:05 am
And your 4 would be?

Ugarte
Caicedo/Kone
Ndicka
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 02:51:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm
I think he will be here for all of Klopps remaining years at the club.
Wonder if he get Milner'ed per say. On it time for u go type thing this time around. If it Klopp call he stays but im not 100% on that(im aware Klopp has final call on transfer and stuff but it might just be one where like time to move on and we wont offer the contract etc).
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 03:28:39 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:15:31 pm
This isnt true.

If you look at the last 5 seasons (I couldnt be bothered looking back further) teams qualifying for the Europa League have tended to collect more league points in the subsequent season when playing Europa League (8 out of 13 teams).

Lots of teams, including 2 this season, have played Europa and qualified for CL. Leicester improved points tally and won FA Cup whilst playing Europa.

Teams whove suffered in terms of league form when playing Europa tended to be smaller teams (Burnley, West Ham and Leicester after FA Cup win). Only big club who saw a drop off in results in a season playing Europa was Arsenal in 19/20 ( theyd qualified for Europa season before).

I think this was a thing in the last but recent seasons suggests Europa Lesgue participation shouldnt derail league performance

thanks for that. do think that if thiago/keita was able to get some minutes on the pitch we be in CL next season. hoping to see the wages of keita, milner, ox and arthur(lol) go to some players who are actually robust. Maybe someone needs to take a look at what our medical department could be doing better as well.

with us now in europa, our transfer targets might have shifted a bit but then there are still players that are just the next step from being world class and would actually join us like a certain uruguayan.

hoping to see at least 4 midfield signings to make up for lost time last season and actually plan forward for the next few seasons. Ugarte,mcallister,gravenberg and mount would be rather decent reinforcement in the middle of the park. I really expect to see declining minutes for Hendo, fab and thiago who are all catching up with mother nature. And of course hoping a couple of the academy might make the step up in domestic cups and maybe impress klopp that they would all help beef up the midfield somehow.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 