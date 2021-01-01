rather vital moment with us in europa next season. League form tends to suffer as seen with other teams playing in that competition. and we aren't immune.
This isnt true.
If you look at the last 5 seasons (I couldnt be bothered looking back further) teams qualifying for the Europa League have tended to collect more league points in the subsequent season when playing Europa League (8 out of 13 teams).
Lots of teams, including 2 this season, have played Europa and qualified for CL. Leicester improved points tally and won FA Cup whilst playing Europa.
Teams whove suffered in terms of league form when playing Europa tended to be smaller teams (Burnley, West Ham and Leicester after FA Cup win). Only big club who saw a drop off in results in a season playing Europa was Arsenal in 19/20 ( theyd qualified for Europa season before).
I think this was a thing in the last but recent seasons suggests Europa Lesgue participation shouldnt derail league performance