Am I the only one really unimpressed by this? Run in a near straight line as 3 players put in some of the worst attempts to stop him and he messes up the pass at the end!



More videos of him crippling players with tackles please



Yep those tackles of his... wow! Crunching... and some clean ones- and both he and Fabinho are on the exact same number of successful tackles, 10 yellows, and no reds sofar- in the same amount of games, so he is in good company. Round-about the same amount of tackle attempts as well.Both equally mediocre in aerial duels though.. which is a bit of a bummer. Think his is upper 60% and Fab's is high 50's.One thing makes standout though- his stellar injury record. He's had a covid incident and I think a sore arm... that's it!I do like a tough, bullish short arse, with low-centre of gravity.