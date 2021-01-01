« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,877
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 05:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:38 pm
Disco Mirror? You want to believe someone calling themselves Disco Mirror?
So we can't call you Disco Samie?
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,653
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 05:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Just wondering how people will view the forthcoming window. Will you judge the window on filling the gaps we need filling or on money spent? Or somewhere in between?


The money we spend.

Need to flex our muscles in the market and show the other teams we can still compete after the failings of the last few years.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 05:59:30 pm »
Tap-in saying it's done practically and City are not in it.

Quote

Manchester City are not in the race for Alexis Mac Allister at this stage. No talks or concrete contacts.

Liverpool are close to full agreement on personal terms with the player, waiting on final details.

Theres fixed amount/clause into his #BHAFC contract.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,877
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:59:30 pm
Tap-in saying it's done practically and City are not in it.

Excellent Disco! Get it done. On to the next one once announced.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,793
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 06:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:59:30 pm
Tap-in saying it's done practically and City are not in it.

Nice work, Disco Ballsack.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,877
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,798
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm »
Me and Mongy hitting the Bangkok night scene will be an all timer.  8)
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,653
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 06:15:31 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:12:50 pm
rather vital moment with us in europa next season. League form tends to suffer as seen with other teams playing in that competition. and we aren't immune.

This isnt true.

If you look at the last 5 seasons (I couldnt be bothered looking back further) teams qualifying for the Europa League have tended to collect more league points in the subsequent season when playing Europa League (8 out of 13 teams).

Lots of teams, including 2 this season, have played Europa and qualified for CL. Leicester improved points tally and won FA Cup whilst playing Europa.

Teams whove suffered in terms of league form when playing Europa tended to be smaller teams (Burnley, West Ham and Leicester after FA Cup win). Only big club who saw a drop off in results in a season playing Europa was Arsenal in 19/20 ( theyd qualified for Europa season before).

I think this was a thing in the last but recent seasons suggests Europa Lesgue participation shouldnt derail league performance
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Just wondering how people will view the forthcoming window. Will you judge the window on filling the gaps we need filling or on money spent? Or somewhere in between?

I will judge based on the quality of players we sign, their physical & technical capabilities, mentality and how balanced the squad is after in terms of quality in depth
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:00:22 pm
But that isn't what Orsntein said. Initially it's for the short term but we may extend his deal depending on how well he gets on. That doesn't imply that he's only here on a short term as the person we want is tied to a contract and that we're willing to wait for him.


Where on earth did I mention Ornstein? The clue to the point of my post is quite literally in the very first word... IF.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,653
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:21:03 pm
I will judge based on the quality of players we sign, their physical & technical capabilities, mentality and how balanced the squad is after in terms of quality in depth

With this type of approach its hard to make a judgement in the summer. Until youve see players play in our system, integrated with our players and under tutelage of Klopp how do you properly assess the above with any confidence.

If you judge a window by net spend its more binary whether youve done well or not. Just need to set threshold for what constitutes a good window. For me, 100M net spend would be a success. 
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:12:40 pm
Alexis Mac Allister transfer latest as Liverpool joined by Man City and Man United
Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City and Man Utd as the battle for Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister intensifies

By Paul Gorst Liverpool FC correspondent
17:05, 22 MAY 2023

Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City as the battle for Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister gets set to intensify.

Having taken the decision earlier this year to move away from a pursuit of the £130m-rated Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, the Reds have earmarked Argentina international Mac Allister as one of their primary targets ahead of a critical summer at Anfield.

Liverpool, however, are already facing competition from top-four rivals Manchester United in their pursuit of the 2022 World Cup winner and recently-crowned Premier League champions City are now reportedly keen on the 24-year-old Mac Allister.

The midfielder has been a standout performer for a Brighton side who are closing in on Europa League qualification and while Mac Allister's efforts have led to both the Reds and United identifying him as a key target for the upcoming window, widespread reports in the national press on Monday evening have also revealed Pep Guardiola admiration.

City are likely to lose both Ilkay Gunodgan and Bernardo Silva in the close-season and Mac Allister has been circled as a high-quality replacement at the Etihad meaning Liverpool will be made to go head-to-head with two of their biggest rivals for a player said to be valued between £60-£70m

The Reds are also assessing a number of other options ahead of the opening of the window as Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team look to add a number of midfielders to a squad that will lose James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and forward Roberto Firmino at the end of the season.

Chelsea's Mason Mount remains under consideration, while there is interest in Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich and midfield remains the priority area for Klopp and his backroom staff this coming window, despite indications from the manager on Friday that a defender could also be on the shopping list.

Anfield sources distanced themselves from suggestions over the weekend that personal terms with Mac Allister had been agreed and the emergence of City's interest is an indication that the Brighton star's long-term future is yet to be resolved as he gets set to end his historic, World Cup-winning campaign at home to Man City on Wednesday and away at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi conceded after his team's 3-0 win against Arsenal earlier this month that he could lose both Mac Allister and Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, but the Seagulls' CEO Paul Barber was more coy when asked on Monday.

I saw [Mac Allister] down on the pitch looking very happy and obviously we want him to be here next season. Barber claimed in a chat with talkSPORT.

Obviously we know theres going to be a lot of clubs, not just in this country, but around Europe and around the world, that are going to be wanting him to play for them. But, at the moment hes wearing blue and white stripes and Im delighted about that.

If I lost sleep over every report that I read about one of our players doing that then I wouldnt be sleeping very much at all. At the moment, hes focused on doing what he can for us during his final two games.

Liverpool are close to appointing Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director with the German due on Merseyside later this week to finalise terms on a deal to succeed Julian Ward at the end of the season.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/alexis-mac-allister-transfer-liverpool-26966415
This only tells me that we're signing him. Disco Mirror? LOL
Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 06:35:24 pm »
Unless it's reported by Disco Globe, I'm not interested.
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,793
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 06:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:59:28 pm
Am I the only one really unimpressed by this? Run in a near straight line as 3 players put in some of the worst attempts to stop him   ;D and he messes up the pass at the end!

More videos of him crippling players with tackles please
Yep those tackles of his... wow! Crunching... and some clean ones- and both he and Fabinho are on the exact same number of successful tackles, 10 yellows, and no reds sofar- in the same amount of games, so he is in good company. Round-about the same amount of tackle attempts as well.

Both equally mediocre in aerial duels though.. which is a bit of a bummer. Think his is upper 60% and Fab's is high 50's.

One thing makes standout though- his stellar injury record. He's had a covid incident and I think a sore arm... that's it! ;D

I do like a tough, bullish short arse, with low-centre of gravity.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 06:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:35:24 pm
Unless it's reported by Disco Globe, I'm not interested.
Just waiting for Disco Pearce to rubbish the rumour now...
